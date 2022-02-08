Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for compromisePublicat:
French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Kyiv on Tuesday after offering Russia “concrete security guarantees” in an effort to dissuade Moscow from invading its neighbour Ukraine, with Russia‘s leader vowing to find compromise in response, according to France24. Macron’s visit comes during a week of intense Western diplomacy amid a major Russian military buildup on […] The post Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for compromise appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
