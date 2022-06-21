Moscow fumes over EU blockade of Baltic outpost

Stiri Recomandate

PNL: Creșterea prețului carburanților, temperată prin măsuri fiscale. MF să analizeze pârghiile

PNL: Creșterea prețului carburanților, temperată prin măsuri fiscale. MF să analizeze pârghiile

Creșterea prețului carburanților poate fi temperată prin măsuri fiscale, transmit liberalii. PNL arată că Ministerul Finanțelor trebuie să analizeze pârghiile prin care poate să acționeze pentru a… [citeste mai departe]

Pragul achizițiilor publice directe, ce pot fi efectuate de administrațiile locale, a fost dublat! Parlamentul a decis!

Pragul achizițiilor publice directe, ce pot fi efectuate de administrațiile locale, a fost dublat! Parlamentul a decis!

Camera Deputaților a votat azi, ca for decizional, dublarea pragurilor pentru achizițiile publice directe pe care le pot face administrațiile locale. Proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

Fifth monkeypox case confirmed in Romania

Fifth monkeypox case confirmed in Romania

A fifth monkeypox case has been confirmed in Romania in a 37-year-old man, the Health Ministry informs.

Situaţia cererilor de decontare depuse la ANRE

Situaţia cererilor de decontare depuse la ANRE

Având în vedere activitatea desfăşurată în cadrul ANRE cu privire la colectarea, verificarea datelor, întocmirea fișelor de analiză și determinarea sumelor ce se cuvin spre decontare de la bugetul statului prin intermediul bugetului Ministerului Energiei, în conformitate cu prevederile Ordonanţei de Urgenţă… [citeste mai departe]

Flutur anunță modernizarea unor tronsoane importante de drumuri naționale și județene

Flutur anunță modernizarea unor tronsoane importante de drumuri naționale și județene

Președintele Consiliului Județean, Gheorghe Flutur, a anunțat astăzi după întâlnirea de la Suceava cu oficiali ai Companiei Naționale de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere că s-a început modernizarea unor tronsoane importante… [citeste mai departe]

TikTok Get Together la TIFF și-a desemnat câștigătorii

TikTok Get Together la TIFF și-a desemnat câștigătorii

Sute de creatori de conținut pasionați de cinema au acceptat provocarea Festivalului Internațional de Film Transilvania și s-au înscris în challenge-ul #PovestitorulDeFilm, organizat în parteneriat cu TikTok. Competiția de pe platformă a strâns peste 250 de milioane de vizualizări. Câștigătorii,… [citeste mai departe]

Referendum la Herson: localnicii vor decide dacă sunt ruşi sau ucraineni!

Referendum la Herson: localnicii vor decide dacă sunt ruşi sau ucraineni!

După ce au cucerit Hersonul, ruşii plănuiesc organizarea unui referendum pentru „autodeterminare” (declararea independenței și alipirea la Rusia) a acestei regiuni. De aemenea, armata rusă a anunţat marţi că a conectat întreaga regiune Herson la canalele… [citeste mai departe]

Un subprefect a murit, după ce un acoperiș a căzut pe el

Un subprefect a murit, după ce un acoperiș a căzut pe el

Subprefectul județului Sălaj, Virgil Țurcaș, a murit, marți, la 53 de ani, după ce acoperișul unui foișor din Hurez s-a prăbușit.


Moscow fumes over EU blockade of Baltic outpost

Publicat:
Moscow fumes over EU blockade of Baltic outpost

Russia summoned EU ambassador to on Tuesday amid a dispute over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the , the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, accoridng to Reuters. Russia demanded earlier Monday the Lithuanian government immediately […]

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


