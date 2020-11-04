Metro line project: North railway station - Progresul station, at estimated cost of 8.5 billion lei

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 4,036 educational units nationwide are carrying out their classes according to the 3rd scenario (online), while novel coronavirus infection cases have been recorded in 367 schools, the Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) informed on Tuesday. The institution monitors the dynamics…

- A number of 24 projects meant for the development of intelligent natural gas distribution networks, worth 1.16 billion lei, have been submitted and are currently being analyzed for funding under the Operational Programme for Large Infrastructure (POIM), the Ministry of European Funds (MFE) announced…

- Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper signed on Thursday at the Pentagon, Washington D.C., the 2020 - 2030 Roadmap for Defense Cooperation, with the Romanian defense leader speaking on the occasion about the Strategic Partnership of the two countries…

- The financing agreement for the granting of 1 billion euros for SMEs, through the Competitiveness Operational Programme (POC), was signed on Thursday by the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, and the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu. According to a press…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has downgraded its estimates regarding the economic development of Romania in 2020 and 2021, as a result of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, reads a report published on Thursday by the financial institution, according to…

- Airports in Iasi, Bacau, Cluj, Craiova and Sibiu will benefit from a state aid scheme worth 22 million lei to compensate for the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, based on a memorandum approved by the Government, said the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca. "Through…

- Mayors should partner locally to receive European funds to develop smart gas distribution networks and projects to serve at least 1,000 households, according to the Ministry of European Funds (MFE). "A new first proposed by the Ministry of European Funds: in order to receive European money, mayors…