LocalElections2020/Orban: PSD has made mockery of Constanta in last 20 years; PNL can defeat this mafia

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, declared on Thursday, in Eforie, that throwing mud at political opponents, on the last hundred meters of the electoral campaign, has become a national sport of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and paid journalists with black…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) has returned to the "politics of the 1990s", more precisely it has moved the political struggle from Parliament, where politics is done, to the local administrations."In fact, we return…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday said that the PNL (National Liberal Party) government has managed to absorb almost 2.7 billion euros in European funds, since it was installed 10 months ago, compared to 1.1 billion attracted by the previous government within ten months. "We have already taken…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday stated that PNL's (National Liberal Party) objective is to win the local and parliamentary elections, while opinion polls show the Liberals are by "9-10 per cent ahead of the Socialists." "At this year-end, on September 27, we have local elections, and on…

- Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta maintains that the result of the censure motion that will be voted on Monday has already been negotiated, and even if the party he is running votes in favour of the motion, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and "the gang" will stay in office."Unfortunately, in Ilfov,…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) has taken the decision to start a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the Social Democratic Party (PSD) tabling a motion of censure against his cabinet. "We have taken…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday that the government is looking at the option of increasing child allowances, but that doubling them will not be possible right away because the necessary financial resources are not available."We will…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday that the opinion of the Economic and Social Council (CES) on the quarantine and isolation law is not necessary and that there is no reason for Parliament vote on this piece of legislation to be postponed."The…