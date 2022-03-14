Ministry of Finance draws RON 683 million from commercial banks on Monday

Stiri Recomandate

Budăi anunță măsuri de protecţie socială pentru companiile care au de suferit în urma restricţiilor impuse Rusiei

Budăi anunță măsuri de protecţie socială pentru companiile care au de suferit în urma restricţiilor impuse Rusiei

Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, a anunţat, luni, că se pregăteşte un proiect de lege care urmează să cuprindă măsuri de protecţie socială pentru companiile care… [citeste mai departe]

Semnal puternic pe piața muncii: Aerostar Bacău crește salariile cu 15%

Semnal puternic pe piața muncii: Aerostar Bacău crește salariile cu 15%

Conducerea companiei Aerostar, din Bacău, a adoptat pentru anul financiar 2022-2023 noi pachete de beneficii în noul Contract Colectiv de Muncă. Este vorba de creșteri salariale de 15,5%, de acordarea de tichete de masă și de vouchere de vacanță, de prime… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Vedetele poartă ecusoane cu steagul Ucrainei la premiile BAFTA

VIDEO: Vedetele poartă ecusoane cu steagul Ucrainei la premiile BAFTA

Mai multe vedete și-au exprimat subtil sprijinul pentru Ucraina purtând ecusoane și panglici în cu steagul Ucrainei la premiile BAFTA, în vreme ce sezonul premiilor readuce strălucirea și glamourul în persoană, în urma evenimentelor virtuale din cauza pandemiei… [citeste mai departe]

FALS! ! Nimeni nu este obligat să își doneze salariul pe zi pentru refugiați

FALS! ! Nimeni nu este obligat să își doneze salariul pe zi pentru refugiați

Guvernul neagă informația apărută în spațiul public precum că cetățenii din Republica Moldova sunt obligați să doneze salariul de o zi pentru susținerea refugiaților ucraineni aflați pe teritoriul Republicii Moldova, informează Realitatea.md.… [citeste mai departe]

Examen de definitivat pentru ocuparea posturilor de notar public. Ce locuri sunt vacante in judetul Constanta

Examen de definitivat pentru ocuparea posturilor de notar public. Ce locuri sunt vacante in judetul Constanta

Institutul Notanal Roman la solicitarea Consiliului Uniunii Nationale a Notarilor Publici din Romania organizeaza, in zilele de 4 mai 2022 si 6 mai 2022, examenul de definitivat pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Sindicatele cer Guvernului să nu majoreze contribuţia la Pilonul 2 şi să stabilească cum se vor face plăţile: Altfel, pensia privată ar fi de 90 lei/lună

Sindicatele cer Guvernului să nu majoreze contribuţia la Pilonul 2 şi să stabilească cum se vor face plăţile: Altfel, pensia privată ar fi de 90 lei/lună

Sindicatele care fac parte din Blocul Naţional Sindical (BNS) cer Guvernului… [citeste mai departe]

Se vinde o vilă emblematică din România. A găzduit întâlnirea dintre mareşalul Antonescu şi comandantul Grupului de Armate „Ucraina de Sud”

Se vinde o vilă emblematică din România. A găzduit întâlnirea dintre mareşalul Antonescu şi comandantul Grupului de Armate „Ucraina de Sud”

Vila Rica, o pensiune situată în centrul staţiunii Slănic Moldova, a fost scoasă la vânzare pe site-ul… [citeste mai departe]

UBB va aplica o perioada de tranziție. Cursurile online nu sunt eliminate complet

UBB va aplica o perioada de tranziție. Cursurile online nu sunt eliminate complet

Universitatea Babeș-Bolyai din Cluj-Napoca (UBB), prin Senatul UBB, a adoptat luni, 14 martie 2022, propunerea Consiliului de Administrație al Universității, de revenire la formatul clasic printr-o perioadă de tranziție.În sinteză, UBB… [citeste mai departe]

