Microsoft receives EU’s list of concerns about activision deal

Stiri Recomandate

Fotbal / Reprezentanții cluburilor, invitați la un training despre sustenabilitate

Fotbal / Reprezentanții cluburilor, invitați la un training despre sustenabilitate

Aproximativ 20 de reprezentanți ai cluburilor de fotbal din România au participat, la sediul Federaţiei Române de Fotbal, un training despre sustenabilitate în fotbal. Pentru a-și putea pregăti viitoarele strategii de sustenabilitate,… [citeste mai departe]

PAS are doi deputați noi în Parlament: Cine va lua locurile lui Alaiba și Băluțel

PAS are doi deputați noi în Parlament: Cine va lua locurile lui Alaiba și Băluțel

Fracțiunea parlamentară a Partidului Acțiune și Solidaritate are doi noi deputați: Alina Dandara și Mihail Leahu, candidați supleanți pe lista PAS. Curtea Constituțională, prin hotărârea sa din 5 ianuarie 2023, a validat mandatele… [citeste mai departe]

Gest lăudabil: Un ambulanțier din Cluj oferă consultații gratuite la domiciliul persoanelor nevoiașe

Gest lăudabil: Un ambulanțier din Cluj oferă consultații gratuite la domiciliul persoanelor nevoiașe

Pentru că nu totul se rezumă la bani, un angajat al Serviciului de Ambulanță din Cluj oferă consultații și tratamente gratuite la domiciliul persoanelor nevoiașe. Bărbatul , Cristian Marcu,… [citeste mai departe]

Presupusa amantă a lui Orban dezvăluie cine a făcut fotografia de la Guvern, care a făcut ravagii în timpul pandemiei

Presupusa amantă a lui Orban dezvăluie cine a făcut fotografia de la Guvern, care a făcut ravagii în timpul pandemiei

În timpul pandemiei de Covid-19, o fotografie realizată în biroul premierului Ludovic Orban a generat un val de furie. Orban și mai mulți liberali sărbătoreau… [citeste mai departe]

Ponderea românilor, maghiarilor și romilor în Mureș, conform ultimului recensământ!

Ponderea românilor, maghiarilor și romilor în Mureș, conform ultimului recensământ!

Cu aproape 2% a crescut populația rezidentă română a județului Mureș, în timp ce populația maghiară s-a diminuat cu 2,5% în ultimul deceniu, arată datele provizorii ale Recensământului Populației și Locuințelor. Pe de altă… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan, despre cele 10 teme pe care i le-a stabilit PNL: „Astea sunt comentarii politice”

Nicușor Dan, despre cele 10 teme pe care i le-a stabilit PNL: „Astea sunt comentarii politice”

Primarul general Nicușor Dan a transmis că se va uita „cu mare seriozitate” la cele zece măsuri pe care i le cere PNL pentru a continua să-l sprijine politice, dar a subliniat că nu consideră că nu și-a… [citeste mai departe]

Atac în stil mafiot în Iași. Un bărbat a fost împuşcat dintr-o maşină

Atac în stil mafiot în Iași. Un bărbat a fost împuşcat dintr-o maşină

Un bărbat în vârstă de 40 de ani a fost împuşcat pe o stradă din Iaşi, fiind rănit în zona spatelui. Atacatorul este căutat de poliţişti. Incidentul s-a petrecut miercuri seară în cartierul ieşean Alexandru cel Bun. Bărbatul a fost împuşcat de o… [citeste mai departe]

Judecator din Constanta, vizat de o actiune disciplinara demarata de Inspectia Judiciara. Ce i se imputa

Judecator din Constanta, vizat de o actiune disciplinara demarata de Inspectia Judiciara. Ce i se imputa

Fata de magistratul din Constanta a fost demarata actiunea disciplinara de catre inspectorii din cadrul Inspectiei Judiciare, in cadrul unei lucrari deschise in cursul anului trecut. In cazul… [citeste mai departe]

JURNAL DE CORPORATIST – Teodor Constantin BÂRSAN – Brandul, identitatea și sclavii post-modernitățîi (1)

