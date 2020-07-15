MAE: Romania has been included on yellow list by Hungarian authorities; COVID testing at border mandatory

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ministerul Afacerilor de Externe anunța noi restricții pentru romanii care calatoresc in Ungaria. La intrarea in Ungaria, cetațenii statelor din lista galbena, inclusiv cei romani, vor fi supuși examinarii medicale, se arata in comunicatul transmis de MAE.Ministerul Afacerilor Externe anunța faptul…

- In baza reglementarilor care au intrat astazi in vigoare, cei care au ca destinație de calatorie Ungaria și vin din state aflate pe o lista cu așa-anumite zone galbene, cum ar fi Romania, Bulgaria, SUA, Serbia, Japonia sau China, vor fi supuși unor examinari medicale la frontier. Daca nu exista suspiciuni…

- Secretary of State of the USA, Mike Pompeo, addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, an anniversary letter on the occasion of celebrating, in June, 140 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and the United States.According to a release of…

- A number of 77 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and who were affected by the air transport restriction measures adopted in the context of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic returned to the country, following the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign…

- Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told on Tuesday a press conference held in Cluj-Napoca (426 km northwest of Bucharest), together with the leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, that he would like his country not to be the subject…

- A meeting of the Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will take place on Wednesday, chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, in a special video conference system.According to the Presidential Administration, the CAST meeting agenda, which takes place at 12:00hrs, includes topics…

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that 156 Romanian citizens and two foreign citizens who reside in Romania but were on Italian territory were repatriated to the country on Wednesday evening, with a special air charter. In continuing the efforts to facilitate the return to the country of…

- A Romanian citizen infected with the novel coronavirus died in Germany, where he was a seasonal worker, in the Baden-Wurttemberg region, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). According to the Ministry, the person died on Saturday and on Wednesday the German authorities confirmed he was infected…