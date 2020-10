OCTOBER 31 IN HISTORY

Archives' Day1862 - The General Directorate of the State Archives is set up by a decree on the unification of the two Directorates of the State Archives based in Bucharest and Iasi signed by Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza (1859-1862); the first head of the Directorate is Grigore Bengescu II 1871 - The Aerial Gas Plant opens in Filaret, built by the plans of French… [citeste mai departe]