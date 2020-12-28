Minister of Development Attila: We will analyze application of Administrative Code

Minister of Development Attila: We will analyze application of Administrative CodePublicat:
The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, on Monday said that the application of the Administrative Code will be analyzed as a whole, with "some specific issues" regarding the rights gained by the minorities and modified by the Dancila Government through GEO No. 57/2019, which he believes it needs "to be changed."
"We will make an analysis related to the application of the Administrative Code as a whole. (...) There are some specific issues, which I also know as MP, where I believe that modifications will be necessary. We will make this analysis, which…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
