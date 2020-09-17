Stiri Recomandate

Mirel Rădoi se inspiră din metodele de analiză ale naţionalei Australiei, care ţine cont de cât călătoresc jucătorii

Selecţionerul Mirel Rădoi a dezvăluit, joi, că s-a inspirat din metodele de analiză ale naţionalei Australiei, care ţine cont de cât călătoresc jucătorii."(n.r.… [citeste mai departe]

Lukaşenko închide graniţele Belarus cu Polonia şi Lituania şi întăreşte frontiera cu Ucraina

Preşedintele belarus, Aleksandr Lukaşenko, a anunţat că închide frontiera cu Polonia şi Lituania, dar şi că întăreşte graniţa cu Ucraina. Declaraţia a fost făcută în cadrul forumului femeilor „Pro Belarus”. [citeste mai departe]

Episcopia Husilor a donat 10 frigidere noi Spitalului din Bârlad (FOTO)

PACIENTII DONATORI… Cu binecuvântarea Preasfintitului Pãrinte Episcop Ignatie, Episcopia Husilor, prin Asociatia „Filantropia Ortodoxã” Husi, coordonatã de pãrintele consilier eparhial Vladimir Beregoi, a demarat un nou proiect social-caritativ, intitulat… [citeste mai departe]

Mirel Rădoi recurge la antrenament psihologic înaintea meciurilor, pentru a-și controla ieşirile nervoase

Selecţionerul Mirel Rădoi a declarat, joi, că înaintea meciurilor îşi face un antrenament psihologic pentru a-şi controla ieşirile nervoase."Ai aşa, o energie negativă, că îţi vine să… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul președinte al FRF, petroșănean Mircea Pascu a trecut la cele veșnice

Fostul președinte al Federației Române de Fotbal, profesorul Mircea Pascu a trecut în neființă. Mircea Pascu a fost și cetățean de onoare al municipiului Petroșani. Acesta s-a stins din viață la vârsta de 85 de ani. Fost președinte al Federației… [citeste mai departe]

LocalElections2020/Orban: PSD has made mockery of Constanta in last 20 years; PNL can defeat this mafia

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Thursday evening, in Mangalia, at the launch of the party's candidates in Constanta County for the local elections… [citeste mai departe]

Metrorex, despre M5: Mai sunt finisaje de completat în staţiile Academia Militară, Eroilor şi Parc Drumul Taberei/ Este posibil să apară şi anumite nesincronizări/ Redistribuirea trenurilor nu va afecta intervalele de succedare de pe celelalte magistrale

Metrorex… [citeste mai departe]

Clotilde Armand, candidată PNL-USRPLUS: De data aceasta ne vom baza nu numai pe instituţii, dar ne vom baza şi pe votul cetăţenilor/ VIDEO

Clotilde Armand, candidata PNL-USRPLUS la Primăria Sectorului 1, "omoară" limba română, dar şi logica într-un interviu… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 18 septembrie 2020. Berbecii au parte de o zi agreabilă, cu numeroase momente de evoluție

Horoscop 18 septembrie 2020. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic cu previziuni în dragoste, bani sau sănătate. Află ce îți rezervă astrele pentru ziua de aziHoroscop… [citeste mai departe]

Noul iOS 14: Dacă telefonul are un pucnt verde sau portocaliu în colţ este posibil ca cineva să te urmărească

Una dintre aceste modificări este o caracteristică de confidențialitate menită să ofere oamenilor mai multe informații despre când și cum sunt monitorizați - și pentru a… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Chairman of the (PNL), declared on Thursday evening, in Mangalia, at the launch of the party's candidates in for the local elections on September 27, that they have the mission to put a stop to the 20 years in which the county has was "held in place" by the (PSD), the PNL having the strength to defeat the existing "mafia".

"We are not allowed to miss again. We are in first place. PSD is down in terms of credibility, PSD has shown its powerlessness, PSD has shown its ill will in the last 20 years

