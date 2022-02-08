Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for compromise

Stiri Recomandate

Bilanţ coronavirus: 36.269 persoane infectate și 193 decese, dintre care 9 anterioare

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 36.269 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 19.311 mai mult decât în ziua anterioară. 3.856 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Dîncu, despre verificarea adăposturilor de război din ţara noastră:  Suntem pregătiţi pentru orice situaţie

Ministrul Apărării, Vasile Dîncu a declarat, marţi, despre verificarea adăposturilor de război din ţară, în contextul conflictului de la graniţa cu Ucraina,… [citeste mai departe]

Atacurile care l-au SCOS DIN SĂRITE pe Rareș Bogdan - De ce a RĂBUFNIT în ședința PNL

Rareș Bogdan, prim-vicepreședintele Partidului Național Liberal, a „bătut cu pumnul în masă” în ședința Biroului Executiv al PNL, fiind enervat de partenerii de Coaliție.Conform surselor Bugetul.ro, europarlamentarul Rareș… [citeste mai departe]

Octavian Popescu a fost votat tricolorul lunii ianuarie

Concursul ”Suporterii anului” pe www.peluzatricolora.ro a revenit cu o nouă ediție, în 2022 organizatorii promițând premii la fel de spectaculoase, pe tot parcursul anului. Prima etapă a fost câștigată de Octavian Popescu, anunță Mediafax. Suporterii echipei naționale au hotărât prin vot,… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan tremură! Director din Primăria Capitalei, audiat la DNA!

S-au aflat informații noi, după ce în urmă cu aproape trei săptămâni procurorii DNA au fost prezenți la sediul Primăriei Capitalei. Astfel, s-a aflat că directorul de Urbanism al Primăriei Bucureștilor, Matei Damian, ar fi ajuns marți la DNA, pentru a fi audiat,… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție șoferi, se circulă în condiții de iarnă: Ninsori pe mai multe drumuri naționale

Marți dimineața pe mai multe drumuri naționale din țară se circulă în condiții de iarnă. Potrivit Centrului Infotrafic din Inspectoratul General al Poliției Române, din cauza ninsorii abundente și a viscolului, traficul… [citeste mai departe]

O echipă românească de League of Legends Wild Rift se va lupta în cadrul Wild Rift EMEA, competiție cu premii totale de 300.000 de euro

Echipa românească KTRL s-a calificat printre cele mai bune 16 echipe în cadrul turneului dedicat Europei parte a Wild Rift… [citeste mai departe]

31 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 8 februarie 2022, în orașul Cugir și comunele Săliștea și Șibot

Astăzi, 8 februarie 2022, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 369 noi cazuri de COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste… [citeste mai departe]

Patru meciuri în doar 20 de zile! „Gladiatorii din Tomis”, serie de foc în februarie

Baschetbaliştii de la BC Athletic Neptun au parte, luna aceasta, de un veritabil „maraton”, un tur de forţă care cuprinde, în doar 20 de zile, nu mai puţin de patru meciuri de campionat. După o pauză forţată de câteva săptămâni,… [citeste mai departe]


Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for compromise

Publicat:
French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Kyiv on Tuesday after offering Russia “concrete security guarantees” in an effort to dissuade Moscow from invading its neighbour Ukraine, with Russia‘s leader vowing to find compromise in response, according to France24. Macron’s visit comes during a week of intense Western diplomacy amid a major Russian military buildup on […] The post Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for compromise appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

