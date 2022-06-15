Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit President Emmanuel Macron voiced a tougher line on Russia on Wednesday after visiting French and allied troops at a NATO base in Romania, seeking to assuage concerns in Ukraine and among some European allies over his previous stance towards Moscow, according to Reuters. Macron arrived in Romania on Tuesday for a three-day trip to NATO’s […] The post Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

