Ministry of Justice announces additional funds allocated through Norwegian Financial Mechanism

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry Costel Alexe told a Tuesday's press conference that he launches for public debate the financing guide for ecological public transport in urban agglomerations. According to the environment minister, the financing program has a budget of 480 million lei…

- As many as 1,136 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.These are cases of patients…

- Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit reached 8.665 billion euros in the first six months of the year, up by 935.7 million euros as compared to the one recorded January 1 to June 30, 2019, shows data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).According to the cited…

- The government will approve this week a 1 billion euro allocation for the expansion of Romania's gas networks, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan announced on Tuesday.According to the cited official, Romania's current gas connection rate is 32 percent of localities connected, and the central…

- The 79.9 billion euros for European projects that will benefit Romania will be a strong boost for the economy affected by the pandemic, and this scenario can only become a reality if the funds are used in an efficient manner and in areas that can ensure a sustainable and long-term development, shows…

- The Ministry of Justice on Friday brought a series of clarifications related to the 3-million euro worth fine Romania got from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for the delayed and incomplete implementation of the Directive (EU) 2015/849 on preventing the use of the financial system…

- In January - May 2020, Romania's balance-of-payments current account posted a deficit of 2,881 million euros, compared with 3,414 million euros in the same year-ago period, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The deficit on trade in goods widened by…

- Romania's foreign trade deficit reached 7.340 trillion euros in the first five months of 2020, up 742.3 million euros from the same period of 2019, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Read also: Gov't, Justice Ministry still acting to dissolve…