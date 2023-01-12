More than half of German companies report labour shortages

Stiri Recomandate

Explozie la centrala termică a unei grădiniţe din județul Vaslui

La faţa locului au fost solicitate echipaje ale Serviciului de Ambulanţă Judeţean Vaslui şi poliţişti din cadrul Secţiei Poliţie Rurală nr. 6 Negreşti.„Centrala termică de la Grădiniţa Draxeni a fost dată de curând în folosinţă. Din informaţiile primite de la conducerea… [citeste mai departe]

Shakira „lovește” muzical în Pique. Versurile noii piese spun tot! – VIDEO

De multe ori, soliștii aleg să transpună în versurile melodiilor pe care le cântă diverse momente ale vieții lor – fericite sau mai puțin fericite. Și asta pentru că sunt și ei oameni și trec prin episoade bune sau mai puțin bune, în viața… [citeste mai departe]

Prima doamnă a SUA luptă cu cancerul de piele. A fost supusă unei operații

Jill Biden, depistată cu cancer de piele, a fost supusă ieri dimineață unei operații. Kevin O'Connor, medicul președintelui american a anunțat că primei doamne a SUA i-au fost îndepărtate două leziuni, specifice carcinomului bazocelular, cea mai… [citeste mai departe]

Coinfecția cu Flurona crește riscul de îmbolnăvire severă și deces

Denumirea vine de la „flu” (eng. „gripă”) și „rona” (ultima parte a cuvântului „Corona”).Adulții care sunt infectați atât cu COVID-19, cât și cu gripă în timp ce sunt aflați în spital prezintă un risc mai mare de boală severă și deces, în comparație cu cei… [citeste mai departe]

Apple ar putea lansa în câțiva ani primele Mac-uri cu touch screen. Ce spunea Steve Jobs despre idee

Apple ar putea pune ecrane tactile pe laptop-urile sale în câțiva ani, ceea ce ar însemna o schimbare importanță față de filosofia de business din trecut. Steve Jobs spunea în 2010 că ecranele tactile… [citeste mai departe]

Video. Primarul Cristian Gentea, despre stadionul din Trivale: „În primăvara asta va începe demolarea”

În ședința de Guvern din 11 ianuarie a fost aprobat bugetul pentru construirea noului stadion „Nicolae Dobrin” din Pitești, cea mai mare investiție din istoria Piteștiului, de aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

OMV Petrom nu va plăti taxa de solidaritate în România, ci în Austria. Cum motivează compania la care statul român este acționar

OMV Petrom nu va plăti taxa de solidaritate în România, ci în Austria. Cum motivează compania la care statul român este acționar Grupul… [citeste mai departe]

Cifrele anului 2022, în Pitești: mai puține nașteri și decese, mai multe căsătorii!

Cifrele anului 2022, în Pitești: mai puține nașteri și decese, mai multe căsătorii! Statistica ultimilor trei ani arată o scădere a numărului de nașteri, în Pitești, dar și a deceselor: în 2022, s-au născut 1647 de copii… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferul camionului blocat în Pasajul Unirii amendat. Primăria Sector 4 anunță măsuri suplimentare în zonă

Camionul care a rămas joi dimineața blocat în Pasajul Unirii avea caroseria modificată, astfel că înălțimea era mai mare decât cea maxim admisă, susțin reprezentanții Primăriei… [citeste mai departe]

Scene din viaţa culturală piteşteană (10)

Foto Mircea Handoca (n. 12 aprilie 1929, Botoșani – d. 25 septembrie 2015, București). În vara anului 2009, am reușit să petrec câteva ore cu domnul Mircea Handoca (pe care, în 1985, îl cautam la Liceul „D. Bolintineanu” din Bucureşti pentru, ce vis!, a mă pune în legătură cu Mircea Eliade!). Dl. Handoca a făcut… [citeste mai departe]


More than half of German companies report labour shortages

Publicat:
More than half of Germany‘s companies are struggling to fill vacancies due to a lack of skilled workers, the of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growth headwinds belabouring Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters.  The proportion of companies facing difficulties hiring was at its highest ever […] The post More than half of German companies report labour shortages appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Former NATO boss urges countries to show China consequences if it attacks Taiwan

11:11, 05.01.2023 - Democratic countries should make it clear the “severe economic consequences” China would face should it move against self-governed Taiwan, the former NATO secretary-general said during a visit to the island on Thursday, according to Reuters. China, which claims Taiwan as its own despite strong objections…

EU leaders head for tussle over rescue plans for industry

10:51, 15.12.2022 - European Union leaders will argue on Thursday over how to prop up their countries’ industries, which have been whacked by soaring energy prices since the outbreak of war in Ukraine and now face the threat of subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition, according to Reuters. Poorer EU countries want a coordinated…

US to add more than 30 Chinese companies to trade blacklist

11:16, 14.12.2022 - The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers, according to Bloomberg. The US Department…

Poland will place German Patriot missiles on its territory

11:01, 07.12.2022 - Poland is preparing to deploy the German Patriot air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter, according to Reuters. Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after…

‘Close call’ in shelling near nuclear reactor on Ukraine’s frontline

12:36, 21.11.2022 - Ukraine narrowly escaped disaster on Sunday that rocked Europe’s largest atomic power plant with a barrage of shells, some falling near reactors and damaging a radioactive waste storage building, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said, according to Reuters.  It was not clear which side was responsible for the…

EU wants broader rules on companies’ market power, focus on tech

15:10, 08.11.2022 - The European Commission said on Tuesday that EU regulators want broader rules defining companies’ market power, with more weight given to innovation and pointers on what digital markets are, according to Reuters. The rules, known as the EU market definition notice, date back to 1997 and help regulators…

China says US has ‘no right’ to interfere in Hamburg port deal

11:40, 03.11.2022 - The U.S. has “no right” to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, after Washington “strongly suggested” that Beijing would not get a controlling stake in a contested deal regarding Hamburg’s port terminal, Reuters reports.  U.S. interference is symptomatic…

French growth slows as Europe frets over recession

12:15, 28.10.2022 - Hopes that the euro zone can stave off a recession got a boost as Germany defied expectations by reporting another quarter of economic growth, though momentum slowed dramatically in France and Spain, according to Bloomberg.  Surging energy prices, record inflation and rising interest rates are weighing…


