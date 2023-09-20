Meeting between Iohannis - Zelenski - von der Leyen and Bulgarian Deputy PM, in New York

Stiri Recomandate

Marcel Boloș: „Alimentele rămân cu 9%, medicamentele cu 9%” - Pentru ce se majorează TVA

Marcel Boloș: „Alimentele rămân cu 9%, medicamentele cu 9%” - Pentru ce se majorează TVA

„Acest impact bugetar era mai mic decât cel din măsurile fiscale.  Îndemnul este la prudență.Să dăm și vestea cea bună. Alimentele rămân cu 9%, medicamentele cu 9%, la fel pentru lemenele de foc, pentru tot ceea… [citeste mai departe]

Aproximativ jumătate din angajații români, solicitați să lucreze în vacanță, în anul 2023. STUDIU

Aproximativ jumătate din angajații români, solicitați să lucreze în vacanță, în anul 2023. STUDIU

Aproximativ jumătate din angajații români, solicitați să lucreze în vacanță, în anul 2023. STUDIU Aproximativ jumătate din angajații români, solicitați să lucreze în vacanță, în anul 2023.… [citeste mai departe]

Nagorno-Karabah și dezghețarea conflictelor înghețate. Războiul NATO-Rusia se multiplică în Caucaz și devine sofisticat!

Nagorno-Karabah și dezghețarea conflictelor înghețate. Războiul NATO-Rusia se multiplică în Caucaz și devine sofisticat!

Vă aduceți aminte, prieteni, când râdeam eu, aici, la Gold FM, de Ursula von der Leyen și Klaus Iohannis, care îi făceau temenele la București lui… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul Andrei Postică a demisionat din USR: „Mă aflu în trenul care a părăsit Gara Noul USR”

Senatorul Andrei Postică a demisionat din USR: „Mă aflu în trenul care a părăsit Gara Noul USR”

O nouă demisie din echipa parlamentarilor USR. După ce în urmă cu două săptămâni își anunța demisia deputata Cosette Chichirău, a demisionat din partid și senatorul Andrei Postică, fost președinte… [citeste mai departe]

Sprijinul cuplat în zootehnie se va mări de anul viitor la un total de 460 euro/hectar. Precizările ministrului Agriculturii

Sprijinul cuplat în zootehnie se va mări de anul viitor la un total de 460 euro/hectar. Precizările ministrului Agriculturii

Sprijinul cuplat în zootehnie se va mări de anul viitor la un total de 460 euro/hectar. Precizările ministrului Agriculturii Sprijinul cuplat în zootehnie… [citeste mai departe]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, tot mai aproape de o revenire la AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, tot mai aproape de o revenire la AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic a pus punct carierei de fotbalist la finalul sezonului precedent, însă este gata să revină la AC Milan și să îl ajute pe antrenorul Stefano Pioli. Fostul mare fotbalist ar fi primit deja o propunere din partea conducerii. [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE! L-AȚI VĂZUT? Adolescentul dat dispărut săptămâna trecută, a fugit din nou

UPDATE! L-AȚI VĂZUT? Adolescentul dat dispărut săptămâna trecută, a fugit din nou

Poliţiştii din Vrancea caută un minor, în vârstă de 15 ani, din comuna Vizantea Livezi, care a dispărut în data de 19 septembrie a.c., în timp ce se afla în municipiul Focșani. La data de 19 septembrie a.c., Inspectoratul de… [citeste mai departe]

”Pedalăm cu zâmbete”, un marș al bicicliștilor în cadrul Festivalului CâmpinArtelor și Sporturilor

”Pedalăm cu zâmbete”, un marș al bicicliștilor în cadrul Festivalului CâmpinArtelor și Sporturilor

Câteva zeci de bicicliști, dintre care - foarte îmbucurător - mulți copii, s-au aliniat duminică, 17 septembrie, în fața Centrului de Informare și Promovare Turistică din Câmpina pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu anunță măsurile care afectează toți românii: Taxăm suplimentar profitul băncilor. Reducem masiv funcțiile de conducere din aparatul bugetar. Creștem salariul minim

