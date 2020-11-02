MFE analyses projects worth more than 1 billion lei to develop smart gas distribution networks

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 24 projects meant for the development of intelligent natural gas distribution networks, worth 1.16 billion lei, have been submitted and are currently being analyzed for funding under the Operational Programme for Large Infrastructure (POIM), the Ministry of European Funds (MFE) announced…

- A number of 3,830 educational units nationwide are carrying out their classes according to the 3rd scenario (online), and 5,029 according to the 2nd scenario (mixed), the Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) informed on Monday. According to MEC and according to the data transmitted by the county…

- Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) increased in the first eight months, compared to the same period in 2019, by 642 million euros, up to the value of 11.516 billion euros, shows data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday, according to Agerpres.According to…

- The financing agreement for the granting of 1 billion euros for SMEs, through the Competitiveness Operational Programme (POC), was signed on Thursday by the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, and the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu. According to a press…

- Five Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and a US Boeing B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber participated, on Monday, in the South Paw air exercise, which aimed to strengthen the assurance measures of the North Atlantic Alliance in Southeast Europe.According to a statement from…

- Another two persons from the public broadcaster TVR have been detected as positive for COVID-19, the institution informs on Monday.According to procedures, the family doctor and the medical cabinet of the institution were announced, taking all the necessary measures in these two cases - the…

- Mayors should partner locally to receive European funds to develop smart gas distribution networks and projects to serve at least 1,000 households, according to the Ministry of European Funds (MFE). "A new first proposed by the Ministry of European Funds: in order to receive European money, mayors…

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Dutch authorities continue to firmly recommend the persons who are coming/returning from the Orange countries (the high-risk ones, in terms of the novel coronavirus spreading level), including Romania, to self-isolate at home for 14 days and that they…