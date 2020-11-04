Metro line project: North railway station - Progresul station, at estimated cost of 8.5 billion lei

Stiri Recomandate

Iohannis: Vaccinul anti-COVID ajunge în România în primul trimestru al anului viitor

Iohannis: Vaccinul anti-COVID ajunge în România în primul trimestru al anului viitor

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, marţi, că România se aşteaptă să primească prima tranşă de vaccin anti-COVID în primul trimestru al anului viitor, iar primii beneficiari vor fi cei din sistemul medical şi persoanele cu… [citeste mai departe]

Dacia anunță prețurile pentru noile Logan, Sandero și Sandero Stepway

Dacia anunță prețurile pentru noile Logan, Sandero și Sandero Stepway

Prețurile noilor modele Dacia pornesc de la 8.400 de euro pentru noul Logan, 8.600 de euro pentru noul Sandero și 12.050 de euro pentru noul Sandero Stepway, anunță compania. În săptămânile următoare, noile... [citeste mai departe]

Motivul pentru care Alexandra Ungureanu nu s-a căsătorit, deși a fost cerută de soție de două ori. „Când am suferit mai mult, nu a știut nimeni”

Motivul pentru care Alexandra Ungureanu nu s-a căsătorit, deși a fost cerută de soție de două ori. „Când am suferit mai mult, nu a știut nimeni”

Alexandra Ungureanu are 38 de ani și este una dintre cele mai apreciate artiste din România.… [citeste mai departe]

Bătălia pentru Casa Albă este strânsă. Trump se pregătește pentru o mare sărbătoare, Biden „Păstrați credința, vom câștiga”

Bătălia pentru Casa Albă este strânsă. Trump se pregătește pentru o mare sărbătoare, Biden „Păstrați credința, vom câștiga”

Donald Trump, președintele în exercițiu al SUA, și Joe Biden au făcut primele declarații publice. Donald Trump afirmă… [citeste mai departe]

CCR decide azi dacă pensiile speciale mai mari de 7.000 de lei vor fi impozitate cu 85%

CCR decide azi dacă pensiile speciale mai mari de 7.000 de lei vor fi impozitate cu 85%

Curtea Constituţională ar putea pronunţa miercuri o decizie asupra sesizărilor Avocatului Poporului şi Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie în legătură cu legea privind noul sistem de impozitare a pensiilor de serviciu, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Bacău: Victorie pentru industria HORECA. Închiderea restaurantelor și cafenelelor, anulată de tribunal

Bacău: Victorie pentru industria HORECA. Închiderea restaurantelor și cafenelelor, anulată de tribunal

Victorie uriașă pentru industria HORECA. Judecătorii din Bacău au decis să anuleze hotărârea Consiliului pentru Situații de Urgență prin care se închideau restaurantele și cafenelele. Instanța… [citeste mai departe]

Anna Lesko și George Piștereanu au ignorant camerele de filmat la Ferma. Artista și actorul, mai apropiați ca niciodată. „Ce priveliște am în față”

Anna Lesko și George Piștereanu au ignorant camerele de filmat la Ferma. Artista și actorul, mai apropiați ca niciodată. „Ce priveliște am în față”

Anna Lesko și George Piștereanu au oferit un nou momentsavuros la Ferma, în ediția… [citeste mai departe]

Fără apă și gaz: Iată la ce adrese vor fi deconectați consumatorii

Fără apă și gaz: Iată la ce adrese vor fi deconectați consumatorii

CHIȘINĂU, 4 nov - Sputnik. Locuitorii de pe zece străzi din sectorul Botanica vor rămâne fără gaz pe parcursul zilei de astăzi, dar și a celei de mâine, din cauza unor lucrări de reabilitare. Iată lista adreselor unde va fi sistată livrarea gazelor naturale:… [citeste mai departe]

2,5 milioane de euro pentru tablete și laptopuri în toate școlile din Suceava

2,5 milioane de euro pentru tablete și laptopuri în toate școlile din Suceava

Consiliul Local al municipiului Suceava se va întruni joi, 5 noiembrie, într-o ședință de îndată, în care principalul punct de dezbatere de pe ordinea de zi va fi cel referitor la un proiect pe fonduri europene, în valoare de 2,5 milioane de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Metro line project: North railway station - Progresul station, at estimated cost of 8.5 billion lei

Publicat:
Metro line project: North railway station - Progresul station, at estimated cost of 8.5 billion lei

Feasibility study for the construction of the M4 metro line - , section railway station - , will be discussed, on Thursday, in a meeting of the for endorsement of of national interest and housing and the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration (MLPDA), according to AGERPRES.

