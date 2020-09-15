Ministry of Justice announces additional funds allocated through Norwegian Financial Mechanism

Stiri Recomandate

Gabriela Firea, după apariţia înregistrării cu Nicuşor Dan: Salvatorul Bucureştiului se dovedeşte a fi frate cu interlopi

Gabriela Firea, actualul primar al Capitalei şi candidat PSD pentru a-şi păstra fotoliu, a avut o reacţie dură după apariţia înregistrării cu Nicuşor… [citeste mai departe]

Mai pe față de atât nu se putea! Iată cum se împart banii pe criterii politice, la Buzău

Cine-mparte, parte-și face! Proverbul se regăsește destul de clar în lista cu sumele alocate la nivelul județului Buzău, în urma rectificării bugetare a Guvernului. Se poate observa că localitățile administrate de… [citeste mai departe]

Franța acordă facilități pentru obținerea cetățeniei străinilor care au fost în prima linie a luptei cu pandemia de coronavirus. Colectorii de deșeuri, agenţii de pază şi îngrijitorii de bătrâni, pe lista celor cu prioritate

Străinii… [citeste mai departe]

Dezvăluiri uluitoare despre Covid. Un virusolog chinez a publicat dovada că virusul a fost creat în laborator

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, fost specialist în cadrul Universității de Sănătate Publică din Hong Kong, a publicat raportul intitulat „Caracteristici neobișnuite ale genomului SARS-CoV-2 care… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal feminin. Liga Florilor începe pe 14/15 octombrie și va avea doar șase meciuri în acest an

Consiliul de Administrație al FRH a votat planul de reluare al meciurilor în Liga Națională feminină. S-a votat ca Liga Florilor să se reia cu prima etapă, pe 7/8 octombrie, într-un oraș unde se vor… [citeste mai departe]

Films by Cristi Puiu and Radu Jude, at White Night of Romanian Film, Friday, in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca

The feature films "Malmkrog" directed by Cristi Puiu, and "Tipografic Majuscul" directed by Radu Jude, are among the productions that can be seen on Friday, at the White Night of Romanian Films, an… [citeste mai departe]

Fiabilitatea datelor cu privire la vaccinul rus Sputnik V, pusă în discuţie de oameni de ştiinţă din cinci ţări

Un grup de oameni de ştiinţă a trimis o scrisoare oficială revistei medicale The Lancet în care îşi expirmă îndoiala faţă de fiabilitatea datelor despre testele preliminare… [citeste mai departe]

A doua fabrică de cărămizi din Mureș demarată de Daw Bența cu ajutor de stat

Dupa Siceram, Benta devine un jucator important si in acest domeniu. Producătorul de lacuri, vopsele şi alte materiale pentru construcţii Daw Benţa, deţinut de antreprenorul Remus Aurel Benţa, va începe anul acesta construcţia unei fabrici… [citeste mai departe]

Belarus: UE nu-l recunoaşte pe Lukaşenko şi pregăteşte sancţiuni (Borrell)

Uniunea Europeană nu-l recunoaşte pe Aleksandr Lukaşenko ca preşedinte al Belarusului şi se pregăteşte să impună importante sancţiuni responsabililor regimului din această ţară, a anunţat marţi şeful diplomaţiei europene, citat de France Presse.… [citeste mai departe]

Doi pompieri au primit distincțiile Salvator de onoare al județului Vrancea, respectiv Pompier de onoare al județului Vrancea

  Pompierul de onoare al judeţului Vrancea şi Salvatorul de onoare al judeţului Vrancea Cu ocazia sărbătorii la 13 septembrie a Zilei Pompierilor… [citeste mai departe]


Ministry of Justice announces additional funds allocated through Norwegian Financial Mechanism

Publicat:
Ministry of Justice announces additional funds allocated through Norwegian Financial Mechanism

of Justice announced on Tuesday that it will benefit from an additional 3.7 million euros of funds targeted to justice through the .

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice will benefit from the performance reserve provided for in the Memorandum of Understanding concluded between Romania and Norway on the implementation of the 2014-2021 , by increasing the amount of the "Justice" Program by 3,700,000 euros, thus resulting in a financial allocation of 48,700,000 euros.

The…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


EnvMin Alexe: We have 480mln lei for 350 environmentally friendly means of transport

19:40, 08.09.2020 - Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry Costel Alexe told a Tuesday's press conference that he launches for public debate the financing guide for ecological public transport in urban agglomerations. According to the environment minister, the financing program has a budget of 480 million lei…

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,136 to 97,033, death toll hits 3,967

14:15, 08.09.2020 - As many as 1,136 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.These are cases of patients…

Romania's trade balance deficit, up by 935.7 mln euros in first six months of 2020

10:10, 10.08.2020 - Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit reached 8.665 billion euros in the first six months of the year, up by 935.7 million euros as compared to the one recorded January 1 to June 30, 2019, shows data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).According to the cited…

Gov't to approve this week 1 bln euros for expansion of Romania's gas networks

13:25, 28.07.2020 - The government will approve this week a 1 billion euro allocation for the expansion of Romania's gas networks, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan announced on Tuesday.According to the cited official, Romania's current gas connection rate is 32 percent of localities connected, and the central…

XTB Romania: 79.9 billion euros for European projects, a strong boost to pandemic-affected economy

17:15, 21.07.2020 - The 79.9 billion euros for European projects that will benefit Romania will be a strong boost for the economy affected by the pandemic, and this scenario can only become a reality if the funds are used in an efficient manner and in areas that can ensure a sustainable and long-term development, shows…

Ministry of Justice brings clarifications related to fine Romania received from CJEU

21:42, 17.07.2020 - The Ministry of Justice on Friday brought a series of clarifications related to the 3-million euro worth fine Romania got from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for the delayed and incomplete implementation of the Directive (EU) 2015/849 on preventing the use of the financial system…

Romania's current account deficit declines to 2.88 billion euros five months into 2020

15:15, 14.07.2020 - In January - May 2020, Romania's balance-of-payments current account posted a deficit of 2,881 million euros, compared with 3,414 million euros in the same year-ago period, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The deficit on trade in goods widened by…

Romania's foreign trade deficit widens by almost 742.3 million euros five months into 2020

10:28, 10.07.2020 - Romania's foreign trade deficit reached 7.340 trillion euros in the first five months of 2020, up 742.3 million euros from the same period of 2019, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Read also: Gov't, Justice Ministry still acting to dissolve…


