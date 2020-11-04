Metro line project: North railway station - Progresul station, at estimated cost of 8.5 billion lei

Metro line project: North railway station - Progresul station, at estimated cost of 8.5 billion leiPublicat:
Feasibility study for the construction of the M4 metro line Straulesti Lake - Progresul Station, section Bucharest North railway station - Progresul Station, will be discussed, on Thursday, in a meeting of the Interministerial Council for endorsement of public works of national interest and housing and the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration (MLPDA), according to AGERPRES.
According to a press release from MLPDA, the objective will have a route of 11.94 km, with 13 existing stations + 1 (Bucharest North railway station ) and a depot (Progresul); 15 trains will also…
