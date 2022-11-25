Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- In ce locații din Romania s-a filmat serialul Wednesday cu Familia Addams In toamna anului trecut, noul serial despre Familia Addams marca Netflix a fost filmat integral in Romania. Proiectul poarta numele Wednesday. Este vorba despre o miniserie de 8 episoade ce s-a lansat deja pe platforma de steaming.…

- Lines of trucks of up to eight kilometers formed, on Wednesday, up ahead the Nadlac II and Varsand Border Crossing Points, where drivers have been waiting at least two and a half hours for the border crossing formalities to get into Hungary, both because of the large number of trucks arriving at…

- Cel mai nou cuplu muzical este format din Antonio Pican și Andreea Bostanica! Si deja face valuri in showbizz pentru ca lasa loc de interpretari! Artiștii tocmai au avut parte de prima colaborare muzicala pentru piesa “Ra Ta Ta”, la care au filmat și un videoclip extrem de picant pe care mulți fani…

- The executive decided, on Wednesday, to increase the cost standards for social services aimed at protecting and promoting the rights of children, adults with disabilities and the elderly, as well as those for social services aimed at preventing and combating domestic violence. Fii la curent…

- Average net pay in Romania stood at 3,933 lei in August, down 42 lei or 1.1%, on a monthly basis, with the highest net pay recorded was in information technology and computer service activities, at 9,395 lei, and the smallest in garment manufacturing, at 2,214 lei, according to data published on…

- The government approved in Wednesday's meeting a decision regarding the payment of the outstanding financial contribution for 2019, 2020 and the partial payment of the outstanding financial contribution for 2021 to the optional programs of the European Space Agency (ESA), told Agerpres. Fii…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) started lower the session on Wednesday, and the BET, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered a depreciation of 0.69pct 40 minutes into the transactions. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

- Mamele minore sunt o realitate in Romania, a afirmat ministrul Familiei, Gabriela Firea, precizand ca doar anul trecut 16.500 de adolescente pana in 19 ani au nascut, potrivit INS. „Ne dorim cifre crescute ale natalitații, dar nu așa”.