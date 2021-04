Marea redeschidere din iunie, doar cu vaccinare

APRIL 7 IN HISTORY

1863 - National Congress of Romanians in Sibiu delegates 10 personalities led by Metropolitan Andrei Saguna to present Romanians' political demands to Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph I (1848-1916) in Vienna, agerpres.ro confirms. 1891 - Birth of engineer Aurel A. Beles, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 10 January 1976) 1931 - Birth of actor Amza Pellea. (d. 12 December… [citeste mai departe]