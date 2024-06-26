Mould, new extremely dangerous airborne allergen (chair of the Romanian Society of Allergology)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The annual inflation rate dropped, in May 2024, to 5.12%, from 5.9% in April, in the conditions in which food products rose in price by 1.24%, non-food products by 6.38% , and services by 9.29%, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

- Romania's Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Simona Bucura Oprescu and Albania's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Igli Hasani signed on Wednesday in Bucharest an administrative arrangement for the application of a social security agreement between Romania and Albania, a document that contributes…

- President Klaus Iohannis will visit Piatra Craiului National Park on Wednesday, on the occasion of the International Day of Biodiversity and on the sidelines of the European Day of National Parks, which will be marked on May 24, the Presidential Administration informs.

- Chair of the National Liberal Party Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, in Targu Mures, on the occasion of the launch of the PNL candidates for the June 9 local elections, that people fear democracy is weakening and extremism is growing nowadays.

- Romania's Minister of the Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Radu Oprea said on Wednesday that he is convinced that the number of Qatari tourists to Romania will increase, but a series of investment, hotels at a very high standard are needed to make that happen.

- The missile and drone attacks by Iran against Israel significantly reduced the options available to planes flying between Europe and Asia, causing flight delays for international airlines on Monday, according Reuters. Israel’s missile defense system, supported by the United States, shot down more than…

- The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, highlighted, on Wednesday, in the meeting with the head of the Czech state, Petr Pavel, that the relations between the two states would remain at least as good as until now and that " commitment" for a stronger and safer Europe would remain unwavering."I…

- NATO is the most important and strongest political and security organisation in history, and its relevance is so much greater in the extremely difficult context we are going through, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday for the celebration of 20 years since Romania's accession to the North Atlantic…