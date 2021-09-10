Ludovic Orban: Restoring governing coalition, most decent solution for PNL

Stiri Recomandate

Zanni, părere sinceră despre unul dintre concurenții Survivor România: ‘Ești retardat și îmi place’

Zanni, părere sinceră despre unul dintre concurenții Survivor România: ‘Ești retardat și îmi place’

Zanni și Sebi au vorbit despre prietenia care îi leagă. Iată în ce relații au rămas după terminarea competiției. Se știe că în emisiune cei doi au fost prieteni. Dar cum se înțeleg… [citeste mai departe]

Neștiință, încăpățânare sau ipocrizie? USR și AUR ar putea debloca moțiunea de cenzură depunând alta

Neștiință, încăpățânare sau ipocrizie? USR și AUR ar putea debloca moțiunea de cenzură depunând alta

Planul USR-PLUS și al AUR, cel puțin la nivel oficial, de a supune votului Plenului reunit, moțiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Cîțu săptămâna viitoare, a eșuat. UDMR, PNL… [citeste mai departe]

În Danemarca nu mai există restricţii pe fondul COVID-19

În Danemarca nu mai există restricţii pe fondul COVID-19

Danemarca a ridicat ultima restricţie pe fondul COVID în urma deciziei de luna trecută a guvernului de a înceta să mai clasifice COVID-19 drept o boală socială de importanţă critică. Ministerul danez al Sănătăţii a transmis că pandemia este, în prezent, sub control. (Rador/ FOTO radioiasi.ro)… [citeste mai departe]

SUA: Los Angeles impune vaccinarea obligatorie pentru elevii de peste 12 ani

SUA: Los Angeles impune vaccinarea obligatorie pentru elevii de peste 12 ani

Al doilea cel mai important district școlar din Statele Unite, Los Angeles, a decis joi să impună tuturor elevilor cu vârsta de 12 ani şi peste să se vaccineze împotriva COVID-19 dacă doresc să frecventeze o instituţie publică, relatează AFP, citată… [citeste mai departe]

CORONAVIRUS – Aviz negativ testării anti-COVID a angajaților din asistența socială, pe banii proprii

CORONAVIRUS – Aviz negativ testării anti-COVID a angajaților din asistența socială, pe banii proprii

În sedința Comisiei de Dialog Social de la Ministerul Muncii din data de 9 septembrie, sindicatele și patronatele au dat aviz negativ proiectului de OUG care intenționa să impună angajaților… [citeste mai departe]

Două adolescente în finala de la US Open 2021! Emma Răducanu o înfruntă pe Leylah Fernandez

Două adolescente în finala de la US Open 2021! Emma Răducanu o înfruntă pe Leylah Fernandez

Britanica cu origini românești Emma Răducanu, 18 ani, și canadianca Leylah Fernandez, 19 ani, sunt finalistele de la US Open 2021. Cele două adolescente fac istorie, după ce au ajuns pentru prima dată într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții la Cluj. Cetățean italian, arestat pentru trafic și deținere de droguri de risc

Percheziții la Cluj. Cetățean italian, arestat pentru trafic și deținere de droguri de risc

Polițiștii Brigăzii de Combatere a Criminalității Organizate Cluj-Napoca, împreună cu procurorii D.I.I.C.O.T. – Serviciul Teritorial Cluj, au desfășurat acțiuni specifice, pentru prinderea, în flagrant delict,… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT rutier în Ocna Mureș: Un vârstnic pe bicicletă, acroșat de un autoturism

ACCIDENT rutier în Ocna Mureș: Un vârstnic pe bicicletă, acroșat de un autoturism

ACCIDENT rutier în Ocna Mureș: Un vârstnic pe bicicletă, acroșat de un autoturism ACCIDENT rutier în Ocna Mureș: Un vârstnic pe bicicletă, acroșat de un autoturism Un accident rutier a avut loc vineri, 10 septembrie, în jurul orei… [citeste mai departe]

Primul zbor comercial internaţional a plecat joi de la Kabul cu peste 100 de pasageri la bord, potrivit unor oficiali

