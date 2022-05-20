Monkeypox outbreak in Europe ‘largest ever’ in region as cases cross 100

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The euro fell below $1.06 for the first time in five years against a broadly strong U.S. dollar on Wednesday amid rising concerns around energy safety and growth slowdown in China and Europe, according to Reuters. The euro slipped to a five-year low of $1.05860 after Russia’s Gazprom said it would cut…

- The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north…

- The European Union and the United States reached a preliminary agreement to avoid major disruption in transatlantic data flows that had been jeopardized by a ruling of the EU top court, the EU Commission head and the U.S. President said on Friday, according to Reuters. Data transfers between the EU…

- Invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down what he called a wall between “free and unfree” Europe and stop the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Speaking to the Bundestag by videolink, Zelenskiy appealed…

- Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world’s pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart, according to Reuters. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy…

- France is willing to resume talks with Spain about building a gas pipeline connecting the two countries as Europe races to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, according to Bloomberg. France, which has long resisted Spanish calls to build the link, is now willing to discuss the viability of the so-called…

- The European Union has agreed a new round of sanctions targeting senior Russian officials and oligarchs in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, France said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The new sanctions will also include restrictions on the maritime sector and exclude three…

- More than 100 diplomats from some 40 Western countries and allies including Japan walked out of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the top U.N. human rights forum on Tuesday in protest over Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The boycott by envoys from the European…