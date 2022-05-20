Monkeypox outbreak in Europe ‘largest ever’ in region as cases cross 100

Stiri Recomandate

Potaissa Spa: „Nu-i așa că ți-ar prinde bine un masaj?”

Activitățile zilnice apasă pe umerii noștri, ai tuturor, dar, pentru astfel de momente, în care trebuie să ne reîncărcăm bateriile, Complexul Balnear Potaissa dispune de alternativele ideale. Dacă ne...

25 mai: Ultima zi pentru depunerea declarației unice. Recomandările ANAF. Câte declarații au fost depuse până acum

25 mai: Ultima zi pentru depunerea declarației unice. Recomandările ANAF. Câte declarații au fost depuse până acum Depunerea declaraţiei unice 212 se poate face…

Nicuşor Dan îl atacă pe Toni Greblă: Prefectul Capitalei nu aplică legea

Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicuşor Dan, îl acuză pe noul prefect al Capitalei, Toni Greblă, că refuză să atace în instanţă două autorizaţii de construire pentru imobile de pe Şoseaua Kiseleff, emise de Gabriela Firea pe final de mandat.

Bodyguardul lui Joe Biden a fost arestat: era rupt de beat și a agresat un civil

Un membru al echipei avansate de securitate a preşedintelui american Joe Biden a fost arestat la Seul, fiind acuzat că a agresat, aflându-se în stare de ebrietate, un cetăţean sud-coreean, cu o zi înainte de vizita preşedintelui american,…

Bacalaureat 2022: Reguli de desfășurare a examenului, publicate de Ministerul Educației. Situații în care elevii riscă eliminarea

Bacalaureat 2022: Reguli de desfășurare a examenului, publicate de Ministerul Educației. Situații în care elevii riscă eliminarea

„Ce faceți voi aici, jos, va avea impact sus, pe cer!”

CARANSEBEȘ – Prima generație de absolvenți ai Liceului Tehnologic „Max Ausnit", inițiativă privată a omului de afaceri Gabriel Olariu la aeroportul din Caransebeș, a predat vineri, simbolic, cheia liceului celor din clasa a XI-a! Pregătiți în meseria de tehnician de aviație, tinerii…

​Angajații vor avea acces online la datele din REVISAL. Legea, promulgată de Klaus Iohannis

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat vineri, 20 mai, proiectul USR prin care angajaţii din România vor primi acces online la datele proprii din Registrul de evidență a salariaților (REVISAL). Acest lucru înseamnă…

Noua direcție spre care se concentrează armata rusă, după căderea Mariupolului

Ocupanții ruși își concentrează principalele eforturi în estul Ucrainei și se pregătesc pentru o ofensivă asupra Severodonetskului, se arată într-un mesaj al Institutului pentru Studiul Războiului, citat de agenția ucraineană de știri…


Publicat:
Monkeypox outbreak in Europe ‘largest ever’ in region as cases cross 100

More than 100 cases of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, have been reported in Europe, with German officials describing the outbreak as the largest ever in the region, according to Reuters. Cases have now been confirmed in countries including the , Spain, Portugal, Belgium, France, the […]

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


