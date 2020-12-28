Minister of Development Attila: We will analyze application of Administrative Code

Stiri Recomandate

165 de persoane au fost vaccinate până în prezent în județul Cluj. O asistentă medicală a suferit o manifestare alergică uşoară

Prefectura Cluj anunţă că 165 de persoane s-au vaccinat până în prezent, iar o asistentă medicală care se ştia cu alergii, fără… [citeste mai departe]

Cseke Attila takes over as Minister of Development

On Monday, Cseke Attila took over the mandate of Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration from his predecessor, Ion Stefan. Former Minister Ion Stefan underscored that, in 2020, he managed to digitize the institution, the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA)… [citeste mai departe]

PDM propune un plan anticriză: Iată ce conține

CHIȘINĂU, 28 dec - Sputnik. Și Partidul Democrat solicită alegeri parlamentare anticipate. Precizarea a fost făcută de liderul Partidului Dempcrat, Pavel Filip. Filip spune, că trebuie să fie elaborat un plan de acțiuni care ar gestiona situația din țară la moment.  © Sputnik / Mihai CarausPAS după consultările… [citeste mai departe]

Different access conditions for studies in UK, depending on persons status, type of program

The students who have been in the United Kingdom until 31 December 2020 and who meet the conditions for registration in the EU Settlement Scheme or have already applied are not affected by the new immigration rules. They… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele CJ Sălaj, confirmat cu COVID-19. „Vă promit că o să revin la muncă cu forţe proaspete“

Preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Sălaj a fost testat pozitiv cu virusul SARS-CoV-2. Anunţul a fost făcut de către însuşi şeful administraţiei judeţene, într-o postare pe reţelele… [citeste mai departe]

Sindicatele se revoltă împotriva lui Cîțu: proteste pentru un salariu minim mai mare. Fără înghețarea prețurilor, este un furt

Confederația Națională Sindicală „Cartel Alfa" se declară dezamăgită de creșterea cu doar 41 de lei a salariului minim net, anunțată… [citeste mai departe]

Contracte de finanţare prin Programul Operațional Comun România-Ucraina 2014-2020

Prin Programul Operațional Comun România-Ucraina 2014-2020, aflat în coordonarea secretarului de stat Florin Creţ și pentru care Ministerul Lucrărilor Publice, Dezvoltării și Administrației este Autoritate de Management, au fost semnate… [citeste mai departe]

Nova Power & Gas continuă investiţiile şi inaugurează o reţea de gaze naturale în Huedin

Investiția constă în construirea reţelei locale de distribuţie de gaz, staţia SRMP şi conducta de racord, investiţie proprie și se va extinde, în funcţie de nivelul ulterior al cererii Dezvoltarea reprezintă al treilea… [citeste mai departe]

Germania respinge ideea unui transfer al licenţei vaccinului Pfizer-BioNTech pentru creşterea producţiei

Guvernul de la Berlin consideră că societatea farmaceutică germană BioNTech şi partenerul ei american Pfizer îşi vor putea spori producţia de vaccin împotriva COVID-19. De asemenea, exclude… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de români, repatriați din Arabia Saudită

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează că a facilitat, luni, revenirea din Arabia Saudită în ţară a 29 de cetățeni români, dar și a 83 de cetățeni străini care își vor continua călătoria către... [citeste mai departe]


Minister of Development Attila: We will analyze application of Administrative Code

Publicat:
of Development, and Administration, , on Monday said that the application of the will be analyzed as a whole, with "some specific issues" regarding the rights gained by the minorities and modified by the through GEO No. 57/2019, which he believes it needs "to be changed."

"We will make an analysis related to the application of the as a whole. (...) There are some specific issues, which I also know as MP, where I believe that modifications will be necessary. We will make this analysis, which

Cseke Attila takes over as Minister of Development

15:46, 28.12.2020 - On Monday, Cseke Attila took over the mandate of Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration from his predecessor, Ion Stefan. Former Minister Ion Stefan underscored that, in 2020, he managed to digitize the institution, the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration…

Mark Gitenstein, Mircea Geoana, convinced US-Romania relationship will be strengthened during future Biden administration

08:36, 15.12.2020 - Mark Gitenstein, former US ambassador in Bucharest, and Mircea Geoana, former Romanian ambassador in Washington and current NATO deputy secretary general, expressed their conviction on Monday, in an online discussion, that the relationship between the United States and Romania will consolidate during…

Capital City's prefect Berbeceanu: At this point there is no scenario considered in which Bucharest will be quarantined

15:05, 09.12.2020 - The prefect of the Capital City, Traian Berbeceanu, on Wednesday stated that there is no scenario considered, at this point, in which Bucharest will be quarantined, according to AGERPRES. "I also saw the statement made by Mr Vlad Voiculescu and it wasn't like the mass-media claimed he or the…

Locals in quarantined areas to be able to vote on December 6 without restrictions

12:05, 23.11.2020 - Locals in the quarantined areas will be able to exercise their right to vote on December 6, with no restrictions in that regard, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday, according to AGERPRES. "I would like to send a message because there is some concern on the part of the public regarding…

EduMin Anisie: Education budget to include investment in digitalization

13:16, 26.10.2020 - The Minister of Education and Research, Monica Anisie, on Monday said that she is considering including investments in digitalization in the education budget next year, according to AGERPRES."From 2021, we think that the Ministry's budget will include investments for digitalization. The amounts…

CNSU: Mask can be removed in open spaces for smoking, eating, drinking, sports

13:16, 26.10.2020 - The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted on Monday a decision clarifying the situations in which the protective mask can be removed in open spaces, for short periods of time, respectively when smoking, consuming food or drinks outside the terraces, but also when doing individual…

PM Orban: Outdoor joggers, exempted from wearing mask

11:45, 26.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that joggers could be exempted from wearing a mask, provided they do not interact with other people, according to AGERPRES.He said any other restrictions, such as banning movement at night, could be decided after seeing the effects of the measures…

HealthMin Tataru on high mortality rate: We report all deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 or through decompensation of pathologies

22:00, 23.10.2020 - The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, on Friday evening explained why mortality is very high in Romania in patients infected with the novel coronavirus, showing that the authorities report all deaths caused the virus or by decompensation of pathologies concomitant with the SARS-CoV-2. "Mortality is…


