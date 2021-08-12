Stiri Recomandate

Inundaţii în Turcia: Bilanţul a crescut la 9 morţi; sute de persoane au fost evacuate

Inundaţii în Turcia: Bilanţul a crescut la 9 morţi; sute de persoane au fost evacuate

Cel puţin 9 persoane şi-au pierdut viaţa în inundaţiile produse în nordul Turciei în timp ce ţara încearcă să îşi revină după incendiile mortale recente, au anunţat joi autorităţile, relatează AFP şi Reuters. ”Nouă dintre… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – Balconul unui apartament din Zorilor s-a aprins de la soare

VIDEO – Balconul unui apartament din Zorilor s-a aprins de la soare

Poate părea bizar, dar un balcon al unui apartament situat într-un bloc de pe strada Observatorului s-a aprins din cauza soarelui. Pompierii au fost chemați joi în sprijin, după ce balconul s-a aprins. Flăcările au putut fi zărite cu ușurință din stradă. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday the number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled in 2021, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan, according to Reuters.  Frontex said in a statement that 22,600 migrants… [citeste mai departe]

Șantaj prin metoda „acoperişul”

Șantaj prin metoda „acoperişul”

Mai mulţi bărbaţi care au realizat, în urma unor anunţuri puse în cutiile poştale, lucrări de reparaţii la imobilele unor persoane sunt suspectaţi că i-au şantajat pe beneficiarii lucrărilor, cărora le cereau sume de bani de zeci de ori mai mari decât valoarea reală a lucrărilor. Poliţiştii din Braşov fac, joi, deschideri în… [citeste mai departe]

Ceremonie militară în centrul Clujului. Divizia 4 Infanterie „Gemina” a aniversat 105 ani

Ceremonie militară în centrul Clujului. Divizia 4 Infanterie „Gemina” a aniversat 105 ani

Divizia 4 Infanterie „Gemina” a marcat aniversarea a 105 ani de istorie și tradiție militară printr-o ceremonie desfășurată în prezența șefului Statului Major al Apărării, general-locotenent Daniel Petrescu, în… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina a trimis 38 de tone de sârmă ghimpată in Lituania

Ucraina a trimis 38 de tone de sârmă ghimpată in Lituania

Ucraina trimite sârmă ghimpată ca „ajutor umanitar” pentru Lituania, aceasta urmând să fie folosită pentru a ridica o uriașă barieră la granița cu Belarusul. Bariera are ca scop oprirea migranților pe care regimul Lukașenko îi trimite în Lituania sub formă de răzbunare pentru sancțiunile… [citeste mai departe]

Spectacole cu nume mari ale scenei românești, la Sunlight Theatre, în cadrul Flight Festival

Spectacole cu nume mari ale scenei românești, la Sunlight Theatre, în cadrul Flight Festival

Aflat la cea de-a treia ediție, Flight Festival, care se va desfășura între 20 august și 1 septembrie, cuprinde și o secțiune culturală îndrăgită de public, „Sunlight Theatre”, organizată de Fundația Culturală… [citeste mai departe]

Raport INSP: 81,2% din cazurile confirmate au fost înregistrate la persoane nevaccinate

Raport INSP: 81,2% din cazurile confirmate au fost înregistrate la persoane nevaccinate

Raportul INSP pentru săptămâna 2 – 8 august arată că 81.2% din cazurile confirmate au fost înregistrate la persoane nevaccinate. În săptămâna 2 – 8 august 2021, 48.6% din totalul cazurilor s-au înregistrat în București, Cluj,… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepresedintele ALDE, Avram Gal, intervine în scandalul momentului: „Nu mă simt confortabil ca premierul țării mele să meargă în vizită oficială într-o țară căreia anterior i-a înfundat pușcăria”

Vicepresedintele ALDE, Avram Gal, intervine în scandalul momentului: „Nu mă simt confortabil ca premierul țării mele să meargă în vizită oficială într-o țară căreia anterior i-a înfundat pușcăria”

Comunicat:… [citeste mai departe]

Meşteşugarii şi rolul lor în dezvoltarea orașului Zalău

Meşteşugarii şi rolul lor în dezvoltarea orașului Zalău

Elena Musca După decăderea epocii în care se folosea munca sclavilor pentru obţinerea produselor agricole şi a celor necesare traiului, a urmat în epoca medievală o perioadă în care stăpânii pământurilor foloseau munca ţăranilor iobagi în agricultură, iar în oraşe existau oameni… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

Publicat:
More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday the number of migrants illegally entering the by crossing the has almost doubled in 2021, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan, according to ReutersFrontex said in a statement that 22,600 migrants were detected illegally entering the EU through the […] The post and Afghans entering EU via appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Greece: EU is not ready for new migrant crisis as Afghan conflict grows

17:31, 11.08.2021 - Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday that the European Union (EU) is not in a position to deal with a repeat of the migration crisis in 2015 and must try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Mitararchi, who last week co-signed a…

ECB promises even longer support for euro zone economy

15:51, 22.07.2021 - The European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled new policy guidance on Thursday that hints at even longer support for the bloc’s struggling economy, in line with its recent commitment to boost inflation that has undershot the ECB’s 2% target for nearly a decade, according to Reuters.  Unveiling a new strategy…

Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever

11:30, 22.07.2021 - British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce accord and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last forever, according to Reuters.  “A deal is a deal but it wasn’t something…

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

16:15, 21.07.2021 - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone, according to Reuters. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to…

Facebook’s EU privacy watchdog urged to probe data sharing

13:40, 15.07.2021 - Facebook Inc.’s controversial use of WhatsApp customer data is set for further scrutiny in the European Union after regulators raised doubts about the social media giant’s updated policy, according to Bloomberg. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB), a panel of EU authorities, on Thursday said Facebook’s…

WHO: Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections

15:00, 01.07.2021 - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, according to Reuters. WHO stated that a 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region…

Germany launches bid to ban all British travellers from EU

11:00, 28.06.2021 - Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, The Times reported on Monday, according to Reuters.  The German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant…

EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia

16:10, 24.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, that the European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, according to Reuters.  “We need dialogue to defend our interests (…) It is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent,” Macron…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 13 august 2021
Bucuresti 18°C | 31°C
Iasi 13°C | 28°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 30°C
Timisoara 17°C | 33°C
Constanta 18°C | 29°C
Brasov 11°C | 29°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 30°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 08.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 373.482,00 4.218.182,80
II (5/6) 13 9.576,46 -
III (4/6) 717 173,63 -
IV (3/6) 10.939 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.795.340,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 august 2021
USD 4.1849
EUR 4.9148
CHF 4.5404
GBP 5.8012
CAD 3.3453
XAU 236.087
JPY 3.7902
CNY 0.6462
AED 1.1393
AUD 3.0812
MDL 0.236
BGN 2.5129

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec