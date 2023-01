Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes comes in 41st in Dakar Rally stage 3

Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes (KTM) came in 41st on Tuesday, after the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally, won by Australian GasGas rider Daniel Sanders in the motorcycle category held on the 447 km-long timed special between Al-Ula and Ha'il (Saudi Arabia), Agerpres informs.… [citeste mai departe]