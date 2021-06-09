Macron vows to continue to meet public despite assault

Stiri Recomandate

Lucian Bode, despre cazul de la Arad: MAI a implicat cei mai buni specialiști

Lucian Bode, despre cazul de la Arad: MAI a implicat cei mai buni specialiști

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne a oferi o serie de informații cu privire la cazul afaceristului asasinat la Arad. Lucian Bode a explicat că nu poate oferi detalii, având în vedere că ancheta este în desfășurată. [citeste mai departe]

Coliziune între două mașini, în Calea Șagului. O persoană a fost rănită

Coliziune între două mașini, în Calea Șagului. O persoană a fost rănită

Accident rutier în Calea Șagului din Timișoara, miercuri seară, din cauza unui șofer care a intrat în depășire fără să se asigure. Coliziunea frontală cu un autoturism care circula regulamentar pe celălalt sens de mers a fost iminentă. O persoană… [citeste mai departe]

Virgil Marius Bob reintră în lupta pentru obținerea Primăriei Șimleu Silvaniei

Virgil Marius Bob reintră în lupta pentru obținerea Primăriei Șimleu Silvaniei

Virgil Marius Bob reintră în lupta pentru obținerea Primăriei Șimleu Silvaniei din partea USR PLUS pentru a da voce tuturor cetățenilor. În prezentarea sa, candidatul USR PLUS a subliniat necesitatea de a „privi spre viitor și de a stabili… [citeste mai departe]

MApN: Indemnizatie de gratitudine pentru invalizi, veterani si vaduve de razboi

MApN: Indemnizatie de gratitudine pentru invalizi, veterani si vaduve de razboi

Guvernul a votat in sedinta oferirea de indemnizatii de gratitudine pentru invalizi, veterani si vaduve de razboi. Guvernul Romaniei a adoptat, in sedinta de guvern de miercuri, 9 iunie, o ordonanta de urgenta pentru completarea Legii nr. 49… [citeste mai departe]

Restricţii de trafic în Capitală, mâine, de Ziua Eroilor

Restricţii de trafic în Capitală, mâine, de Ziua Eroilor

Joi, 10 iunie, vor fi instituite restricţii de trafic pentru organizarea unei retrageri cu torţe cu ocazia sărbătoririi Zilei Eroilor. Deplasarea se va face exclusiv pe banda I de circulaţie, pe sensul normal de mers (excepţie făcând Breteaua Parchet), informează miercuri Brigada… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| Grindina a făcut RAVAGII la Arieșeni. „Covor” de gheață, așternut în curtea unui localnic

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| Grindina a făcut RAVAGII la Arieșeni. „Covor” de gheață, așternut în curtea unui localnic

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| Grindina a făcut RAVAGII la Arieșeni. „Covor” de gheață, așternut în curtea unui localnic Grindina a făcut ravagii în Munții Apuseni, în zona Arieșeni,… [citeste mai departe]

Motivul pentru care Diana Matei nu mai vrea un copil. „Mă simt vinovată tot timpul”

Motivul pentru care Diana Matei nu mai vrea un copil. „Mă simt vinovată tot timpul”

Diana Matei șI Marian Cleante sunt împreună de 18 ani și au un băiețel, pe Ianis, în vârstă de 6 ani. Artista a vorbit pentru prima oară despre posibilitatea de a deveni din nou mamă. Vedeta nu este însă pregătită pentru asta… [citeste mai departe]

Ploaia cu grindină a distrus zeci de câmpuri şi grădini din mai multe localități din centrul şi nordul ţării

Ploaia cu grindină a distrus zeci de câmpuri şi grădini din mai multe localități din centrul şi nordul ţării

Ploaia puternică de marți a făcut prăpăd în mai multe localități din centrul şi nordul ţării. În satul Grădiniţa din raionul Căuşeni precipitaţiile abundente au afectat… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL: Claudiu Nemeș, numit subprefect de Alba la propunerea USR PLUS. Hotărârea, aprobată de Guvern

OFICIAL: Claudiu Nemeș, numit subprefect de Alba la propunerea USR PLUS. Hotărârea, aprobată de Guvern

