Ludovic Orban: PNL stops electoral campaign, out of respect for victims of Piatra Neamt fire

- The Russian Embassy in Romania sends condolences to the families of the victims of the fire at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. "The Russian Embassy in Romania expresses its sincere condolences to the relatives and close friends of the victims who perished…

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Sunday announced the suspension of any electoral campaign action out of respect for the Piatra Neamt tragedy, noting that all political decision-makers have the obligation to deal exclusively with this at this time, with people's health, not…

- Pope Francis on Sunday conveyed his thoughts and prayer to grieving families for the loss of loved ones following Saturday night's fire at the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit of the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, according to Vatican News. At the "Angel of the Lord" prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis…

- Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Sunday stated that, during the fire that broke out on Saturday night at the Piatra Neamt-based County Hospital, eight ICU beds were completely burned, while another eight, located in a room next to the one where the fire occurred, can still be used. "Only the intensive…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Sunday, in a TV show, that the government is looking for a solution to hire all doctors who pass the national residency examination this year, given that in the fight against COVID- 19 there is a problem with the number of the medical staff, according to…

- The election campaign for the local elections ended on Saturday morning at 7:00, Romanians being expected to the ballot boxes on Sunday to elect their mayors, county council presidents, local and county councillors. The mandates of the current local elected, which were supposed to expire in June,…

- The act by which someone leaves the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is the result of a personal decision, not an attempt by the National Liberal Party (PNL) to determine this decision, said, on Monday, the chairman of the Liberals, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban."The act by which someone leaves…