LocalElections2020/ Ponta (Pro Romania): On September 27 we lay foundation for future

Gabriela Firea, după apariţia înregistrării cu Nicuşor Dan: Salvatorul Bucureştiului se dovedeşte a fi frate cu interlopi

Gabriela Firea, după apariţia înregistrării cu Nicuşor Dan: Salvatorul Bucureştiului se dovedeşte a fi frate cu interlopi

Gabriela Firea, actualul primar al Capitalei şi candidat PSD pentru a-şi păstra fotoliu, a avut o reacţie dură după apariţia înregistrării cu Nicuşor…

Mai pe față de atât nu se putea! Iată cum se împart banii pe criterii politice, la Buzău

Mai pe față de atât nu se putea! Iată cum se împart banii pe criterii politice, la Buzău

Cine-mparte, parte-și face! Proverbul se regăsește destul de clar în lista cu sumele alocate la nivelul județului Buzău, în urma rectificării bugetare a Guvernului. Se poate observa că localitățile administrate de…

Franța acordă facilități pentru obținerea cetățeniei străinilor care au fost în prima linie a luptei cu pandemia de coronavirus. Colectorii de deșeuri, agenţii de pază şi îngrijitorii de bătrâni, pe lista celor cu prioritate

Franța acordă facilități pentru obținerea cetățeniei străinilor care au fost în prima linie a luptei cu pandemia de coronavirus. Colectorii de deșeuri, agenţii de pază şi îngrijitorii de bătrâni, pe lista celor cu prioritate

Străinii… [citeste mai departe]

Dezvăluiri uluitoare despre Covid. Un virusolog chinez a publicat dovada că virusul a fost creat în laborator

Dezvăluiri uluitoare despre Covid. Un virusolog chinez a publicat dovada că virusul a fost creat în laborator

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, fost specialist în cadrul Universității de Sănătate Publică din Hong Kong, a publicat raportul intitulat „Caracteristici neobișnuite ale genomului SARS-CoV-2 care…

Handbal feminin. Liga Florilor începe pe 14/15 octombrie și va avea doar șase meciuri în acest an

Handbal feminin. Liga Florilor începe pe 14/15 octombrie și va avea doar șase meciuri în acest an

Consiliul de Administrație al FRH a votat planul de reluare al meciurilor în Liga Națională feminină. S-a votat ca Liga Florilor să se reia cu prima etapă, pe 7/8 octombrie, într-un oraș unde se vor…

Films by Cristi Puiu and Radu Jude, at White Night of Romanian Film, Friday, in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca

Films by Cristi Puiu and Radu Jude, at White Night of Romanian Film, Friday, in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca

The feature films "Malmkrog" directed by Cristi Puiu, and "Tipografic Majuscul" directed by Radu Jude, are among the productions that can be seen on Friday, at the White Night of Romanian Films, an…

Fiabilitatea datelor cu privire la vaccinul rus Sputnik V, pusă în discuţie de oameni de ştiinţă din cinci ţări

Fiabilitatea datelor cu privire la vaccinul rus Sputnik V, pusă în discuţie de oameni de ştiinţă din cinci ţări

Un grup de oameni de ştiinţă a trimis o scrisoare oficială revistei medicale The Lancet în care îşi expirmă îndoiala faţă de fiabilitatea datelor despre testele preliminare…

A doua fabrică de cărămizi din Mureș demarată de Daw Bența cu ajutor de stat

A doua fabrică de cărămizi din Mureș demarată de Daw Bența cu ajutor de stat

Dupa Siceram, Benta devine un jucator important si in acest domeniu. Producătorul de lacuri, vopsele şi alte materiale pentru construcţii Daw Benţa, deţinut de antreprenorul Remus Aurel Benţa, va începe anul acesta construcţia unei fabrici…

Belarus: UE nu-l recunoaşte pe Lukaşenko şi pregăteşte sancţiuni (Borrell)

Belarus: UE nu-l recunoaşte pe Lukaşenko şi pregăteşte sancţiuni (Borrell)

