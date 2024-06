Romania advance to EMF EURO 2024 QFs

Reigning world champion Romania on Wednesday progressed to the quarterfinals of the European Minifootball Championship - EMF EURO 2024 in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, after defeating Georgia 3-0.Scoring the goals were Mircea Ungur (min. 4), Alexandru Nechita (min. 32) and Vlad Mocanu (min. 45).