Primul zbor comercial internaţional a plecat joi de la Kabul cu peste 100 de pasageri la bord, potrivit unor oficiali

Primul zbor comercial internaţional a plecat joi de la Kabul cu peste 100 de pasageri la bord, potrivit unor oficiali, transmite Reuters preluat de news.ro Pe lângă… [citeste mai departe]

Un primar PNL îi cere lui Iohannis să îl demită pe Cîțu: „În momentul ăsta, să ai o așa criză e stupid”

Un primar PNL îi cere lui Iohannis să îl demită pe Cîțu: „În momentul ăsta, să ai o așa criză e stupid”

„E o chestiune stupidă! Cuvântul stupid e cel mai potrivit. E culmea să câștigi alegerile în 2020, să faci o alianță și să ai predictibilitate timp de patru ani în… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ludovic Orban: Restoring governing coalition, most decent solution for PNL

Publicat:
Ludovic Orban: Restoring governing coalition, most decent solution for PNL

Restoring the governing coalition is "the mot decent solution" for the (PNL) unity, said on Thursday evening, in Tulcea, the chair of the party, , who presented to the members of the directorial college of the party's county organization his motion to run for another term as chair of the PNL. In the context of the current crisis, the PNL chair mentioned that in the past two months the party has lost confidence "in an important share" and that the greatest danger for the Liberals is to make an agreement with the (PSD).
"We will…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PSD's Marcel Ciolacu: With or without motion, Citu Gov't is fallen anyway

15:01, 09.09.2021 - The Citu Government is fallen anyway, whether with an anti-government motion or not, but if the no-confidence motion makes it to the agenda of the joint plenary, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will vote to oust the Citu Government, Social Democrat Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday.…

Florin Citu says he'll never negotiate personal interests, only PNL and Romanians

09:01, 09.09.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu told the private TV broadcaster Digi 24 on Wednesday night that he will never negotiate "personal interests", but "only those of the National Liberal Party and the Romanians", at the discussions about the division of power functions within the formation of a governing coalition.…

Orban: Only solution is restoring governing coalition which formed after parliamentary elections

09:01, 09.09.2021 - The chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Ludovic Orban considers that the only solution for overcoming the political and governmental crisis in Romania is restoring the governing coalition that was formed after the 2020 parliamentary elections. He specified that a minority Government cannot…

PNL's Orban: I will be just as dedicated to party and involved in life of each organization

09:20, 16.07.2021 - The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said, on Thursday, in Hunedoara, that he will not change and that he will remain as dedicated to the party at the end of the internal electoral race that is taking place for a new mandate at the helm of the Liberals, agerpres reports.…

Coalition lawmakers will not vote on motion but they can attend session for entertainment

20:45, 28.06.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the governing coalition lawmakers will not vote on the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s censure motion, but said they could attend the plenary session of the Parliament for entertainment. "I speak very often with the party's leader [National Liberal Party…

Ruling coalition MPs to attend debate on motion of no-confidence, but not to vote

13:26, 22.06.2021 - Ludovic Orban, national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), major in the ruling coalition, announced on Tuesday that PNL and its government allies decided that the majority MPs be present at the debate and vote on the motion of no-confidence tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party…

PNL's Orban: The motion of censure will not get any votes from coalition MPs

15:56, 15.06.2021 - National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the motion of censure tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Citu government will not get any votes from the coalition's lawmakers, adding that any of his colleagues endorsing him…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 10 septembrie 2021
Bucuresti 11°C | 27°C
Iasi 11°C | 27°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 26°C
Timisoara 11°C | 28°C
Constanta 15°C | 24°C
Brasov 7°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 09.09.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 250.617,60 3.029.576,00
II (5/6) 3 27.846,40 -
III (4/6) 240 348,08 -
IV (3/6) 4.631 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.335.584,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 septembrie 2021
USD 4.1824
EUR 4.9482
CHF 4.5494
GBP 5.7796
CAD 3.2968
XAU 241.348
JPY 3.8056
CNY 0.6478
AED 1.1386
AUD 3.0852
MDL 0.2384
BGN 2.5299

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec