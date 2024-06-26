Mould, new extremely dangerous airborne allergen (chair of the Romanian Society of Allergology)

Stiri Recomandate

SUPERB! De Ziua Drapelului, jandarmii montani au dus tricolorul la înălțime, pe Vârful Ineu și la Lacul Lala

Cu rucsacul în spate, de Ziua Drapelului, jandarmii montani bistrițeni au dus tricolorul la înălțime, pe munte, mai exact pe Vârful Ineu, dar și la spectaculosul lac Lala. De… [citeste mai departe]

Lege adoptată. Comercianții pot cere buletinul cumpărătorilor, înainte de a le vinde țigări și alcool

Încă un demers menit să reducă fumatul și consumul de energizante și de alcool în rândul minorilor. S-a aflat miercuri! Camera Deputaților a adoptat, în calitate de for decizional, legea… [citeste mai departe]

Retele Electrice Dobrogea, intreruperi 27 iunie 2024: Mai multi consumatori din Navodari, Lumina si Eforie Sud, fara curent electric

Retele Electrice Dobrogea a redus pe cat posibil numarul intreruperilor programate pentru buna administrare si functionare a retelei de… [citeste mai departe]

Bătrâni din Onești, păcăliți de o femeie din Galați să cumpere pește și carcase de pui „la negru”

O femeie din Galați a fost prinsă de polițiștii din Onești, în scara unui bloc din municipiu, în timp ce încerca să vândă peşte şi carcase de pui unor persoane în vârstă. Femeia… [citeste mai departe]

La ce ne sunt utili pensionarii?

  Să se înghesuie la casierie pentru a plăti facturile la cablu şi la curentul electric. Să se târască prin piaţă, de la o tarabă la alta, căutând cartofi ieftini. Să traverseze pe zebră fără să fie loviţi de vreo maşină, trăgând căruţul cu ceapă şi cartofi. Să înd ... [citeste mai departe]

Dumitru Crudu: Noi vrem Unire cu România

Dumitru Crudu este un poet și dramaturg de limbă română din Republica Moldova. Este câștigător al Concursului de dramaturgie „Cea mai bună piesă românească a anului”, organizat de Uniunea Teatrală din România (UNITER) și de Fundația Principesa Margareta a României, ediția 2003. Este membru al Uniunii Scriitorilor și… [citeste mai departe]

45 de ani de la cucerirea titlului de campioană a României de către FC Argeş

Acum 45 de ani, la 24 iunie 1979, FC Argeș devenea, pentru a doua oară, campioană a țării, învingând, la București, pe stadionul „Dinamo”, echipa Dinamo București, cu scorul de 4-3 (2-1), în fața a peste 25.000 spectatori. Înaintea acestei… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO | Imagini incredibile: documentele Top Secret ale Americii găsite în casa lui Trump, ascunse printre cămăși transpirate și sticle de cola

Atunci când Donald Trump a fost pus sub acuzare anul trecut pentru sustragerea de documente clasificate… [citeste mai departe]

Drapelul României, sfințit și arborat la Tg. Mureș

Ceremonia a debutat încă de ieri, când steagul a fost coborât de pe catarg și așezat în Catedrala Mare. Astăzi a avut loc slujba de binecuvântare a drapelului, după care a fost înălțat pe catargul din Piața Trandafirilor din Târgu Mureș, aflat în proximitatea statuii lui Avram Iancu. Au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Meciurile de la Euro 2024, 26 iunie, rezultate și livescore. Se decide și situația din grupa F, unde doar Portugalia este deja calificată

Înaintea ultimelor partide din grupa F de la Euro 2024, de miercuri, 26 iunie, Portugalia este deja calificată în optimile… [citeste mai departe]


Mould, new extremely dangerous airborne allergen (chair of the Romanian Society of Allergology)

Publicat:
While ragweed has been the main airborne allergen reported in Romania since 2008, this year another extremely dangerous agent was detected, mould, which is being investigated by specialists from western Timisoara, who make data collected available to specialists from all over Europe, Chair of the of Allergology and (SRAIC) said on Wednesday at the opening of the at the .

Annual inflation rate, down to 5.12%, in May 2024

10:35, 12.06.2024 - The annual inflation rate dropped, in May 2024, to 5.12%, from 5.9% in April, in the conditions in which food products rose in price by 1.24%, non-food products by 6.38% , and services by 9.29%, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Romania, Albania strengthening co-operation in labour, pensions, social security

12:55, 05.06.2024 - Romania's Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Simona Bucura Oprescu and Albania's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Igli Hasani signed on Wednesday in Bucharest an administrative arrangement for the application of a social security agreement between Romania and Albania, a document that contributes…

President Iohannis visits Piatra Craiului National Park on Wednesday on Biodiversity Day

18:31, 21.05.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis will visit Piatra Craiului National Park on Wednesday, on the occasion of the International Day of Biodiversity and on the sidelines of the European Day of National Parks, which will be marked on May 24, the Presidential Administration informs.

We fear that democracy is weakening and extremism is growing

22:11, 17.05.2024 - Chair of the National Liberal Party Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, in Targu Mures, on the occasion of the launch of the PNL candidates for the June 9 local elections, that people fear democracy is weakening and extremism is growing nowadays.

EconMin Oprea: I am convinced the number of Qatari tourists in Romania will increase

21:55, 17.04.2024 - Romania's Minister of the Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Radu Oprea said on Wednesday that he is convinced that the number of Qatari tourists to Romania will increase, but a series of investment, hotels at a very high standard are needed to make that happen.

Iran’s strike on Israel adds airline troubles in Middle East

11:36, 15.04.2024 - The missile and drone attacks by Iran against Israel significantly reduced the options available to planes flying between Europe and Asia, causing flight delays for international airlines on Monday, according Reuters. Israel’s missile defense system, supported by the United States, shot down more than…

Senate's Ciuca says relations between Romania, Czech Republic to remain at least as good

23:15, 03.04.2024 - The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, highlighted, on Wednesday, in the meeting with the head of the Czech state, Petr Pavel, that the relations between the two states would remain at least as good as until now and that " commitment" for a stronger and safer Europe would remain unwavering."I…

President Iohannis: NATO relevance is so much greater in the extremely difficult context we are going through

12:55, 29.03.2024 - NATO is the most important and strongest political and security organisation in history, and its relevance is so much greater in the extremely difficult context we are going through, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday for the celebration of 20 years since Romania's accession to the North Atlantic…


