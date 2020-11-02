MFE analyses projects worth more than 1 billion lei to develop smart gas distribution networks

Stiri Recomandate

Spital nou la Oradea: peste 200 de paturi, inclusiv pentru epidemii, cu saloane de 2 paturi şi propriul ATI

Un nou spital cu peste 200 de paturi şi propria secţie ATI se va construi la Oradea, toate saloanele urmând să aibă maximum două paturi şi presiune negativă, în aşa fel încât transmiterea… [citeste mai departe]

MODELE SUBIECTE BAC 2021. Ministerul Educaţiei a publicat modelele de subiecte pentru BAC

MODELE SUBIECTE BAC 2021. Elevii de clasa a XII-a pot descărca din articol modele de subiecte la Limba română, Limba şi literatura maternă, Matematică, Istorie, Anatomie – Biologie, Chimie, Fizică, Geografie, Informatică,… [citeste mai departe]

Mascatii au facut o perchezitie gresita la Murfatlar. S-au cerut daune imense. Iata verdictul final

Omul povesteste ca a fost trezit de sonerie, s a deplasat la usa si, avand impresia ca este un vecin, a deschis usa, moment in care s ar fi napustit asupra lui patru jandarmi, care i ar spus "Dormeai Mainile… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19 - Peste 28.000 de concurenţi au participat virtual la maratonul de la New York

Peste 28.000 de concurenţi au participat virtual la maratonul de la New York, ce ar fi urmat să programeze duminică ediţia cu numărul 50, scrie Le Journal de Montreal. Miticul maraton de la New York a fost anulat din cauza pandemiei… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Marcel Ciolacu: Este exclus ca PSD să mai voteze un guvern PNL. Apelul la responsabilitate nu mai funcționează

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat, luni, la TVR 1, întrebat dacă ia în calcul o guvernare cu PNL după alegerile parlamentare, că este exclus ca parlamentarii… [citeste mai departe]

Accident fatal la Briceni: O bătrână, care venea cu vaca de la păscut, lovită de un Mercedes

Accident fatal la Briceni. O femeie a decedat după ce a fost lovită de o mașină, în timp ce se deplasa pe o stradă din oraș. În urma traumelor primite, aceasta a decedat în timp ce era transportată la spital. [citeste mai departe]

Masacru în rândul studenților! Atac sângeros la Universitatea dn Kabul

Cel puţin 19 persoane au fost ucise, iar numeroase altele au fost rănite, în urma unui atac armat comis luni la Universitatea din Kabul, afirmă surse din cadrul serviciilor de securitate afgane, citate de agenţia Re... [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul economiei, testat pozitiv #covid

Ministrul economiei, testat pozitiv #covid Ministrul Economiei, Virgil Popescu. Foto: Gov.ro. Ministrul economiei, Virgil Popescu, a anunțat, într-o postare pe Facebook, că a fost testat pozitiv la SARS-CoV-2, dar că nu are simptome grave pentru moment. Premierul Ludovic Orban și miniștri de externe și al… [citeste mai departe]

Lista țărilor din Europa care au intrat din nou în carantină. Restricții dure pe continent

Europa se confruntă cu al doilea val de infectări cu coronavirus, astfel că statele au început, rând pe rând, să reintroducă restricții dure. Franța și Belgia au revenit la un “lockdown” naținal, în timp ce alte… [citeste mai departe]

FCSB. Iulian Cristea, în formă excelentă! Îl convoacă Mirel Rădoi la națională?

Iulian Cristea (26 de ani, fundaș central) a marcat din nou pentru FCSB, în partida contra Chindiei Târgoviște. Chindia - FCSB, liveTEXT+VIDEO pe GSP.ro Stoperul a finalizat centrarea primită de la Olimpiu Moruțan în minutul 23… [citeste mai departe]


MFE analyses projects worth more than 1 billion lei to develop smart gas distribution networks

Publicat:
MFE analyses projects worth more than 1 billion lei to develop smart gas distribution networks

A number of 24 projects meant for the development of intelligent natural gas distribution networks, worth 1.16 billion lei, have been submitted and are currently being analyzed for funding under the for (POIM), the Ministry of (MFE) announced on Monday evening. According to a press release, MFE is financing, through POIM, projects for the development of smart gas distribution networks. So far, 24 projects have been submitted, worth 1.16 billion lei. These are in the process of evaluation (administrative and eligibility verification stage).

The…

EduMin - new data regarding classes: 3,830 schools - 3rd scenario, 5,029 2nd scenario

16:20, 02.11.2020 - A number of 3,830 educational units nationwide are carrying out their classes according to the 3rd scenario (online), and 5,029 according to the 2nd scenario (mixed), the Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) informed on Monday. According to MEC and according to the data transmitted by the county…

Romania's trade balance deficit up by 642 million euros Jan-August

11:55, 12.10.2020 - Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) increased in the first eight months, compared to the same period in 2019, by 642 million euros, up to the value of 11.516 billion euros, shows data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday, according to Agerpres.According to…

MAE: 1-billion euro financing agreement for grants for SMEs

21:35, 08.10.2020 - The financing agreement for the granting of 1 billion euros for SMEs, through the Competitiveness Operational Programme (POC), was signed on Thursday by the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, and the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu. According to a press…

MApN: Romanian aircraft and US B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber, at the South Paw exercise

23:55, 14.09.2020 - Five Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and a US Boeing B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber participated, on Monday, in the South Paw air exercise, which aimed to strengthen the assurance measures of the North Atlantic Alliance in Southeast Europe.According to a statement from…

Two more coronavirus cases at public broadcaster TVR, total number of infections - 13

11:05, 24.08.2020 - Another two persons from the public broadcaster TVR have been detected as positive for COVID-19, the institution informs on Monday.According to procedures, the family doctor and the medical cabinet of the institution were announced, taking all the necessary measures in these two cases - the…

Smart gas distribution networks get 235 million euros in European funds

10:55, 18.08.2020 - Mayors should partner locally to receive European funds to develop smart gas distribution networks and projects to serve at least 1,000 households, according to the Ministry of European Funds (MFE). "A new first proposed by the Ministry of European Funds: in order to receive European money, mayors…

MAE: Additional measure for entering The Netherlands; authorities verify if self-isolation measure is observed

20:50, 10.08.2020 - Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Dutch authorities continue to firmly recommend the persons who are coming/returning from the Orange countries (the high-risk ones, in terms of the novel coronavirus spreading level), including Romania, to self-isolate at home for 14 days and that they…


