Ministry of Finance draws RON 683 million from commercial banks on Monday
On Monday, the Ministry of Finance (MF) drew RON 683 million from commercial banks, through a 119-month benchmark government bond issue, at an average yield of 6.48% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).
