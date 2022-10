UNTOLD 2023, between August 3-6, puts first 10,000 subscriptions on sale

The organizers of the UNTOLD festival announced on Thursday that the 2023 edition will take place between August 3 and 6 and that the first 10,000 subscriptions are on sale, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]