CS Medgidia promite spectacol în partida cu CSU Piteşti

CS Medgidia promite spectacol în partida cu CSU Piteşti

Marţi, 15 martie, pentru iubitorii handbalului din Medgidia, toate drumurile duc la Sala Sporturilor „Iftimie Ilisei”. De la ora 17.00, CS Medgidia primeşte vizita formaţiei CSU Piteşti, într-o partidă contând pentru barajul de promovare în Liga Naţională. Va fi un meci de care pe care,… [citeste mai departe]

Medicul Adrian Marinescu: 2022 este un an de ”convieţuire armonioasă” cu COVID. Ce spune despre un nou val pandemic

Medicul Adrian Marinescu: 2022 este un an de ”convieţuire armonioasă” cu COVID. Ce spune despre un nou val pandemic

Anul 2022 este clar ”un an de convieţuire” cu COVID, a declarat luni Adrian Marinescu, directorul medical al Institutului „Matei Balş”, adăugând că un nou val… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ministry of Finance draws RON 683 million from commercial banks on Monday

Publicat:
Ministry of Finance draws RON 683 million from commercial banks on Monday

, the Ministry of Finance (MF) drew RON 683 million from commercial banks, through a 119-month benchmark government bond issue, at an average yield of 6.48% per annum, according to data published by the of Romania (BNR).

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU 15 years: How much is Romania receiving from EU and how much it contributes to Union's budget

13:50, 09.03.2022 - Romania has received from the European Union, since joining and until now, 69.94 billion Euro (period of January 1, 2007 - January 31, 2022) and contributed to the Union's budget with 24.20 billion Euro, according to the financial flow evolution between Romania and the European Union, published on…

French Ambassador Auer: When I joined the Ministry we had not even one woman ambassador

14:51, 08.03.2022 - Women will build the diplomacy of the future, French Ambassador in Bucharest Laurence Auer told a debate on Tuesday during which she spoke of her own experience and underscored the importance of building one's own personality in an environment full of preconceptions. Fii la curent cu cele…

Demonstration exercise of Reinforced Air Police to be organized on Tuesday at Mihail Kogalniceanu Base

22:55, 25.02.2022 - A demonstration exercise of Reinforced Air Police will be organized, on Tuesday, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Base, informs the Ministry of National Defence. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

Suceava City Hall buys equipment worth half a million lei to donate to Chernivtsi City Hall

21:50, 25.02.2022 - The city of Suceava will buy equipment worth 500,000 lei in order to be donated to the city of Chernivtsi, with which it has been twinned for several years, Mayor Ion Lungu announced on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Transgaz, net consolidated profit of over 166 million RON in 2021

11:40, 25.02.2022 - The National Company for Natural Gas Transmission Transgaz has recorded last year a net profit of 166.938 million RON, by 1.03% more than the previous year, according to consolidated interim results sent on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

CO of NATO's Multinational Corps South-East HQ placed on reserve duty

12:20, 21.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis has signed, on Monday, the decree placing Lieutenant General Tomita-Catalin Tomescu on reserve duty, ceasing his active duty engagements with the Ministry of National Defence, starting February 28. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

MApN: Three German Eurofighter Typhoon jets arrive at Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase

21:01, 17.02.2022 - Three Eurofighter Typhoon jets of the German Air Force have landed, on Thursday, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu 57th Airbase, informs a release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Ministry of Health: The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 22.95%

14:25, 17.02.2022 - The degree of positivity for the COVID-19 tests performed is 22.95%, the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 martie 2022
Bucuresti -3°C | 10°C
Iasi -5°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 11°C
Timisoara -3°C | 14°C
Constanta 0°C | 6°C
Brasov -7°C | 7°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 591.360,00 13.130.184,88
II (5/6) 6 32.853,33 -
III (4/6) 565 348,88 -
IV (3/6) 10.933 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 13.852.414,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 martie 2022
USD 4.5151
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.8288
GBP 5.8843
CAD 3.5412
XAU 284.719
JPY 3.8258
CNY 0.7094
AED 1.2292
AUD 3.2699
MDL 0.2446
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec