BEC: 3.35% voter turnout by 9:00hrs

The nationwide voter turnout in the second round of the presidential elections stood at 3.35% on Sunday by 9:00hrs, according to the data supplied by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). Out of the total number of 610,918 voters, 344,035 voted in the urban area and 266,883 in the rural area. In Bucharest, the voter turnout was 2.95%. [citeste mai departe]