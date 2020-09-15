LocalElections2020/ Ponta (Pro Romania): On September 27 we lay foundation for future

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Presedintele Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, a declarat marti, la Slatina, ca partidul sau reprezinta un proiect pe termen lung, iar pe 27 septembrie "se pune fundatia" pentru viitor. Victor Ponta a fost prezent in municipiul Slatina si in mai multe localitati din judet pentru sustinerea candidatilor…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Council Vasile Dincu told a news conference on Sunday that the local elections on September 27 can be "a great electoral disaster." "On September 27 we can have a big electoral disaster - Romania, not PSD - on September 27 we can have a very…

- In the time left until the wrap-up of the local elections campaign, Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac wants "real" debates and confrontations organized on subjects, programs and challenges arising from the health crisis in healthcare, education, the economy and finance.''Democracy…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu declared on Saturday in Sibiu that the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) has become "a political market stall" where "holders of local elective office, candidates in the local elections and MPs" are being traded."I…

- Chairman of the Committee on Industries and Services of the Chamber of Deputies, MP Iulian Iancu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Wednesday in Oradea that the committee met on Tuesday and Wednesday in Oradea and decided for all restaurants, hotels and tourist resorts to re-open in compliance…

- 18 candidates remained in the race for the position of general mayor of Bucharest, in the local elections of September 27.The Constituency Electoral Bureau of Bucharest (BEM) okayed the final candidacies on Tuesday. According to the BEM minutes, 24 lists of candidates proposed by political…

- The massive allocation of budgetary resources to investment, not non-productive expenditures, guarantees a large, non-inflationary economy in the future, Finance Minister Florin Citu wrote Tuesday on Facebook."We promised investment and that's what we did. There is only one way out of the…

- The leader of the deputies of the Pro Europa group, Victor Ponta, stated on Monday that the Orban Government has managed to "destroy" all Romanian companies and leave Romanians "without a future.""Mr. Orban, you managed to destroy all Romanian companies, you left Romanians with installments…