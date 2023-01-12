More than half of German companies report labour shortagesPublicat:
More than half of Germany‘s companies are struggling to fill vacancies due to a lack of skilled workers, the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growth headwinds belabouring Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters. The proportion of companies facing difficulties hiring was at its highest ever […] The post More than half of German companies report labour shortages appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
