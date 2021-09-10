Ludovic Orban: Restoring governing coalition, most decent solution for PNL

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Citu Government is fallen anyway, whether with an anti-government motion or not, but if the no-confidence motion makes it to the agenda of the joint plenary, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will vote to oust the Citu Government, Social Democrat Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday.…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu told the private TV broadcaster Digi 24 on Wednesday night that he will never negotiate "personal interests", but "only those of the National Liberal Party and the Romanians", at the discussions about the division of power functions within the formation of a governing coalition.…

- The chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Ludovic Orban considers that the only solution for overcoming the political and governmental crisis in Romania is restoring the governing coalition that was formed after the 2020 parliamentary elections. He specified that a minority Government cannot…

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said, on Thursday, in Hunedoara, that he will not change and that he will remain as dedicated to the party at the end of the internal electoral race that is taking place for a new mandate at the helm of the Liberals, agerpres reports.…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the governing coalition lawmakers will not vote on the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s censure motion, but said they could attend the plenary session of the Parliament for entertainment. "I speak very often with the party's leader [National Liberal Party…

- Ludovic Orban, national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), major in the ruling coalition, announced on Tuesday that PNL and its government allies decided that the majority MPs be present at the debate and vote on the motion of no-confidence tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party…

- National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the motion of censure tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Citu government will not get any votes from the coalition's lawmakers, adding that any of his colleagues endorsing him…