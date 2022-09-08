Moscow declares Romanian diplomat persona non grata in response to similar measure by Romanian side

Moscow declares Romanian diplomat persona non grata in response to similar measure by Romanian sidePublicat:
The declaration by the Russian Federation of a member of the Romanian Embassy in Moscow as persona non grata is a "mirror response to the similar measure taken by Romania in August with regard to a member of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest," Romania's Foreign Ministry said in a release.