According to a press release from MLPDA, the objective will have a route of 11.94 km, with 13 existing stations + 1 ( railway station ) and a depot (Progresul); 15 trains will also…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EduMin - new data regarding classes: 4,036 schools - 3rd scenario; Covid cases in 367 schools

17:45, 03.11.2020 - A number of 4,036 educational units nationwide are carrying out their classes according to the 3rd scenario (online), while novel coronavirus infection cases have been recorded in 367 schools, the Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) informed on Tuesday. The institution monitors the dynamics…

MFE analyses projects worth more than 1 billion lei to develop smart gas distribution networks

22:35, 02.11.2020 - A number of 24 projects meant for the development of intelligent natural gas distribution networks, worth 1.16 billion lei, have been submitted and are currently being analyzed for funding under the Operational Programme for Large Infrastructure (POIM), the Ministry of European Funds (MFE) announced…

MFP analyses projects worth more than 1 billion lei to develop smart gas distribution networks

21:26, 02.11.2020 - A number of 24 projects meant for the development of intelligent natural gas distribution networks, worth 1.16 billion lei, have been submitted and are currently being analyzed for funding under the Operational Programme for Large Infrastructure (POIM), the Ministry of European Funds (MFE) announced…

Romania - U.S. Roadmap for Defense Cooperation captures defense modernization, Black Sea-area security

10:56, 09.10.2020 - Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper signed on Thursday at the Pentagon, Washington D.C., the 2020 - 2030 Roadmap for Defense Cooperation, with the Romanian defense leader speaking on the occasion about the Strategic Partnership of the two countries…

MAE: 1-billion euro financing agreement for grants for SMEs

21:35, 08.10.2020 - The financing agreement for the granting of 1 billion euros for SMEs, through the Competitiveness Operational Programme (POC), was signed on Thursday by the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, and the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu. According to a press…

EBRD downgrades forecast on Romania's economic development in 2020 and 2021

13:10, 01.10.2020 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has downgraded its estimates regarding the economic development of Romania in 2020 and 2021, as a result of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, reads a report published on Thursday by the financial institution, according to…

Airports in Iasi, Bacau, Cluj, Craiova, Sibiu to benefit from state-aid scheme

09:45, 20.08.2020 - Airports in Iasi, Bacau, Cluj, Craiova and Sibiu will benefit from a state aid scheme worth 22 million lei to compensate for the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, based on a memorandum approved by the Government, said the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca. "Through…

Smart gas distribution networks get 235 million euros in European funds

10:55, 18.08.2020 - Mayors should partner locally to receive European funds to develop smart gas distribution networks and projects to serve at least 1,000 households, according to the Ministry of European Funds (MFE). "A new first proposed by the Ministry of European Funds: in order to receive European money, mayors…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 04 noiembrie 2020
Bucuresti 3°C | 15°C
Iasi 2°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 14°C
Timisoara 10°C | 16°C
Constanta 8°C | 15°C
Brasov 1°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 18°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 01.11.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 271.346,40 5.123.231,12
II (5/6) 10 9.044,88 -
III (4/6) 424 213,32 -
IV (3/6) 6.351 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.494.658,72

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 noiembrie 2020
USD 4.1619
EUR 4.8675
CHF 4.5427
GBP 5.4047
CAD 3.1625
XAU 254.039
JPY 3.9756
CNY 0.6227
AED 1.133
AUD 2.9604
MDL 0.2444
BGN 2.4887

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec