Ministry of Justice announces additional funds allocated through Norwegian Financial Mechanism

Ministry of Justice announces additional funds allocated through Norwegian Financial MechanismPublicat:
The Ministry of Justice announced on Tuesday that it will benefit from an additional 3.7 million euros of funds targeted to justice through the Norwegian Financial Mechanism.
According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice will benefit from the performance reserve provided for in the Memorandum of Understanding concluded between Romania and Norway on the implementation of the 2014-2021 Norwegian Financial Mechanism, by increasing the amount of the "Justice" Program by 3,700,000 euros, thus resulting in a financial allocation of 48,700,000 euros.
The…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EnvMin Alexe: We have 480mln lei for 350 environmentally friendly means of transport
19:40, 08.09.2020 - Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry Costel Alexe told a Tuesday's press conference that he launches for public debate the financing guide for ecological public transport in urban agglomerations. According to the environment minister, the financing program has a budget of 480 million lei…
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,136 to 97,033, death toll hits 3,967
14:15, 08.09.2020 - As many as 1,136 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.These are cases of patients…
Romania's trade balance deficit, up by 935.7 mln euros in first six months of 2020
10:10, 10.08.2020 - Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit reached 8.665 billion euros in the first six months of the year, up by 935.7 million euros as compared to the one recorded January 1 to June 30, 2019, shows data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).According to the cited…
Gov't to approve this week 1 bln euros for expansion of Romania's gas networks
13:25, 28.07.2020 - The government will approve this week a 1 billion euro allocation for the expansion of Romania's gas networks, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan announced on Tuesday.According to the cited official, Romania's current gas connection rate is 32 percent of localities connected, and the central…
XTB Romania: 79.9 billion euros for European projects, a strong boost to pandemic-affected economy
17:15, 21.07.2020 - The 79.9 billion euros for European projects that will benefit Romania will be a strong boost for the economy affected by the pandemic, and this scenario can only become a reality if the funds are used in an efficient manner and in areas that can ensure a sustainable and long-term development, shows…
Ministry of Justice brings clarifications related to fine Romania received from CJEU
21:42, 17.07.2020 - The Ministry of Justice on Friday brought a series of clarifications related to the 3-million euro worth fine Romania got from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for the delayed and incomplete implementation of the Directive (EU) 2015/849 on preventing the use of the financial system…
Romania's current account deficit declines to 2.88 billion euros five months into 2020
15:15, 14.07.2020 - In January - May 2020, Romania's balance-of-payments current account posted a deficit of 2,881 million euros, compared with 3,414 million euros in the same year-ago period, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The deficit on trade in goods widened by…
Romania's foreign trade deficit widens by almost 742.3 million euros five months into 2020
10:28, 10.07.2020 - Romania's foreign trade deficit reached 7.340 trillion euros in the first five months of 2020, up 742.3 million euros from the same period of 2019, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Read also: Gov't, Justice Ministry still acting to dissolve…