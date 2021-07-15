Military ceremony upon completion of Romanian Army mission in Afghanistan - on July 21

Stiri Recomandate

Un bărbat a murit prins sub un tractor răsturnat pe un drum forestier din Neamț

Un bărbat de 52 de ani a murit miercuri seara după ce a fost prins sub un tractor care s-a răsturnat pe un drum forestier în comuna Bicazu Ardelean, județul Neamț. Potrivit ISU Neamț, autoritățile au fost... [citeste mai departe]

La Multi Ani Cosmin Grad!

Cu ocazia zilei de nastere iti dorim Multa Sanatate, Fericire si Implinirea tuturor dorintelor.La Multi Ani!Pagina si grupul salii Dracula Gym  https://www.facebook.com/draculafitness/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/DRACULAGYM Cele bune, Anca si Arni – Dracula Gym si ZTV Acest articol La Multi Ani Cosmin Grad! a aparut prima data pe ZTV.ro - Zalau… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorii DNA au luat o decizie în cazul lui Ion Rădoi. Ce acuzații i se aduc

DNA a anunțat oficial că Ion Rădoi este inculpat pentru folosirea influenței și două fapte de șantaj. El a fost plasat, miercuri seara, sub control judiciar pentru 60 de zile. Ion Rădoi a dat stat ore bune la DNA, de unde a ieșit în jurul… [citeste mai departe]

Gafă de proporții la Președinție: Maia Sandu a oferit diplome elevilor în numele președintelui Igor Dodon

O gafă de proporții a avut loc la Președinție. Șefa statului, Maia Sandu a înmânat astăzi diplome elevilor eminenți din țară, din numele președintelui țării. Doar că… [citeste mai departe]

Un argument puternic pentru înfiinţarea unei monede digitale a băncii centrale este că ar reduce nevoia unor alternative private, spune Șeful Fed

Preşedintele Rezervei Federale (Fed) a Statelor Unite, Jerome Powell, a declarat miercuri că unul dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Vine salvarea pentru angajații Primăriei Arad. Reorganizarea, abandonată de toți?

Nu vor mai fi dați afară oamenii din instituție. Reorganizarea Primăriei Arad nu va mai fi analizată câteva luni, nu se va mai face niciun audit. Joia viitoare, se va bate în cuie o cosmetizare care ar trebui să fie pe placul tuturor. [citeste mai departe]

Salată de vinete a la Chef Florin Dumitrescu. Secretul celebrului bucătar de la Antena 1

Chef Florin Dumitrescu împărtășește cu fanii lui cele mai gustoase preparate. De data aceasta, Florin Dumitrescu împărtășește rețeta sa de salată de vinete. Salată de vinete a la Chef Florin Dumitrescu De altfel, salata… [citeste mai departe]

Reforma asumată în domeniul justiţiei

Reforma asumată în domeniul justiţiei Foto: Arhivă. RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂŢI : Premierul Florin Cîţu nu exclude o altă abordare în ceea ce priveşte reforma asumată în domeniul justiţiei în contextul dificultăţilor apărute în ultima perioadă, neînţelegerile din interiorul coaliţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Britney Spears a obţinut permisiunea de a-şi angaja propriul avocat, a cerut ca tatăl ei să fie anchetat şi a adoptat #FreeBritney

Cântăreaţa americană Britney Spears, care solicită de anul trecut scoaterea de sub tutela tatălui, a obţinut miercuri permisiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de sigure sunt mașinile de poliție? O șoferiță a făcut zob un Duster, airbag-urile nici nu s-au deschis - FOTO

În autospecială erau doi polițiști, care duceau către arest persoane reținute. O șoferiță neatentă a lovit autospeciala, care a fost proiectată într-un șanț.… [citeste mai departe]


Military ceremony upon completion of Romanian Army mission in Afghanistan - on July 21

Publicat:
Military ceremony upon completion of Romanian Army mission in Afghanistan - on July 21

The military ceremony organized upon the completion of the 's mission in Afghanistan will take place on July 21, in the Arch of in Bucharest, informs the Ministry of (MApN). According to the cited source, on this occasion, pedestrian detachments representing the military structures of the that performed missions in this theater of operations, starting from 2002 until June of this year will march under the Arch of Triumph, agerpres reports.
The last Romanian detachment from the Afghanistan theater of operations, consisting of 140…

Chief of Defense Staff, on official visit to the United States

08:25, 14.07.2021 - Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, is paying an official visit to the United States of America on July 12-18, on which occasion he will meet with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Army, General Mark A. Milley, and other senior NATO and US military officials,…

Petromidia blast / Two burn victims to be transferred to Floreasca Hospital

16:30, 02.07.2021 - Two burn victims in the explosion at Petromidia Refinery on Friday will be transferred from the Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital to the Bucharest Emergency Clinical Hospital (Floreasca), according to Health Minister Ioana Mihaila. "The Emergency Operational Centre with the Ministry…

Georgia's Chief of Defence Matiashvili visiting Romania

20:00, 28.06.2021 - Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Romania's Chief of Defence Daniel Petrescu on Monday welcomed Georgia's Chief of Staff Giorgi Matiashvili at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (MApN). The Georgian military official is visiting Romania through Tuesday at the invitation Petrescu.…

Multinational Exercise NOBLE JUMP 2021/Distinguished Visitors Day, on Tuesday, in Cincu, Brasov County

10:56, 01.06.2021 - The Distinguished Visitors Day of Multinational Exercise NOBLE JUMP 2021 (NOJP21) is organized on Tuesday, at the "Getica" National Joint Training Center (CNII), in Cincu, Brasov County, agerpres reports. According to the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), on this occasion, live-fire tactical exercises…

ForMin Aurescu, SecGen of Community of Democracies, discuss increasing role and profile of CoD

18:55, 25.05.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Tuesday, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) headquarters, the Secretary General of the Community of Democracies (CoD), Thomas Garrett, who is on a working visit to Bucharest, in the context of the periodic consultation of the Romanian…

In diplomatic row, Russia expels deputy military attache with Romanian Embassy in Moscow

19:30, 11.05.2021 - The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that the Russian Federation has declared deputy military attache with the Romanian Embassy in the Russian Federation persona non grata in response to Romania's move to expel on April 26 deputy military attache with the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Alexey Grishaev,…

JusMin Ion: We are going to use all instruments to repair and strengthen justice independence

20:50, 20.04.2021 - The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Tuesday stated that all available tools will be used to repair and strengthen the independence of the judiciary, during a videoconference meeting with the EU member states ambassadors in Bucharest. According to a press release of the Ministry of Justice…

Romania to host Dacia 21 Livex exercises involving 15,000-strong allied and partner force

19:20, 18.04.2021 - The Dacia 21 Livex exercises involving approximately 15,000 Romanian, allied and partner troops and integrating joint training sequences will take place in Romania over May - June, the Ministry of National Defense said in a release. The first troops - specifically 120 British soldiers and…