Uniunea Europeană nu-l recunoaşte pe Aleksandr Lukaşenko ca preşedinte al Belarusului şi se pregăteşte să impună importante sancţiuni responsabililor regimului din această ţară, a anunţat marţi şeful diplomaţiei europene, citat de France Presse.…

Doi pompieri au primit distincțiile Salvator de onoare al județului Vrancea, respectiv Pompier de onoare al județului Vrancea

Doi pompieri au primit distincțiile Salvator de onoare al județului Vrancea, respectiv Pompier de onoare al județului Vrancea

  Pompierul de onoare al judeţului Vrancea şi Salvatorul de onoare al judeţului Vrancea Cu ocazia sărbătorii la 13 septembrie a Zilei Pompierilor…


LocalElections2020/ Ponta (Pro Romania): On September 27 we lay foundation for future

Publicat:
LocalElections2020/ Ponta (Pro Romania): On September 27 we lay foundation for future

The chairman of the , , stated on Tuesday, in Slatina, that his party represents a long-term project, and that 27 a "foundation" is laid for the future.

was present on Tuesday in the city of Slatina and in several other localities in the county to support the candidates of the party for the local elections, being accompanied by the candidate for the position of chairman of the , , by the candidate for mayor of Slatina, , as well as by other candidates from cities and communes.

"I came…

AlegeriLocale2020/ Ponta (Pro Romania): Pe 27 septembrie punem fundatia pentru viitor

16:41, 15.09.2020 - Presedintele Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, a declarat marti, la Slatina, ca partidul sau reprezinta un proiect pe termen lung, iar pe 27 septembrie "se pune fundatia" pentru viitor. Victor Ponta a fost prezent in municipiul Slatina si in mai multe localitati din judet pentru sustinerea candidatilor…

PSD's Dincu warns about low turnout in September 27 local elections

19:05, 13.09.2020 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Council Vasile Dincu told a news conference on Sunday that the local elections on September 27 can be "a great electoral disaster." "On September 27 we can have a big electoral disaster - Romania, not PSD - on September 27 we can have a very…

LocalElections2020/ PMP leader Tomac denounces lack of campaign debate as democracy killer

11:16, 10.09.2020 - In the time left until the wrap-up of the local elections campaign, Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac wants "real" debates and confrontations organized on subjects, programs and challenges arising from the health crisis in healthcare, education, the economy and finance.''Democracy…

LocalElections2020/ Calin Popescu Tariceanu: 'PNL has become a sort of political market stall, trading local elected officials, candidates, MPs'

17:35, 05.09.2020 - Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu declared on Saturday in Sibiu that the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) has become "a political market stall" where "holders of local elective office, candidates in the local elections and MPs" are being traded."I…

Romania: Parliamentary committee calls for re-opening all restaurants, hotels, resorts

19:25, 26.08.2020 - Chairman of the Committee on Industries and Services of the Chamber of Deputies, MP Iulian Iancu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Wednesday in Oradea that the committee met on Tuesday and Wednesday in Oradea and decided for all restaurants, hotels and tourist resorts to re-open in compliance…

LocalElections2020/ 18 candidates race for Bucharest's mayoralty

19:46, 25.08.2020 - 18 candidates remained in the race for the position of general mayor of Bucharest, in the local elections of September 27.The Constituency Electoral Bureau of Bucharest (BEM) okayed the final candidacies on Tuesday. According to the BEM minutes, 24 lists of candidates proposed by political…

Investment, only solution to overcome crisis, FinMin Citu says

11:48, 14.07.2020 - The massive allocation of budgetary resources to investment, not non-productive expenditures, guarantees a large, non-inflationary economy in the future, Finance Minister Florin Citu wrote Tuesday on Facebook."We promised investment and that's what we did. There is only one way out of the…

Ponta to Orban: You managed to destroy Romanian companies

19:19, 06.07.2020 - The leader of the deputies of the Pro Europa group, Victor Ponta, stated on Monday that the Orban Government has managed to "destroy" all Romanian companies and leave Romanians "without a future.""Mr. Orban, you managed to destroy all Romanian companies, you left Romanians with installments…


