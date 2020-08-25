LocalElections2020/Bistrita-Nasaud: PNL-USR-PLUS candidate for Bistrita's mayoralty wants mobile app for citizens

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Candidatul Alianței PNL-USR-PLUS la funcția de primar al municipiului Bistrița, Ioan Turc, și-a prezentat marți, 25 august, programul electoral pe care l-a gandit pentru dezvoltarea orașului și pentru creșterea calitații vieții locuitorilor. ”Avem un program orientat pe proiecte de dezvoltare, adica…

- Minister Costel Alexe, the National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for the presidency of the Iasi County Council (CJ), proposes the creation of jobs by setting up three industrial parks, but also a Representation Office of the institution in Brussels."I, Costel Alexe, believe that opening industrial…

- Fostul prefect Stelian Dolha si-a depus, luni, candidatura la functia de presedinte al Consiliului Judetean (CJ) Bistrita-Nasaud din partea aliantei electorale constituite de PNL, USR si PLUS, potrivit Agerpres.Candidatul a fost inconjurat de mai multi sustinatori, printre care s-au numarat…

- President Klaus Iohannis gave a "virulent" speech on Thursday to inflict early elections, the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on private Romania TV broadcaster on Thursday evening."This virulence is unnatural for a president who must be balanced,…

- The Senate plenum on Monday passed a draft law initiated by the leaders of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania) and ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) on the establishment, by Parliament, of the dates for the Senate and the Deputies' Chamber elections,…

- The USR PLUS Alliance accuses "excessive politicization" of measures to limit serious infections and death due to COVID-19 and calls for the immediate adoption of legislation on quarantine and isolation. "Together with the responsible citizens of Romania, the USR PLUS Alliance raises an alarm signal…

- Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) national leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Thursday in Brasov that there are chances that ALDE will have joint tickets with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the local elections this autumn launching in the race for the Brasov City Hall, former Liberal…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will continue to support, together with the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR-PLUS) Alliance, and possibly the People's Movement Party (PMP), Nicusor Dan as candidate for the Bucharest Mayor, emphasizing…