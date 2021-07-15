Military ceremony upon completion of Romanian Army mission in Afghanistan - on July 21

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, is paying an official visit to the United States of America on July 12-18, on which occasion he will meet with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Army, General Mark A. Milley, and other senior NATO and US military officials,…

- Two burn victims in the explosion at Petromidia Refinery on Friday will be transferred from the Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital to the Bucharest Emergency Clinical Hospital (Floreasca), according to Health Minister Ioana Mihaila. "The Emergency Operational Centre with the Ministry…

- Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Romania's Chief of Defence Daniel Petrescu on Monday welcomed Georgia's Chief of Staff Giorgi Matiashvili at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (MApN). The Georgian military official is visiting Romania through Tuesday at the invitation Petrescu.…

- The Distinguished Visitors Day of Multinational Exercise NOBLE JUMP 2021 (NOJP21) is organized on Tuesday, at the "Getica" National Joint Training Center (CNII), in Cincu, Brasov County, agerpres reports. According to the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), on this occasion, live-fire tactical exercises…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Tuesday, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) headquarters, the Secretary General of the Community of Democracies (CoD), Thomas Garrett, who is on a working visit to Bucharest, in the context of the periodic consultation of the Romanian…

- The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that the Russian Federation has declared deputy military attache with the Romanian Embassy in the Russian Federation persona non grata in response to Romania's move to expel on April 26 deputy military attache with the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Alexey Grishaev,…

- The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Tuesday stated that all available tools will be used to repair and strengthen the independence of the judiciary, during a videoconference meeting with the EU member states ambassadors in Bucharest. According to a press release of the Ministry of Justice…

- The Dacia 21 Livex exercises involving approximately 15,000 Romanian, allied and partner troops and integrating joint training sequences will take place in Romania over May - June, the Ministry of National Defense said in a release. The first troops - specifically 120 British soldiers and…