Macron urges ‘European political community’ beyond EU France‘s President Emmanuel Macron said Monday it would take “decades” for a candidate like Ukraine to join the EU, and suggested building a broader political community of democratic states around the bloc, according to France 24. “Even if we gave them candidate status tomorrow,” he said of Ukraine, “we all know perfectly well that the […] The post Macron urges ‘European political community’ beyond EU appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European and international donors agreed on Tuesday to extend 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, which is hosting more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine at a time of soaring energy prices, according to Reuters. Speaking after a donor conference she hosted in Berlin,…

- The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied…

- U.S. payment card firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Visa said on Monday it was taking prompt action to ensure compliance with…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Monday for Ukraine’s immediate accession into the EU under a new simplified procedure, though it was unclear how that could work in practice, according to Politico. “We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession via a new special procedure,”…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s announcement that his nuclear forces were on high alert sparked outcry in the West as the invading troops faced stiff resistance on Monday, according to France24. The UN General Assembly will hold a rare emergency session Monday to discuss the conflict, which has claimed…

- Finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 nations began a two-day meeting Thursday with Indonesia’s leader warning the Ukraine crisis was a threat to the post-pandemic recovery, according to France24. The Group of 20, which brings together the world’s biggest economies including the US, China…

- European leaders on Tuesday pledged unity in their goal of averting war on the continent, as France’s President Emmanuel Macron said he saw a path forward on easing tensions with Russia over Ukraine after an urgent round of shuttle diplomacy, according to France24. Arriving in Berlin after two days…