MAE: Romania has been included on yellow list by Hungarian authorities; COVID testing at border mandatory

Romania has been included on the yellow list by the Hungarian authorities, according to the information made public by these authorities, which means that the Romanian citizens who travel to…

Undă verde pentru dublarea alocațiilor!

Undă verde pentru dublarea alocațiilor!

Alocațiile copiilor trebuie dublate. Curtea Constituțională a României (CCR) a respins miercuri sesizarea Guvernului. Curtea a decis că legea care a anulat OUG 2/2020, prin care era amânată până la 1 august dublarea alocaţiilor acordate copiilor, este constituţională. „În urma deliberărilor, Curtea Constituțională, cu…

MAE: Reglementările privind intrarea în Ungaria nu se aplică tranzitului de mărfuri

MAE: Reglementările privind intrarea în Ungaria nu se aplică tranzitului de mărfuri

Noile dispoziții privind intrarea pe teritoriul Ungariei nu se aplică tranzitului de marfă, posesorilor de pașapoarte oficiale și persoanelor care pot dovedi că în ultimele șase luni au fost diagnosticate cu...

Repartizarea cazurilor de Covid-19 pe raioane. Chișinău, Soroca și Comrat, cu cele mai multe persoane infectate

Repartizarea cazurilor de Covid-19 pe raioane. Chișinău, Soroca și Comrat, cu cele mai multe persoane infectate

Peste 150 dintre cele 332 de cazuri de infectare cu Covid-19 înregistrate astăzi în Moldova sunt în Chișinău, potrivit datelor Ministerului Sănătății. Totodată, a crescut numărul…

ING le cere clienților să justifice de unde au bani, iar cei care refuză se pot trezi cu conturile închise, fără notificare. Banca: Aplicăm o directivă europeană

ING le cere clienților să justifice de unde au bani, iar cei care refuză se pot trezi cu conturile închise, fără notificare. Banca: Aplicăm o directivă europeană

Mai mulți clienți ai ING acuză că banca i-a contactat să îi…

Blue Air to offer daily flights from Bucharest to Amsterdam from September 4

Blue Air to offer daily flights from Bucharest to Amsterdam from September 4

Blue Air will be expanding its network of destinations and offering daily flights from Bucharest to Amsterdam from September 4, according to a press statement releases by the airline on Wednesday. "From September 4, 2020, Blue Air adds Amsterdam (AMS)…

VIDEO O tânără din Pitești a avut nunta de vis pe malul mării, în Grecia, pe timp de pandemie: A plătit 3.000 de euro

VIDEO O tânără din Pitești a avut nunta de vis pe malul mării, în Grecia, pe timp de pandemie: A plătit 3.000 de euro

O tânără din Pitești s-a căsătorit în 6 iulie pe malul mării, în Grecia, în plină pandemie și a plătit pentru organizare 3.000 de euro. Pe fondul restricțiilor,…

Administrator acuzat că a prejudiciat AFIR cu peste trei milioane de lei, achitat de judecători

Administrator acuzat că a prejudiciat AFIR cu peste trei milioane de lei, achitat de judecători

 Administratorul unei firme care a fost trimis în judecată pentru un prejudiciu de peste 3 milioane de lei adus Agenţiei pentru Finanţarea Investiţiilor Rurale (AFIR) a fost achitat miercuri de magistrații…

Tanorexia - obsesia pentru o piele bronzată. Cum se tratează afecțiunea

Tanorexia - obsesia pentru o piele bronzată. Cum se tratează afecțiunea

Deși condițiile de altădată încă se lasă așteptate, împătimiții soarelui și ai plajei pot avea și anul acesta (e adevărat, cu ceva restricții în vigoare) un concediu plăcut și plin de...

Ce face acum Monica Bârlădeanu. Nu a mai apărut la TV de mult timp. Măsura luată de vedetă

Ce face acum Monica Bârlădeanu. Nu a mai apărut la TV de mult timp. Măsura luată de vedetă

Ce face Monica Bârlădeanu de când a părăsit lumina reflectoarelor? Aceasta a luat măsuri drastice. pentru a-și găsi liniștea. Cum au găsit-o fanii în aceste vremuri? Monica Bârlădeanu și-a găsit alinarea departe…


MAE: Romania has been included on yellow list by Hungarian authorities; COVID testing at border mandatory

Publicat:
Romania has been included on the yellow list by the Hungarian authorities, according to the information made public by these authorities, which means that the Romanian citizens who travel to Hungary must have their tests for coronavirus done at the border crossing point, if they want to enter the neighbouring country, informs the Ministry of (MAE). , the yellow list also includes Bulgaria, Portugal, Sweden, UK, Norway, the , Serbia, Japan, China and the US, MAE shows in a press release to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to the same…

Noile restricții pentru romanii care calatoresc in Ungaria. Romanii vor fi testați la granița

17:21, 15.07.2020 - Ministerul Afacerilor de Externe anunța noi restricții pentru romanii care calatoresc in Ungaria. La intrarea in Ungaria, cetațenii statelor din lista galbena, inclusiv cei romani, vor fi supuși examinarii medicale, se arata in comunicatul transmis de MAE.Ministerul Afacerilor Externe anunța faptul…

In Ungaria au intrat in vigoare noi reglementari privind accesul cetațenilor care vin din țari aflate in zone galbene sau roșii

13:06, 15.07.2020 - In baza reglementarilor care au intrat astazi in vigoare, cei care au ca destinație de calatorie Ungaria și vin din state aflate pe o lista cu așa-anumite zone galbene, cum ar fi Romania, Bulgaria, SUA, Serbia, Japonia sau China, vor fi supuși unor examinari medicale la frontier. Daca nu exista suspiciuni…

Anniversary letter exchange between Aurescu-Pompeo at 140 anniversary of Romania-US diplomatic relations establishment

15:18, 27.06.2020 - Secretary of State of the USA, Mike Pompeo, addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, an anniversary letter on the occasion of celebrating, in June, 140 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and the United States.According to a release of…

77 Romanian citizens on territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, back to the country

22:06, 11.06.2020 - A number of 77 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and who were affected by the air transport restriction measures adopted in the context of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic returned to the country, following the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign…

Peter Szijjarto: Would be good for us if Hungary were not subject of Romanian electoral campaigns

17:15, 26.05.2020 - Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told on Tuesday a press conference held in Cluj-Napoca (426 km northwest of Bucharest), together with the leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, that he would like his country not to be the subject…

CSAT meeting convenes Wednesday, in special video conference system

16:01, 22.05.2020 - A meeting of the Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will take place on Wednesday, chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, in a special video conference system.According to the Presidential Administration, the CAST meeting agenda, which takes place at 12:00hrs, includes topics…

MAE: 156 Romanian citizens repatriated from Italy

16:16, 21.05.2020 - Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that 156 Romanian citizens and two foreign citizens who reside in Romania but were on Italian territory were repatriated to the country on Wednesday evening, with a special air charter. In continuing the efforts to facilitate the return to the country of…

MAE: Romanian citizen infected with novel coronavirus died in Germany, he was a seasonal worker

08:52, 16.04.2020 - A Romanian citizen infected with the novel coronavirus died in Germany, where he was a seasonal worker, in the Baden-Wurttemberg region, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). According to the Ministry, the person died on Saturday and on Wednesday the German authorities confirmed he was infected…