JURNAL DE CORPORATIST – Teodor Constantin BÂRSAN – Brandul, identitatea și sclavii post-modernitățîi (1)

   Un fapt evident,  în ultimele decenii, brandurile au început să aibă o mare importanță în stabilirea și definirea identității noastre, a eului nostru social-cultural.  Brandurile,… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING NEWS. Apă-Canal este deconectată de la energia electrică

BREAKING NEWS. Apă-Canal este deconectată de la energia electrică

În aceste momente Apă-Canal este deconectată de către Premier Energy de la energia electrică. Anunțul a fost făcut de Primarul Capitalei. „Vreau să mă adresez locuitorilor municipiului Chișinău și agenților. Îmi pare foarte rău să vă anunț că în acest moment Apă-Canal… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Microsoft receives EU’s list of concerns about activision deal

Publicat:
Microsoft receives EU’s list of concerns about activision deal

. received a formal list of concerns from the about its proposed $69 billion takeover of ., marking an escalation in the regulatory body’s probe of the deal, according to Bloomberg. The software giant received the statement of objections Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not […] The post Microsoft receives EU’s list of concerns about activision deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s next premier says coalition may endure after 2024 vote

16:45, 01.02.2023 - The parties in Romania’s ruling coalition will swap the position of the prime minister as planned by June and may try to continue ruling together after general elections expected in late 2024, according to the future Premier, according to Bloomberg. Marcel Ciolacu, the Social Democratic leader who’s…

US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treaty

10:55, 01.02.2023 - Russia is breaching the terms of the New START nuclear-arms reduction treaty by refusing to allow inspectors on its territory and stonewalling US efforts to discuss the issue, the State Department said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The department said in a statement that the Russian refusal “prevents…

Berlin airport cancels all flights on Wednesday amid wage strike

11:45, 25.01.2023 - Berlin’s airport said it has canceled all passenger flights Wednesday because of a strike organized by the Verdi union, severing the German capital from international air travel, according to Bloomberg.  The dispute means that 300 takeoffs and landings won’t be possible, affecting about 35,000 passengers,…

Senior Ukrainian officials resign amid corruption crackdown

13:10, 24.01.2023 - The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office quit Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to launch a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations during the war with Russia, according to France 24. Kyrylo Tymoshenko asked to be relieved of his duties, according to…

Portugal, Spain to formally request extension of gas price cap

10:10, 18.01.2023 - Portugal and Spain will formally ask the European Commission on Wednesday to extend the temporary Iberian cap on prices for natural gas and coal used by power plants, the Portuguese Environment Minister Duarte Cordeiro said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Recognising that Iberia has weak energy links…

Energy crunch turns Sweden into Europe’s biggest power exporter

12:05, 12.01.2023 - Europe’s energy crisis upended power trading last year, driving Sweden to become the region’s top exporter after extensive outages in France’s nuclear reactor fleet, according to Bloomberg. Sweden sent 33 terawatt-hours to other nations in 2022, making it the No. 1 exporter for the first time, according…

EU meets to try to break gas price cap impasse

14:00, 13.12.2022 - European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to try to agree a bloc-wide cap on gas prices after months of deadlock over whether the measure can ease Europe’s energy crisis, according to Reuters. After weeks of infighting between countries, the European Commission proposed a price…

Macron seeks to allay concerns over France’s nuclear arms policy

12:06, 09.11.2022 - President Emmanuel Macron will attempt to assure allies that France hasn’t changed its nuclear strategy when he presents the country’s new military goals in the southern city of Toulon on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. In a televised interview last month, the French leader said he would not respond…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 02 februarie 2023
Bucuresti -2°C | 6°C
Iasi 0°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 4°C
Timisoara -1°C | 8°C
Constanta 0°C | 7°C
Brasov -2°C | 3°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 februarie 2023
USD 4.5152
EUR 4.9148
CHF 4.9264
GBP 5.5638
CAD 3.3913
XAU 279.698
JPY 3.4759
CNY 0.6699
AED 1.2293
AUD 3.1945
MDL 0.2417
BGN 2.5129

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec