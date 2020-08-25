LocalElections2020/Bistrita-Nasaud: PNL-USR-PLUS candidate for Bistrita's mayoralty wants mobile app for citizens

Stiri Recomandate

Ieși mai devreme la pensie dacă îndeplinești această condiție

Cei care au locuit 30 de ani în zone poluate ies mai devreme la pensie cu 2 ani. Camera Deputaților a adoptat marţi, în calitate de for decizional, o propunere legislativă vizând extinderea categoriilor de persoane care beneficiază de reducerea vârstei standard de pensionare… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai bună veste despre coronavirus: Numărul cazurilor se stabilizează. Nelu Tătaru explică situația

Ministrul sănătăţii spune că situaţia se stabilizează în prezent şi îndeamnă în continuare la respectarea regulilor sanitare, menite să oprească transmiterea comunitară a coronavirusului.… [citeste mai departe]

La Judecatoria Constanta se poarta discutii legate de viitorul centrului medical din cartierul Medeea

Maine se va desfasura un nou termen in dosarul in care Centrul de Diagnostic si Tratament Dr Ciovica SRL a formulat contestatie la executarea silita pornita de Spitalul Clinic de Boli Infectioase Constanta.… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentarii sunt supărați pe Klaus Iohannis: au respins cererea de reexaminare a președintelui cu privire la statutul personalului feroviar

Camera Deputaţilor a respins, marţi, cererea de reexaminare a Legii privind statutul personalului feroviar, aceasta… [citeste mai departe]

Persoanele care au locuit cel puţin 30 de ani în zone afectate de poluare remanentă beneficiază de reducerea vârstei de pensionare cu doi ani, fără penalizare

Persoanele care au locuit cel puţin 30 de ani în zone afectate de poluare… [citeste mai departe]

Turcia, pregătită de dialog cu Grecia fără condiţii prealabile

Ankara a anunţat marţi că este pregătită pentru dialog cu Atena, fără ''condiţii prealabile'' în legătură cu disputa dintre cei doi aliaţi NATO privind zăcămintele de hidrocarburi din estul Mediteranei, relatează AFP. "Turcia este pregătită de dialog… [citeste mai departe]

Consultanţa în domeniul construcţiilor a fost reglementată în Parlamentul României: Camera Deputaţilor ia decizia finală

Deputaţii au dat marţi vot favorabil unui proiect de lege care modifică şi completează Legea 10/1995 privind calitatea în construcţii, în sensul… [citeste mai departe]

Maramureş: Festival dedicat promovării tinerilor debutanţi în cariera artistică, la Teatrul de Vară din Baia Mare

Festivalul Naţional Muzical "Lira" 2020, adresat tinerilor aflaţi la început de carieră artistică, se va desfăşura în septembrie la Teatrul de Vară din municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul Flávio Bolsonaro, fiul cel mare al preşedintelui Braziliei, Jair Bolsonaro, a fost contaminat cu noul coronavirus

Senatorul Flávio Bolsonaro, fiul cel mare al preşedintelui Braziliei, Jair Bolsonaro, a fost contaminat cu noul coronavirus, a anunţat purtătorul său… [citeste mai departe]

Revoltă de proporții la Poienile de Sub Munte. Direcția Silvică a instalat o barieră menită să oprească camioanele cu lemn, tocmai în mijlocul unui drum public

Momente pline de tensiune astăzi la Poienile de Sub Munte, locul… [citeste mai departe]


LocalElections2020/Bistrita-Nasaud: PNL-USR-PLUS candidate for Bistrita's mayoralty wants mobile app for citizens

Publicat:
The candidate of the PNL-USR-PLUS electoral alliance for the position of mayor of Bistrita, the liberal , wants to connect the administration with the citizens through a mobile application that will allow the people of Bistrita to express their opinion in in connection with major investment projects or on the allocation of funds from the budget.

evening, presented his electoral program, accompanied by the alliance partners, the PNL-USR-PLUS candidate for the leadership of the Bistrita-Nasaud County Council, the former prefect , and the party…

