Romanias Under-18 team defeated by Turkey 3-0 in friendly

The Romanian Under-18 national team was defeated by the similar Turkish team with the score of 3-0 (3-0), on Wednesday, at Kocaeli Stadium in Izmit, in a friendly match, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]