MAE: Romania doesn’t acknowledge legitimacy of Crimean elections and strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

„Cine este cel mai mare beneficiar din vânzarea carburanților: Statul sau companiile petroliere?” Durleșteanu: „Noua lege „temporară” și metodologia ANRE au distorsionat piața și au generat haos”

Un șofer a dat mită, iar după s-a plâns la CNA: Cine a cerut banii și pentru ce „favoruri”

Doi polițiști de patrulare au fost denunțați la CNA după ce ar fi cerut și primit mită de la un șofer. Acesta a spus că cei doi l-ar fi oprit sub pretextul că era beat la volan. Ulterior, ofițerii i-au

Prima ceartă la „Asia Express”. Neînțelegeri între Eliza și Cosmin Natanticu: „Ai luat competiția prea în serios”

A avut loc prima ceartă la „Asia Express", sezonul 4. Eliza și Cosmin Natanticu au avut parte de câteva neînțelegeri încă de la începutul competiției.

Clujul și Floreștiul se apropie de granița de 3 cazuri la mia de locuitori

Municipiul Cluj-Napoca și comuna Florești se apropie de incidența de 3 cazuri COVID la mia de locuitori.În Cluj-Napoca, incindeța este de 2.86 / mia de locuitori, cu 963 cazuri noi în ultimele 14 zile.În Florești, incidența este de 2.75 / mia de

VIDEO: Cum descarc certificatul COVID-19 pentru călătoriile în UE?

Certificatul verde devine obligatoriu la intrarea în restaurante, la nunți și la activități în spații închise în localitățile în care rata de infectare este cuprinsă între 3 și 6 persoane la mia de locuitori.Certificatele COVID-19 pentru călătoriile în UE se pot

Journalist Horia Alexandrescu dies

Journalist Horia Alexandrescu died on Monday morning, at the age of 74. The announcement was made by his daughter, Anca Alexandrescu. "Dad left ...", she wrote on a social network. Horia Alexandrescu was born on April 9, 1947, in Bucharest.He graduated from the Institute of Physical Education and Sports and the Faculty of Journalism

Un polițist care a primit 5 ani de închisoare, după ce și-a spionat fosta soție, încă lucrează în Poliție: „Am mintea mai bolnavă ca a lui Cioacă”

Un polițist din cadrul IPJ Vaslui, Nicu Mocanu, a fost condamnat pe 10 septembrie

Doi inspectori de la Antifraudă, trimişi în judecată după ce au cerut bani unui om de afaceri pentru a nu-l penaliza

Procurorii DNA – Serviciul Teritorial Iaşi au trimis în judecată doi inspectori din cadrul Direcţiei Regionale Antifraudă Fiscală Suceava, acuzaţi că au cerut

Tenis: Clasamentul ATP - Nicio schimbare în primele 30 de locuri

Nicio schimbare nu s-a produs în primele 30 de locuri ale clasamentului mondial al jucătorilor profesionişti de tenis (ATP), dat publicităţii luni, în absenţa unor turnee importante. Sârbul Novak Djokovic conduce cu un avans de 1.500 de puncte faţă de rusul Daniil Medvedev,


MAE: Romania doesn’t acknowledge legitimacy of Crimean elections and strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Publicat:
Romania does not recognize the legitimacy of the elections for the of the organized, on Sunday, in Crimea, and reaffirms its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, informs the Ministry of (MAE). The cited source reminds that Romania does not recognize the "illegal annexation" of the

MAE:Romania does not recognize legitimacy of Crimean elections, reaffirms support for Ukraine's territorial integrity

10:16, 20.09.2021 - Romania does not recognize the legitimacy of the elections for the State Duma of the Russian Federation organized on Sunday in Crimea, and reaffirms its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). The cited source reminds that Romania…

PM Cițu scared of early elections: This would be a mistake

11:06, 06.09.2021 - On the verge of a huge change on the political scene, Prime Minister Florin Cițu declared, on Sunday evening, in Blaj, Alba county, that early elections would be a mistake and that a stable government is needed. “I believe that early elections in Romania would be a mistake. Only those who do not want…

Iohannis: Black Sea security state, worrying; Romania supports Moldova, Ukraine's sovereignty, integrity

18:35, 27.08.2021 - In conversations in Chisinau, Moldova, on Friday with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said that the state of security in the Black Sea continues to be concerning, reiterating Romania's support…

Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months

15:30, 27.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News.  The government spent approximately…

Romania joins the Crimea Platform and supports Ukraine’s sovereignty

15:26, 23.08.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu participated at the Kyiv summit on Monday, launching the International Crimea Platform and announced that Romania has joined the platform and supports Ukraine’s sovereignty.   Citu stated at the summit that Romania has been and will continue to be a firm supporter…

PM Florin Citu: Romania has been, will continue to be a firm supporter of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

14:46, 23.08.2021 - Romania has been and will continue to be a firm supporter of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and remains firmly committed to the implementation of a non-recognition policy of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu told the opening in Kiev on Monday…

Afghanistan: Another 14 Romanians to be evacuated from Kabul airport

11:35, 20.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reported that 14 Romanian citizens arrived safely at the airport in Kabul and will be evacuated on the next Romanian military aircraft, which is currently in Islamabad, according to Agerpres. The MAE stated that the 14 Romanians are employees of a security…

ForMin Aurescu speaks of 'undaunting support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity' at Ukraine Reform Conference

18:30, 08.07.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said, during his intervention on behalf of Romania during the Ukraine Reform Conference, organized in hybrid system, in Vilnius, that Romania continues to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. On this occasion, Minister…


