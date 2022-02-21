More EU airlines suspend Ukraine flights

Stiri Recomandate

Development Minister says project on seismic risk consolidation of building to be discussed by govt in March

Development Minister says project on seismic risk consolidation of building to be discussed by govt in March

The project regarding the seismic risk consolidation of buildings could enter the Government's agenda in March, the Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila,… [citeste mai departe]

Furnizorii de energie riscă intrarea în insolvenţă sau faliment

Furnizorii de energie riscă intrarea în insolvenţă sau faliment

Furnizorii de energie "riscă intrarea în insolvenţă sau faliment"   Foto: anre.ro. Furnizorii de energie spun că la aproape patru luni de la adoptarea legislaţiei şi emiterea primelor facturi, nu au primit înapoi banii cheltuiţi cu plafonarea şi… [citeste mai departe]

Cât câștigă la Cluj muncitorii care vin din Nepal sau Sri Lanka

Cât câștigă la Cluj muncitorii care vin din Nepal sau Sri Lanka

România are nevoie de forță de muncă pentru diverse meserii, pe care românii nu mai vor să le practice. Așa au apărut firme de recrutare a forței de muncă care aduc oameni din Africa sau Asia, oameni care vorbesc mai mult sau mai puțin engleză, dar care sunt muncitori.… [citeste mai departe]

Marius Budăi: Ministerul Muncii, primele plăți către furnizorii de energie pentru plafonarea și compensarea facturilor

Marius Budăi: Ministerul Muncii, primele plăți către furnizorii de energie pentru plafonarea și compensarea facturilor

Ministerul Muncii a efectuat luni, 21 februarie, plăți în valoare de 2 milioane de lei către 9 furnizori de energie, prin Agenția Națională pentru Plăți și… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu MASIV de vegetație uscată în localitatea Feleud. Au intervenit pompierii militari din Aiud

Incendiu MASIV de vegetație uscată în localitatea Feleud. Au intervenit pompierii militari din Aiud

Un incendiu de vegetație uscată a izbucnit astăzi, 21 februarie 2022, în localitatea Feleud din județul Alba, focul mistuind tot în calea sa, pe o suprafață considerabilă. Potrivit ISU Alba: „Detașamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Viața din Amintiri din copilărie, de Ion Creangă, o să fie redată la Neamț: ce este Ținutul lui Creangă

Viața din Amintiri din copilărie, de Ion Creangă, o să fie redată la Neamț: ce este Ținutul lui Creangă

Complexul de agrement "Ţinutul lui Creangă", care va fi construit lângă Târgu-Neamţ, va fi realizat "sub cupola Moldovei din secolului al XIX-lea", prin oportunităţile de petrecere… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta: Actiune pentru verificarea respectarii masurilor de protectie sanitara. Mai multi administratori de societati comerciale, amendati

Judetul Constanta: Actiune pentru verificarea respectarii masurilor de protectie sanitara. Mai multi administratori de societati comerciale, amendati

Actiuni pentru verificarea respectarii prevederilor Legii 55 2020. La data de 20 februarie a.c., politisti… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina avertizează că băncile și sectorul de apărare vor fi vizate de noi atacuri cibernetice

Ucraina avertizează că băncile și sectorul de apărare vor fi vizate de noi atacuri cibernetice

Autoritățile din Ucraina au transmis că au informații că hackerii se pregătesc să lanseze marți, 22 februarie, atacuri majore asupra agențiilor guvernamentale, băncilor și sectorului de apărare, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Apărării al Rusiei susţine că au fost ucise cinci persoane la graniţa cu Ucraina

Ministerul Apărării al Rusiei susţine că au fost ucise cinci persoane la graniţa cu Ucraina

Armata rusă a declarat luni că trupele şi gărzile de frontieră au împiedicat un grup de "recunoaştere diversionistă" să pătrundă la graniţa Rusiei de pe teritoriul ucrainean. Cinci persoane au fost ucise, au… [citeste mai departe]


More EU airlines suspend Ukraine flights

Publicat:
More EU airlines suspend Ukraine flights

and the are the latest airlines to cancel flights to Ukraine over concerns of a potential Russian attack on the country, according to Politico. carrier said on Monday it is canceling Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv in view of the local situation and as a precautionary measure. “Air […] The post More EU airlines suspend Ukraine flights appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

NATO: No sign of Russian de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine crisis

15:50, 15.02.2022 - NATO said Tuesday it has not seen “any de-escalation on the ground” from Russian forces near Ukraine, despite earlier claims from Moscow that some troops taking part in military exercises were pulling back, according to Politico.  “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not any signs…

France denies Russian warships arriving in Black Sea represent escalation

15:00, 09.02.2022 - A French official said Wednesday that Paris was informed in advance six Russian warships would enter the Black Sea and the operation did not break a de-escalation commitment French President Emmanuel Macron claimed he secured from Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Politico. During a meeting…

First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

13:55, 08.02.2022 - The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…

French Minister: Europe shouldn’t be ‘dragged’ into following US on Nord Stream 2

12:41, 08.02.2022 - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that Europe should not be “dragged” into following the U.S. position on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to shut down the project should Russia invade Ukraine, according to Politico.  “The Americans will…

Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

14:35, 28.01.2022 - Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.    Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…