Ciolacu anunță măsurile care afectează toți românii: Taxăm suplimentar profitul băncilor. Reducem masiv funcțiile de conducere din aparatul bugetar. Creștem salariul minim

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a anunțat că… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Meeting between Iohannis - Zelenski - von der Leyen and Bulgarian Deputy PM, in New York

Publicat:
Meeting between Iohannis - Zelenski - von der Leyen and Bulgarian Deputy PM, in New York

Meeting between Iohannis - Zelenski - von der Leyen and Bulgarian Deputy PM, in New York

President Klaus Iohannis had on Wednesday a meeting with the President of Ukraine, , the President of the , Ursula von der Leyen and the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister, , told Agerpres.

The meeting took place in the context of their participation in the UN .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

S-au gasit soluții. Iohannis spune ca nu vor mai fi afectați fermierii romani

22:05, 20.09.2023 - Presedintele Klaus Iohannis a afirmat, miercuri, ca au fost gasite solutii pentru gestionarea exporturilor cerealelor ucrainene. Este vorba despre crearea unui sistem de autorizare, astfel incat sa nu fie afectati fermierii din Romania, a explicat Iohannis. El a avut o intalnire cu presedintele Ucrainei,…

Iohannis a gasit soluția la criza exportului cerealelor din Ucraina in Romania

22:05, 20.09.2023 - Presedintele Klaus Iohannis a afirmat, miercuri, ca au fost gasite solutii pentru gestionarea exporturilor cerealelor ucrainene, anume crearea unui sistem de autorizare, astfel incat sa nu fie afectati fermierii din Romania.El a avut o intalnire cu presedintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, presedinta…

Razboi in Ucraina, ziua 574. Klaus Iohannis, intrevere cu Volodimir Zelenski și Ursula von der Leyen la New York

21:20, 20.09.2023 - Razboi in Ucraina, ziua 574. Președintele Klaus Iohannis a avut miercuri seara o intrevedere cu președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, președintele Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, și viceprim-ministrul Republicii Bulgaria, Mariya Gabriel, la

Iohannis a avut o intalnire cu Zelenski, von der Leyen si vicepremierul bulgar, la New York

20:45, 20.09.2023 - Presedintele Klaus Iohannis a avut, miercuri, o intalnire cu presedintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, presedinta Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen si vicepremierul bulgar, Mariya Gabriel.

Romanian Foreign Ministry welcomes President Ursula von der Leyen's speech on State of the EU

22:15, 13.09.2023 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the speech on the State of the European Union, delivered on Wednesday by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in the plenary session of the European Parliament, as well as the strong appeal made in favor of continuing the joint…

MEP Tomac welcomes EC President's call for Romania, Bulgaria to be brought into Schengen area

14:06, 13.09.2023 - MEP Tomac welcomes EC President's call for Romania, Bulgaria to be brought into Schengen areaMEP Eugen Tomac has welcomed President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen having said on Wednesday in a speech to the plenary session of the European Parliament that "Bulgaria and Romania are…

Romania hosts summit to boost ties between 12 EU countries and partners

08:35, 07.09.2023 - A two-day summit in Romania began on Wednesday bringing together 12 European Union member states situated between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas, as the grouping of mostly formerly communist countries aims to boost ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The Three Seas Initiative,…

ForMin Odobescu to participate in informal meeting of EU foreign ministers

08:45, 31.08.2023 - ForMin Odobescu to participate in informal meeting of EU foreign ministersRomanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu will be present on Thursday at the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers (Gymnich type), hosted by the Spanish Presidency of the EU Council, in Toledo, where they will discuss…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6481
EUR 4.9711
CHF 5.1812
GBP 5.7516
CAD 3.4588
XAU 288.453
JPY 3.1412
CNY 0.6371
AED 1.2655
AUD 3.0068
MDL 0.2578
BGN 2.5417

Urmareste stirile pe: