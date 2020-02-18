Minister Lajcak: Slovakia continues to be strong supporter of Romania's accession to Schengen Area

Minister Lajcak: Slovakia continues to be strong supporter of Romania's accession to Schengen AreaPublicat:
Slovakia continues to be a strong supporter of Romania's accession to the Schengen Area and of its candidacy for OECD membership, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Government of the Slovak Republic Miroslav Lajcak, on a visit to Bucharest, said on Tuesday.
During a joint press conference alongside Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu, Miroslav Lajcak highlighted the Romanian policy on minorities.
"Romanian minority policy could be considered as a model," Lajcak said.
In his turn, Minister Aurescu noted the common vision of the two countries on EU enlargement.
"Both…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman: Campia Turzii is an essential example of the U.S.-Romania Partnership
16:33, 18.02.2020 - U.S. Ambassador in Romania Adrain Zuckerman has stated on Tuesday at the 71st Air Base "General Emanoil Ionescu" in Campia Turzii that the unit represents a proof of the strong security Partnership existing between Romania and the U.S.I want you to know that the Romanian people has no better…
Slovakian Minister of Foreign Affairs paying visit to Bucharest
12:58, 18.02.2020 - Minister of Foreign And European Affairs of the Republic of Slovakia, Miroslav Lajcak, is currently paying an official visit to Romania. On Tuesday, the Slovakian official will have political consultations with the head of the Romanian diplomacy, Bogdan Aurescu."The Slovakian high official's…
Slovak Minister of Foreign Affairs Miroslav Lajcak, on visit to Bucharest
21:58, 17.02.2020 - The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Miroslav Lajcak, is paying an official visit to Romania.On Tuesday, the Slovak official will hold political consultations with the head of the Romanian diplomacy, Bogdan Aurescu. "The visit of the Slovak high official…
Romania's main objectives in defence, approached by ForMin Aurescu at meeting with Lockheed Martin representative
18:58, 14.01.2020 - Romania's main objectives in the defence field, in the context of the Strategic Partnership with the US, were approached on Tuesday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, at a meeting with the CEO of the US company of military products and services Lockheed Martin Corporation, Marillyn…
In 2020, employments permits for 30,000 new foreign workers in Romania
13:54, 31.12.2019 - In 2020, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) may issue employment / secondment okays on the territory of Romania for 30,000 foreign citizens, newly admitted workers, informs the IGI on Tuesday, through a release sent to AGERPRES.According to the quoted source, the number of work…
Use of Google services & products generates 4.3 bn lei in annual turnover for Romanian companies (report)
12:39, 03.12.2019 - The use of Google services and products brings Romanian companies 4.3 billion lei in annual turnover, mainly through the use of Google Search and Google Ads, shows the report 'The impact of Google products in Romania' by British company Public First, presented on Tuesday at a conference in Bucharest.According…
Russia's ambassador in Bucharest, summoned to Foreign Ministry for 'unacceptable' position of diplomatic mission
19:46, 26.11.2019 - Russian Ambassador in Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, was summoned on Tuesday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in connection with a recent posting on the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission, which the Romanian side describes as "unacceptable".According to the representatives of the Ministry…
ForMin Aurescu, Croatian counterpart discuss topical issues on the European agenda
23:14, 20.11.2019 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a bilateral meeting on Wednesday with his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic Radman, on the sidelines of the meeting of the NATO ministers of foreign affairs. Minister Aurescu hailed the very good coordination under the Trio Presidencies of the…