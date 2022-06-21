Moscow fumes over EU blockade of Baltic outpost

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

- The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says the bloc should consider seizing the frozen assets from Russia‘s foreign exchange reserves and using them to help fund postwar reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, according to RFERL. Borrell told the Financial Times in an interview published…

- European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to AP News. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks,…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared to the Conference on the Future of Europe, on Monday, that young people should demand that those guilty of war crimes in Ukraine be brought before international courts. „What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy caused by the illegal, unprovoked, unjustified invasion…

- European and international donors agreed on Tuesday to extend 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, which is hosting more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine at a time of soaring energy prices, according to Reuters. Speaking after a donor conference she hosted in Berlin,…

- Ukraine‘s armed forces say there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station and that Russian forces occupying the plant must pull out of the area, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. She also said Ukraine had asked Russia…

- Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn on Tuesday as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty, according to Reuters. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy…