Gabriela Ruse wins her first match in 2022, in Melbourne Summer Set 1

Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse scored her first victory in 2022, 6-3, 6-2, against Australian Arina Rodionova, on Tuesday, in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 (WTA 250), equipped with total prizes of 239,477 US dollars, Agerpres reports.… [citeste mai departe]