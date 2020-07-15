MAE: Romania has been included on yellow list by Hungarian authorities; COVID testing at border mandatory

MAE: Romania has been included on yellow list by Hungarian authorities; COVID testing at border mandatoryPublicat:
Romania has been included on the yellow list by the Hungarian authorities, according to the information made public by these authorities, which means that the Romanian citizens who travel to Hungary must have their tests for coronavirus done at the border crossing point, if they want to enter the neighbouring country, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). Besides Romania, the yellow list also includes Bulgaria, Portugal, Sweden, UK, Norway, the Russian Federation, Serbia, Japan, China and the US, MAE shows in a press release to AGERPRES on Wednesday.
