MAI's Dajbog: Companies using substances for deratization will be verified after Timisoara case

- Ombudsperson Renate Weber has announced on Tuesday that the institution she is heading will conduct an investigation into the case of Timisoara, where three persons died and several were hospitalised, following the deratization procedures in a block of flats.Timis Police opened an in rem criminal…

- Romania has registered, in the first seven months, a trade deficit related to agricultural products of 1.2 billion euros, and the issue of the deficit is not the only one but also that of the structure of imports and exports, said on Wednesday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. "The contribution of…

- Liberty Steel plans to improve the quality of products made at the eastern Galati steel plant to enter new markets, said Jon Bolton, CEO of Liberty Steeel UK, in an interview with AGERPRES.The group, which acquired the former Sidex Galati, announced on Tuesday that Liberty Steel plants will…

- Save Romania Union (USR) chairman Dan Barna, candidate in the presidential elections, stated on Wednesday, in Timisoara, that the budgetary projection for 2020 will be one of the "significant challenges" of the new Executive, as the "irresponsible PSD [Social Democratic Party] government has pushed…

- An active presence and increasingly clear of the Romanian companies on the market in Vietnam is necessary and the Romanian entrepreneurs should get out of their comfort zone and stop doing business in the European Union only, Minister of Business Enviroinment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Stefan-Radu…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday evening that the visit she is to pay to the US, as of Sunday, is aimed at strengthening the transatlantic relations, as well as the signing of some bilateral agreements to the benefit of Romania and which "can generate a much greater wave of confidence…

- The Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) and the UK Investor Relations Society / IR Society have concluded a partnership to offer international certification to professionals in the investor relations field, reads a release of the ARIR sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. The professionals in…

- Romanian companies exhibited in Paris furniture, interior decorations, glassware, fine ceramics and design solutions, within the international fair Maison & Objet, carried out September 6 to 10.According to a release of the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship…