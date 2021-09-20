MAE: Romania doesn’t acknowledge legitimacy of Crimean elections and strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania does not recognize the legitimacy of the elections for the State Duma of the Russian Federation organized on Sunday in Crimea, and reaffirms its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). The cited source reminds that Romania…

- On the verge of a huge change on the political scene, Prime Minister Florin Cițu declared, on Sunday evening, in Blaj, Alba county, that early elections would be a mistake and that a stable government is needed. “I believe that early elections in Romania would be a mistake. Only those who do not want…

- In conversations in Chisinau, Moldova, on Friday with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said that the state of security in the Black Sea continues to be concerning, reiterating Romania's support…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News. The government spent approximately…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu participated at the Kyiv summit on Monday, launching the International Crimea Platform and announced that Romania has joined the platform and supports Ukraine’s sovereignty. Citu stated at the summit that Romania has been and will continue to be a firm supporter…

- Romania has been and will continue to be a firm supporter of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and remains firmly committed to the implementation of a non-recognition policy of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu told the opening in Kiev on Monday…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reported that 14 Romanian citizens arrived safely at the airport in Kabul and will be evacuated on the next Romanian military aircraft, which is currently in Islamabad, according to Agerpres. The MAE stated that the 14 Romanians are employees of a security…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said, during his intervention on behalf of Romania during the Ukraine Reform Conference, organized in hybrid system, in Vilnius, that Romania continues to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. On this occasion, Minister…