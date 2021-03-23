MOL and Rompetrol to open charging stations for electric cars

Stiri Recomandate

Oficial: Igor Grosu a publicat componența echipei guvernamentale

CHIȘINĂU, 23 mart – Sputnik. Candidatul la funcția de premier Igor Grosu (deputat, liderul PAS) a publicat pe Facebook lista candidaților pe care-i propune pentru componența guvernului. „Am depus acum la Parlament documentele cu privire la echipa și programul de guvernare.… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul a explicat de ce Putin nu se va vaccina în fața camerelor

CHIȘINĂU, 23 mart  - Sputnik. Vladimir Putin nu este adeptul vaccinării în fața camerelor, iată de ce nu își va administra preparatul în mod public, a declarat purtătorul de cuvânt al președintelui rus Dmitri Peskov. © Video : Youtube / RT на русскомVideo: Vladimir… [citeste mai departe]

”La Strada” sărbătorește 20 de ani cu o ofertă de neuitat

(P) Două decenii au trecut de la inaugurarea unuia dintre cele mai frecventate restaurante din Botoșani. S-au întâmplat atâtea în tot acest timp, însă Restaurant La Strada a păstrat în continuare spiritul din prima zi. [citeste mai departe]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic nu și-a putut stăpâni lacrimile la conferința de presă a echipei naționale

Starul fotbalului mondial Zlatan Ibrahimovic nu și-a putut stăpâni lacrimile la conferința de presă a echipei naționale. Suedezul a fost emoționat când a fost întrebat despre reacția familiei sale la revenirea… [citeste mai departe]

Radarele au făcut ravagii printre șoferi: peste 550 de amenzi și 68 de permise ridicate

Polițiștii de la Serviciul Rutier Suceava, împreună cu formațiunile rutiere din teritoriu, au organizat, în perioada 19-21 martie, o acțiune de control axată pe depistarea șoferilor care circulă cu viteză peste limita legală,… [citeste mai departe]

Una dintre cele mai mari platforme de comunicare online din lume va primi suport tehnic din Cluj-Napoca, Silicon Valley-ul Europei de Est

FSP Global Group (prin Sharpminds Global, membră a grupului) a semnat un parteneriat strategic cu Contents (fostă Entire Digital),… [citeste mai departe]

Immofinanz a cumpărat fostul sediu BCR, Bucharest Financial Plaza. Clădirea a costat 36 de milioane de euro

Immofinanz a cumpărat clădirea de birouri Bucharest Financial Plaza, din apropierea centrului istoric al Bucureștiului. Proprietatea a fost vândută de Banca Comercială Română (BCR),… [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri Volkswagen Golf R în România: start de la 41.700 de euro

În urmă cu câteva zile, un oficial Peugeot declara că noua generație 308 nu va primi o versiune sportivă pentru că piață hot hatch-urilor este în declin. Chiar și așa, Grupul Volkswagen oferă încă astfel de modele. Noua generație Golf, a opta, a debutat în octombrie… [citeste mai departe]

MOL and Rompetrol to open charging stations for electric cars

Romania’s national road management company (CNAIR) has signed concession contracts on Monday with Rompetrol and MOL for opening 13 new service stations on the A1 and A2 motorways which will include e-charging facilities, according to Romania-Insider.  Rompetrol will build fuel… [citeste mai departe]

Doi tineri, reținuți pentru lipsire de libertate și tâlhărie

Doi tineri, ambii de 28 de ani, din municipiul Târgu Jiu, bănuiți de săvârșirea infracțiunilor de lipsire de libertate, lovire sau alte violenţe şi tâlhărie calificată, au ajuns aseară în arestul IPJ Gorj. În data de 3 februarie, polițiști din cadrul IPJ Gorj au fost sesizați… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Romania’s national road management company (CNAIR) has signed concession contracts on Monday with Rompetrol and MOL for opening 13 new service stations on the A1 and A2 motorways which will include e-charging facilities, according to Romania-Insider.  Rompetrol will build fuel and power stations in six locations, which will pay annual royalties totalling RON 44 mln (EUR […] The post MOL and Rompetrol to open charging stations for electric cars appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU establishes European Peace Facility to better help partner countries

16:31, 22.03.2021 - The EU Council has agreed on Monday on a new financial instrument to maintain peace, as the decision to establish the European Peace Fund (EPF) has been adopted with approximately E5 billion to be financed through contributions from EU member states from 2021 to 2027, according to the press release…

Bucharest not to be quarantined solely on COVID-19 incidence rate

13:31, 22.03.2021 - Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode said on Monday to a private broadcaster that the decision for Bucharest to be in quarantine will not be based only on the COVID-19 incidence rate of 6 per thousand inhabitants, according to Agerpres.  “It’s not just the incidence rate that leads to this decision.…

Romania’s first 24-hour vaccination centre to open in Timisoara

13:06, 19.03.2021 - RO Vaccinare, the official national platform for information on COVID-19 vaccination announced on their Facebook page that a 24-hour vaccination centre is set to open at the County Hospital in Timisoara on March 23 and it will be the first 24-hour centre in Romania, according to Romania-Insider. Immunization…

European Commission to provide Romania E357m to expand water system

14:40, 16.03.2021 - The European Commission said on Monday in a press release that it has approved the allocation of E357 million from the Cohesion Fund to expand and modernize the water and wastewater systems in the two Romanian counties Satu Mare and Braila. The project aims to supply good-quality drinking water, reduce…

Anti-vaccination protest in Bucharest

18:01, 08.03.2021 - Thousands of protesters gathered in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, on Sunday afternoon to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations, which they fear will become compulsory, according to The Hill. Large crowds carried signs and other materials with anti-mask and anti-vaccine slogans, including one…

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Tennis Championships

17:55, 08.03.2021 - Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea (WTA 67) qualified on Monday in the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with total prize money worth USD 1,835,490, after she defeated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (WTA 142), 6-4, 6-4, according to Agerpres.  Cirstea won in one hour and 24…

Pope leaves Iraq for Rome after 4-day visit

17:50, 08.03.2021 - Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…

Romania’s main e-payment platform integrates the local cryptocurrency eGold

17:40, 01.03.2021 - Netopia is a Romanian company founded in 2003 to simplify the payment process through technology. About 30,000 Romanian retailers using the local electronic payment platform Netopia can technically accept the Romanian crypto coin eGold as a payment method after the e-payment platform signed an agreement…


