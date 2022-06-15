Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit

Stiri Recomandate

Cum obții un gazon mai des și verde tot timpul. Trucuri utile pe care nu le știai. Luna iunie marchează începutul verii și este momentul în care mulți încep să se bucure de grădinile lor. Petrecerea timpului în aer liber înseamnă și… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii din Bistrița-Năsăud au desfășurat În perioada 7-14 iunie, verificări cu privire la transporturile de material lemnos, efectuate în ultimele 6 luni, de către transportatori neprofesioniști. Astfel, polițiștii Serviciului de Ordine Publică,… [citeste mai departe]

38% dintre oameni nu mai vor să asculte știri pentru a evita stările de anxietate, în contextul pandemiei de COVID-19, a războiului din Ucraina și a crizei economice, arată un studiu al Institutului Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

După ce marţi a spus că un nou val de infectări cu noul coronavirus „este de aşteptat”, ministrul Sănătăţii din Germania, Karl Lauterbach, a recunoscut… [citeste mai departe]

La data de 14 iunie 2022, polițiștii din Aiud au luat măsura reținerii, pentru 24 de ore, față de un tânăr de 30 de ani, din municipiu, care este cercetat pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Drumul naţional 41 şi drumul judeţean 411 au fost blocate de copaci doborâţi de vânt în urma vijeliilor de cod roşu ce s-au abătut asupra a 13 localităţi din judeţul Giurgiu în ultimele 24 de ore, pompierii şi voluntarii intervenind… [citeste mai departe]

Participanții la discuțiile despre Siria de la Nur-Sultan vor examina problema prezenței americane în nord-estul Siriei, a declarat Alexander Lavrentiev, reprezentantul special al președintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Autorităţile judiciare din România şi Marea Britanie, cu sprijinul Eurojust, au colaborat pentru destructurarea… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația pentru Pensiile Administrate Privat din România (APAPR) a prezentat într-o conferință de presă bilanțul primilor 14 ani de funcționare pentru Pilonul II de pensii private obligatorii: – 20 mai 2008 – 31 mai… [citeste mai departe]

Poezia Arinei Cojocaru aminteste cumva de pictura naiva, unde naivitatea este recreata la o alta varsta din nostalgia ei.Actrita Arina Cojocaru de la Teatru de Stat Constanta, asteapta constantenii la Biblioteca Judeteana "Ioan N. Roman"… [citeste mai departe]


Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit

voiced a tougher line on Russia on Wednesday after visiting French and allied troops at a NATO base in Romania, seeking to assuage concerns in Ukraine and among some European allies over his previous stance towards Moscow, according to Reuters. Macron arrived in Romania on Tuesday for a three-day trip to NATO’s […] The post Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia widens Europe gas cuts as Gazprom halts Dutch trader’s supply

16:20, 31.05.2022 - Russia widened its gas cuts to Europe on Tuesday with Gazprom turning off supply to top Dutch trader GasTerra escalating the economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and pushing up European gas prices, according to Reuters. The move comes a day after Denmark flagged a potential end to its Russian…

Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1% amid rising energy costs

13:11, 31.05.2022 - Eurozone inflation rose to a new record high of 8.1% in May amid surging energy costs prompted in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities said on Tuesday, according AP News. Annual inflation in the eurozone soared past the previous record of 7.4% reached in March and April, according to the latest…

EU plans phased oil ban on Russia, also targeting more banks

11:10, 04.05.2022 - The European Union‘s chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow’s isolation, according to Reuters.  The plan, if agreed by EU…

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in Ukraine: I saw such images before, never as shocking

08:45, 28.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday said that the images he saw during his Tuesday visit to several areas of Ukraine affected by the armed conflict with Russia were the most shocking he saw during his entire military career. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Donors give 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova

08:15, 06.04.2022 - European and international donors agreed on Tuesday to extend 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, which is hosting more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine at a time of soaring energy prices, according to Reuters.  Speaking after a donor conference she hosted in Berlin,…

Biden heads to Europe with more sanctions for Russia

12:00, 23.03.2022 - President Joe Biden flies to Europe on Wednesday for an emergency NATO summit, the U.S. president’s first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine, an offensive now stalled with Ukrainian cities under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol in flames, according to Reuters.  Biden, due to arrive…

Euro zone not facing stagflation risk says ECB’s de Guindos

11:25, 22.03.2022 - Russia‘s war in Ukraine will dent euro zone growth but the block is still set to expand, even if the conflict escalates, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “So, we can so far dismiss the possibility of stagflation because even in the weakest scenario…

Missiles strike Lviv as Biden pressures Xi to abandon Moscow

12:16, 18.03.2022 - Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine’s battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to talk with…


