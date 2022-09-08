Moscow declares Romanian diplomat persona non grata in response to similar measure by Romanian side

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The total area affected by the drought extended to 462,059 hectares in 35 (out of 41) counties and the Bucharest municipality area, increasing by 4,629 hectares compared to Thursday's reporting, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development informs.

The Romanian authorities have decided to declare as persona non grata on the territory of the country a representative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The number of wage earners in Bucharest reached 1,064,585 at the end of May 2022, as against 1,043,257 in late May 2021, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The Romanian Naval Forces celebrate the Navy Day (15 August) in Bucharest, Constanta, Tulcea, Mangalia, Braila, Galati and Bicaz, informs on Friday the Ministry of National Defense.

Renowned bands, such as Arctic Monkeys, Nothing but Thieves, Inhaler, Roosevelt, Self Esteem, Hayes & Y will perform during the XI-th edition of the Summer Well Festival, which will start on Friday in the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, 20 km northwest of Bucharest.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that, so far, the Government does not have data to justify the concern regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, adding that the Bucharest authorities are constantly monitoring the environmental data in this case.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested on Friday that the local authorities take measures to complete the census by July 31, noting that, from the data received, there are problems in Bucharest, Timisoara and Iasi.

The report of the US State Department regarding human trafficking for the year 2022 (TIP Report) shows that this year "Romania has made significant progress", according to the US Embassy in Bucharest.