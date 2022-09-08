Moscow declares Romanian diplomat persona non grata in response to similar measure by Romanian side

Stiri Recomandate

O nouă cursă Tarom pentru preluarea românilor blocați în străinătate. Anunțul făcut de Sorin Grindeanu

O nouă cursă specială Tarom va decola astăzi în jurul orei locale 21.30 către aeroportul Heraklion (Grecia) pentru repatrierea din insula Creta a aproximativ 100 de cetățeni români… [citeste mai departe]

Aplicația WhatsApp nu va mai funcționa pe anumite mărci de telefoane mobile din 24 octombrie. Vezi dacă smartphone-ul tău este pe listă

WhatsApp, cea mai utilizată aplicație de mesagerie, nu va mai funcționa pe telefoanele cu versiuni vechi de Android sau… [citeste mai departe]

Au fost semnate ultimele trei acorduri cadru pentru întreținerea drumurilor județene – 735 km de drum

Au fost semnate ultimele trei acorduri cadru pentru întreținerea drumurilor județene Acestea vizează 45 de drumuri totalizând 735 de km             Consiliul Județean Cluj a semnat acordurile… [citeste mai departe]

Reșița, la Forumul Orașelor Verzi

REȘIȚA – Această imagine face parte din prezentarea proiectului în valoare de 18 milioane de euro, de reconversie a funicularului reșițean! Proiectul prevede crearea unui spațiu pietonal și velo pe ansamblul metalic, precum și o tiroliană care va pleca de la un capăt al funicularului, spațiu pietonal, platformă de bungee jumping,… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multi soferi s-au ales cu amenzi in urma unor actiuni ale politistilor constanteni

Actiuni ale politistilor constanteni Oamenii legii au aplicat amenzi in urma neregularitatilor constatate. Oficial de la IPJ Constanta La data de 7 septembrie a.c., politisti din cadrul Biroului Rutier Constanta au desfasurat o… [citeste mai departe]

PSD Câmpulung: Bucurie duhovnicească la Mănăstirea Negru Vodă din Câmpulung

PSD Câmpulung: Bucurie duhovnicească la Mănăstirea Negru Vodă din Câmpulung Astăzi, în ziua marii sărbători a Nașterii Maicii Domnului, au fost momente de mare bucurie duhovnicească la Mănăstirea Negru Vodă din Câmpulung, transmite PSD Câmpulung.… [citeste mai departe]

Volodimir Zelenski dă de pământ cu Vladimir Putin: A făcut o nouă declarație neobrăzat de falsă

Preşedintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a dezminţit în noaptea de miercuri spre joi că cerealele ucrainene pe care le exportă ţara sa ar ajunge cu precădere în Europa, aşa cum a acuzat anterior… [citeste mai departe]

Opinie. Cine generează destabilizarea în Găgăuzia?

În destabilizarea situației în Găgăuzia sunt implicate Moscova și forțele revanșarde de la Chișinău și Comrat, care execută indicațiile aceseia. După ce li s-a spus tranșant în față că nicio autonomie din Europa democratică, chiar și din ”măreața și invincibila Rusie” n-au atâtea prerogative,… [citeste mai departe]

Actorii TNAMT, prezenți la Târgu Jiu în cadrul Stagiunii Estivale. Spectacolele revin și la Turda

Urmează o lună încărcată pentru actorii Teatrului Național „Aureliu Manea” din Turda. Pe 10 septembrie, actorii George Sfetcu, Valentin Oncu, și Miky Paicu povestesc pe scurt întreaga operă a marelui… [citeste mai departe]


Moscow declares Romanian diplomat persona non grata in response to similar measure by Romanian side

The declaration by the of a member of the in Moscow as persona non grata is a "mirror response to the similar measure taken by Romania in August with regard to a member of the in Bucharest," Romania's said in a release.

Agricultural area affected by drought exceeds 462,000 hectares countrywide

16:10, 02.09.2022 - The total area affected by the drought extended to 462,059 hectares in 35 (out of 41) counties and the Bucharest municipality area, increasing by 4,629 hectares compared to Thursday's reporting, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

A representative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation, persona non grata in Romania

17:11, 19.08.2022 - The Romanian authorities have decided to declare as persona non grata on the territory of the country a representative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Over 1.064 million wage earners in Bucharest at end-May 2022

11:35, 19.08.2022 - The number of wage earners in Bucharest reached 1,064,585 at the end of May 2022, as against 1,043,257 in late May 2021, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Romanian Naval Forces celebrate Navy Day in Bucharest, Constanta, Tulcea, Mangalia, Braila, Galati, Bicaz

11:26, 12.08.2022 - The Romanian Naval Forces celebrate the Navy Day (15 August) in Bucharest, Constanta, Tulcea, Mangalia, Braila, Galati and Bicaz, informs on Friday the Ministry of National Defense. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Summer Well 2022, from Friday, at Stirbey Domain in Buftea

08:50, 11.08.2022 - Renowned bands, such as Arctic Monkeys, Nothing but Thieves, Inhaler, Roosevelt, Self Esteem, Hayes & Y will perform during the XI-th edition of the Summer Well Festival, which will start on Friday in the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, 20 km northwest of Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

Gov't has no data to justify concern on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant situation

12:11, 10.08.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that, so far, the Government does not have data to justify the concern regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, adding that the Bucharest authorities are constantly monitoring the environmental data in this case. Fii la curent…

PM Ciuca asks local authorities to support census completion

13:10, 22.07.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested on Friday that the local authorities take measures to complete the census by July 31, noting that, from the data received, there are problems in Bucharest, Timisoara and Iasi. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

US Embassy: Department of State report regarding human trafficking shows that Romania made significant progress

19:50, 20.07.2022 - The report of the US State Department regarding human trafficking for the year 2022 (TIP Report) shows that this year "Romania has made significant progress", according to the US Embassy in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


