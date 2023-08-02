Mechanisms to support internationalization strategy of UMFST, discussed with Minister of Foreign Affairs

Mechanisms to support internationalization strategy of UMFST, discussed with Minister of Foreign AffairsPublicat:
Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu was on Tuesday at the George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science, and Technology of Targu Mures, where the support for the internationalization strategy of UMFST was discussed.
"The discussions addressed the mechanisms for supporting the internationalization strategy of the university, within the framework of the partnership it has with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The agenda of the talks included the issue of international students studying at Targu Mures, the institutional support that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)…
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programme
19:30, 25.07.2023 - Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programmeDeputy PM Catalin Predoiu, Minister of Interior, had a meeting with Kathleen Ann Kavalec, the US ambassador to Romania, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior, on Tuesday,…
President Iohannis: We moved to 3.5pct of GDP for defence and we will stay there or even grow
15:31, 11.07.2023 - Romania has a much superior endowment in the field of defence, troops are increasingly better prepared and we are also working on the infrastructure in our military bases that are relevant for NATO, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday.He stated, in Vilnius, where he is participating in the…
Inscrieri la Colegiul UMFST ”George Emil Palade”, filiala Tarnaveni
22:05, 05.07.2023 - Colegiul UMFST „George Emil Palade", filiala Tarnaveni, deschide drumuri spre cariera de asistent medical generalist, care va funcționa incepand cu luna septembrie. Potrivit informațiilor publicate pe pagina oficiala a Universitații de Medicina, Farmacie, Științe și Tehnologie „George Emil Palade" din…
Tehnica dentara și Asistența de farmacie, din toamna, la UMFST extensia Bistrița
15:15, 20.06.2023 - Absolvenții bistrițeni de clasa a XII-a vor avea la Bistrița doua noi programe de studiu pentru care pot opta. E vorba de Tehnica dentara și Asistența in farmacie, la UMFST extensia Bistrița. In toamna anului 2022 incepeau primele cursuri de medicina la o facultate in Bistrița. UMFST deschidea aici…
President Iohannis talks with PSD, PNL, national minorities' representatives for new PM's designation
12:46, 13.06.2023 - The consultations of president Klaus Iohannis with the parliamentary parties and formations with a view to appointing the candidate for the position of prime minister began, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, with representatives of the Social Democratic party (PSD), the National Liberal party (PNL)…
FinMin: Romania will observe commitments made to reduce budget deficit
17:46, 23.05.2023 - Romania will observe the commitments made to reduce the budget deficit, but a balanced strategy is needed at the level of the European Union, which takes into account the continuation of the measures taken by the Government to accelerate investments, stated the minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, in…
Leonardo da Vinci's machines, Roman Empire's fighting technique unique exhibition at UMFST Targu Mures
18:45, 16.05.2023 - Leonardo da Vinci's machines, Roman Empire's fighting technique unique exhibition at UMFST Targu Mures.The George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology of Targu Mures, under the patronage of the Italian Institute of Culture Bucharest and the Leonardo da Vinci Museum…
”Saptamana Internaționala a Bibliotecarilor”, la UMFST
14:06, 13.05.2023 - Departamentul de Relații Internaționale al Universitații de Medicina, Farmacie, Științe și Tehnologie (UMFST) „George Emil Palade" din Targu Mureș, in colaborare cu Biblioteca universitara, organizeaza in perioada 15-19 mai 2023, prima ediție a „International Library Staff Week at George Emil Palade…