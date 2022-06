Hourly labour cost up 8.84 pct in Q1 2022

The hourly labour cost in adjusted form (by number of working days) registered a growth rate of 8.84% in Q1 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, and a decrease rate of 0.47% compared to Q4 2021, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.… [citeste mai departe]