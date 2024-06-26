Mould, new extremely dangerous airborne allergen (chair of the Romanian Society of Allergology)Publicat:
While ragweed has been the main airborne allergen reported in Romania since 2008, this year another extremely dangerous agent was detected, mould, which is being investigated by specialists from western Timisoara, who make data collected available to specialists from all over Europe, Chair of the Romanian Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SRAIC) Carmen Bunu said on Wednesday at the opening of the Allergology Department at the Timisoara County Hospital.
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Annual inflation rate, down to 5.12%, in May 2024
10:35, 12.06.2024 - The annual inflation rate dropped, in May 2024, to 5.12%, from 5.9% in April, in the conditions in which food products rose in price by 1.24%, non-food products by 6.38% , and services by 9.29%, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).
Romania, Albania strengthening co-operation in labour, pensions, social security
12:55, 05.06.2024 - Romania's Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Simona Bucura Oprescu and Albania's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Igli Hasani signed on Wednesday in Bucharest an administrative arrangement for the application of a social security agreement between Romania and Albania, a document that contributes…
President Iohannis visits Piatra Craiului National Park on Wednesday on Biodiversity Day
18:31, 21.05.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis will visit Piatra Craiului National Park on Wednesday, on the occasion of the International Day of Biodiversity and on the sidelines of the European Day of National Parks, which will be marked on May 24, the Presidential Administration informs.
We fear that democracy is weakening and extremism is growing
22:11, 17.05.2024 - Chair of the National Liberal Party Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, in Targu Mures, on the occasion of the launch of the PNL candidates for the June 9 local elections, that people fear democracy is weakening and extremism is growing nowadays.
EconMin Oprea: I am convinced the number of Qatari tourists in Romania will increase
21:55, 17.04.2024 - Romania's Minister of the Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Radu Oprea said on Wednesday that he is convinced that the number of Qatari tourists to Romania will increase, but a series of investment, hotels at a very high standard are needed to make that happen.
Iran’s strike on Israel adds airline troubles in Middle East
11:36, 15.04.2024 - The missile and drone attacks by Iran against Israel significantly reduced the options available to planes flying between Europe and Asia, causing flight delays for international airlines on Monday, according Reuters. Israel’s missile defense system, supported by the United States, shot down more than…
Senate's Ciuca says relations between Romania, Czech Republic to remain at least as good
23:15, 03.04.2024 - The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, highlighted, on Wednesday, in the meeting with the head of the Czech state, Petr Pavel, that the relations between the two states would remain at least as good as until now and that " commitment" for a stronger and safer Europe would remain unwavering."I…
President Iohannis: NATO relevance is so much greater in the extremely difficult context we are going through
12:55, 29.03.2024 - NATO is the most important and strongest political and security organisation in history, and its relevance is so much greater in the extremely difficult context we are going through, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday for the celebration of 20 years since Romania's accession to the North Atlantic…