Claudiu Nemeș este noul subprefect al județului Alba din partea USR PLUS. Guvernul a adoptat miercuri hotărârea de numire a acestuia în funcție, după demisia fostului subprefect Viorel Rașcovici… [citeste mai departe]

Prețurile apartamentelor au crescut, în mai, în toate marile orașe. Cel mai mare avânt, în Brașov și București

Prețurile apartamentelor au crescut, în mai, în toate marile orașe. Cel mai mare avânt, în Brașov și București

La fel ca în celelalte două luni de primăvară, prețurile locuințelor din România s-au menținut pe o traiectorie general ascendentă și în luna mai. Astfel, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Macron vows to continue to meet public despite assault

Publicat:
Macron vows to continue to meet public despite assault

, has insisted he will continue to meet the public despite security fears after he was assaulted on a walkabout on Tuesday, according to .  Macron was speaking as an opinion poll suggested his popularity is increasing. The latest survey by Ifop showed Macron has gained 7 percentage points over […] The post Macron vows to continue to meet public despite assault appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Global crime bust: 800 suspects arrested in 16 countries

13:05, 08.06.2021 - Officials from Europol, the FBI, Sweden and the Netherlands on Tuesday gave details of the European leg of a global sting in which criminals were given phones that used encryption but which law enforcement officials could decode and use to listen in on conversations, according to Reuters.  The deputy…

European planes skirt Belarus amid fury at dissident arrest

13:21, 25.05.2021 - European airlines began skirting Belarus on Tuesday at the urging of the European Union, which also imposed new sanctions to punish the ex-Soviet nation’s forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist, according to AP News.  EU leaders agreed Monday at a summit in Brussels,…

USR ii cere lui Nicușor Dan o dezbatere pentru transportul public: “Soarta pe urmatorii 10 ani nu trebuie decisa pe repede inainte”

16:15, 10.05.2021 - USR Bucuresti ii solicita primarului general al Capitalei, Nicusor Dan, organizarea “de urgenta” a unei dezbateri privind transportul public de suprafata in regiunea Bucuresti – Ilfov.  “Soarta pe urmatorii 10 ani a transportului public de suprafata in regiunea Bucuresti – Ilfov nu trebuie decisa pe…

Polish President visits Romania for talks and to attend a military exercise

12:40, 07.05.2021 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Monday, at the Cotroceni Palace to discuss the regional security situation, the collaboration in the perspective of the NATO summit and the bilateral trade relationship, according to Romania- Insider. The two leaders…

Joe Biden a cazut pe scari, in timp ce urca in Air Force One

20:26, 19.03.2021 - Presedintele american Joe Biden s-a impiedicat vineri in timp ce urca scara avionului Air Force One si a cazut in genunchi, ridicandu-se apoi singur, relateaza The Guardian. Presedintele pleca spre Atlanta pentru a se intalni cu lideri ai comunitatii asiatice dupa atacurile armate soldate marti cu opt…

Romania’s central bank raises 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4%

18:41, 16.03.2021 - Romania’s central bank (BNR) decided on Tuesday to raise its 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4% from 2.5% predicted in November, close to the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, according to seenews.com. “Since the release of the November 2020 Inflation Report, some significant inflationary pressures…

Energy Minister to discuss the restructuring plan for CE Oltenia in Brussels

18:45, 15.03.2021 - The Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has announced that he would be in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with the European officials the restructuring plan of the Energy Complex Oltenia which is a network of coal mines and power plants, according to actmedia.eu.  “We have assumed the support…

Romania’s Central Bank bond buying paves way for more debt supply

18:50, 11.03.2021 - Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 10 iunie 2021
Bucuresti 15°C | 26°C
Iasi 14°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 24°C
Timisoara 13°C | 27°C
Constanta 17°C | 25°C
Brasov 11°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 25°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 06.06.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 377.991,60 877.991,60
II (5/6) 9 13.999,68 -
III (4/6) 406 310,33 -
IV (3/6) 7.575 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.357.236,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 iunie 2021
USD 4.0446
EUR 4.9229
CHF 4.5075
GBP 5.718
CAD 3.3467
XAU 246.095
JPY 3.6921
CNY 0.6322
AED 1.1011
AUD 3.1293
MDL 0.2292
BGN 2.517

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec