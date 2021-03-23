MOL and Rompetrol to open charging stations for electric cars Romania’s national road management company (CNAIR) has signed concession contracts on Monday with Rompetrol and MOL for opening 13 new service stations on the A1 and A2 motorways which will include e-charging facilities, according to Romania-Insider. Rompetrol will build fuel and power stations in six locations, which will pay annual royalties totalling RON 44 mln (EUR […] The post MOL and Rompetrol to open charging stations for electric cars appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The EU Council has agreed on Monday on a new financial instrument to maintain peace, as the decision to establish the European Peace Fund (EPF) has been adopted with approximately E5 billion to be financed through contributions from EU member states from 2021 to 2027, according to the press release…

- Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode said on Monday to a private broadcaster that the decision for Bucharest to be in quarantine will not be based only on the COVID-19 incidence rate of 6 per thousand inhabitants, according to Agerpres. “It’s not just the incidence rate that leads to this decision.…

- RO Vaccinare, the official national platform for information on COVID-19 vaccination announced on their Facebook page that a 24-hour vaccination centre is set to open at the County Hospital in Timisoara on March 23 and it will be the first 24-hour centre in Romania, according to Romania-Insider. Immunization…

- The European Commission said on Monday in a press release that it has approved the allocation of E357 million from the Cohesion Fund to expand and modernize the water and wastewater systems in the two Romanian counties Satu Mare and Braila. The project aims to supply good-quality drinking water, reduce…

- Thousands of protesters gathered in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, on Sunday afternoon to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations, which they fear will become compulsory, according to The Hill. Large crowds carried signs and other materials with anti-mask and anti-vaccine slogans, including one…

- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea (WTA 67) qualified on Monday in the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with total prize money worth USD 1,835,490, after she defeated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (WTA 142), 6-4, 6-4, according to Agerpres. Cirstea won in one hour and 24…

- Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…

- Netopia is a Romanian company founded in 2003 to simplify the payment process through technology. About 30,000 Romanian retailers using the local electronic payment platform Netopia can technically accept the Romanian crypto coin eGold as a payment method after the e-payment platform signed an agreement…