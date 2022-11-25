Stiri Recomandate

CJ Argeș a semnat un nou proiect finanțat din fonduri europene – Elaborarea Planului de Amenajare a Teritoriului Județean (P.A.T.J.) Argeș în format GIS

Conducerea Consiliului Județean Argeș a semnat, zilele acestea, un nou contract de… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă cea mai scumpă mașină din lume în 2022 și cum arată

Cât costă cea mai scumpă mașină din lume în 2022 și cum arată. Iubitorii de mașini trebuie să știe că în prezent, cel mai scump model din lume este un Ferrari. Cea mai scumpă mașină din lume este 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO, care costă nu mai puțin de 70 de milioane de… [citeste mai departe]

CM 2022: Gareth Bale a stabilit un nou record de selecţii în naţionala Ţării Galilor

Gareth Bale, titular vineri în partida dintre selecţionatele Ţării Galilor şi Iranului, din cadrul Grupei B a Cupei Mondiale de fotbal din Qatar, a stabilit un nou record de selecţii în naţionala ţării sale, al cărei tricou… [citeste mai departe]

ROBOR își continuă scăderea! A atins nivelul de acum 4 luni

Indicele ROBOR la trei luni, folosit pentru calcularea dobânzilor variabile la creditele în lei, a scăzut vineri la 7,85%, de la 7,88% valoare înregistrată în şedinţa precedentă, potrivit datelor BNR. O valoare similară a ROBOR a mai fost înregistrată pe 28 iulie 2022. La începutul… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Ionuț Banciu, secretar de stat în Ministerul Mediului, Apelor și Pădurilor: De ce avem nevoie de mai multă pădure?

Pe 25 noiembrie au fost lansate ghidurile de finanțare pentru împăduriri! Simplu, fondul forestier al României acoperă 27,7% din suprafața totală a… [citeste mai departe]

Știrea Cititorului: „Încă o stradă cu probleme în apropierea Spitalului Municipal Turda”

Strada Ion Sion din Turda situată în zona spitalului municipal este subiect de sesizare. Strada este plină de gropi și neasfaltată. O localnică spune că după fiecare ploaie pereții caselor se stropesc cu noroi… [citeste mai departe]

Parchetul General confirmă dosarul penal pe numele ministrului Sportului! Eduard Novak ar fi lovit mașina instituției și a ascuns-o

Ministrul Sportului Eduard Novak ar fi ascuns în urmă cu un an BMW-ul ministerului în garaj după ce l-ar fi avariat în trafic. Conform… [citeste mai departe]

O masă caldă pentru nevoiași, de Sărbători – campanie umanitară la Gherla

De Crăciun, poți veni în sprijinul persoanelor cu nevoi socio-materiale din municipiul Gherla, oferindu-le o masă caldă. Cu ocazia prăznuirii Nașterii Domnului Iisus Hristos, Asociația Filantropia Ortodoxă filiala Gherla lansează campania… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal, Liga 4: Derby al orgoliilor la Triteni. Unirea primește vizita Turzii

Un derby al orgoliilor se va disputa mâine dimineață (11:00), pe terenul din Tritenii de Jos, unde Unirea va primi vizita celor de la Sticla Arieșul Turda. Mulți dintre jucătorii Unirii au evoluat în trecut pentru Sticla Arieșul Turda, unii dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Act de VANDALISM în Parcul Alunelul. Acțiunile câtorva indivizi, surprinse de camerele de supraveghere (VIDEO)

Plini de răutate şi fără rușine. Noaptea trecută, Parcul Alunelul din sectorul Buiucani al Capitalei a fost ținta unor vandalizări. Rău-făcătorii au doborât la pământ mai multe… [citeste mai departe]


Locurile din România unde s-a filmat serialul "Wednesday". Cum arată în realitate și cum arată în serial

Publicat:

Romania este o țara celebra pentru locurile de invidiat pe care le are de la mama natura, despre care afla constant și cei de peste hotare. Despre el au aflat și regizorii serialului ”Wednesday”, care l-au ales pentru a fi platoul de filmare a unui adevarat trend pe platformele de vizionare. Iata cum arata in realitate și cum arata in serial.

