Loans to non-government sector advance 0.6pct in Oct. 2019

Atenție cu articolele pirotehnice! Amenzi de până la 15.000 de lei! Trei argeșeni au fost răniți de petarde și artificii

Polițiștii argeșeni participă la acțiunea ”Foc de artificii”. Inspectoratul de Poliție Județean (IPJ) Argeș participă, și în acest an, la acţiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Ne petrecem 90% din timp în clădiri, cu impact asupra sănătăţii. Copiii riscă să se îmbolnăvească de astm

Specialiştii consideră că nu mai avem luxul să amânăm măsurile legate de eficienţă energetică în România, ţinând cont că ne petrecem 90% din timp în clădiri, cu impact… [citeste mai departe]

Creatorii de „joburi” în zone defavorizate

Oameni care până acum câțiva ani nu au lucrat niciodată și nici nu s-ar fi gândit că ar putea deveni angajați-model au fost ajutați să se specializeze în meserii de care este nevoie astăzi. Câteva idei de... [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, despre deficitul bugetar: „Ecuația bugetului pe 2020 este una complicată”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat marți, la Palatul Cotroceni, că „ecuația bugetului pe 2020 este una complicată”, după ce a discutat pe această temă cu premierul Ludovic Orban și cu ministrul Finanțelor,… [citeste mai departe]

Anamaria Prodan, primul inamic al lui Mirel Rădoi la națională: agentul se teme de jocuri de culise!

Anamaria Prodan, unul dintre cei mai influenți impresari din fotbalul românesc,  crede că Mirel Rădoi va face jocuri de culise la naționala de seniori și că nu va convoca niciun jucător reprezentat… [citeste mai departe]

Ivan Patzaichin, decorat de presedintele Iohannis. I-a conferit Ordinul National Steaua Romaniei in grad de Cavaler

Presedintele Romaniei, domnul Klaus Iohannis, a semnat decretul de decorare a domnului Ivan Patzaichin. Astfel, in semn de inalta apreciere si recunoastere pentru exceptionala… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier cu victime la Turnu Măgurele/ O persoană a rămas încarcerată

Accident rutier cu victime la Turnu Măgurele/ O persoană a rămas încarcerată in Eveniment / on 26/11/2019 at 14:18 / O persoană a rămas încarcerată în urma unui accident rutier produs, marți, în municipiul Turnu Măgurele, pentru scoaterea… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul Republicii Turcia in Romania, vizita la MApN

Ministrul apararii nationale, Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, a primit marti, 26 noiembrie, la sediul MApN, vizita ambasadorului Republicii Turcia in Romania, Fuuml;sun Aramaz. In cadrul intrevederii, cei doi oficiali au discutat despre evolutia cooperarii romano turce in domeniul apararii atat in… [citeste mai departe]

​Cupa Challenge: CSM Bucureşti şi AHC Potaissa Turda şi-au aflat adversarele din optimi

CSM Bucureşti şi AHC Potaissa Turda, ultimele două câştigătoare ale Cupei Challenge la handbal masculin, vor avea adversare puternice în optimile de finală ale competiţiei, potrivit tragerii la sorţi efectuate… [citeste mai departe]


Loans to non-government sector advance 0.6pct in Oct. 2019

Publicat:
At end-October 2019, loans to non-government sector granted by credit institutions advanced by 0.6 percent (0.1 percent in real terms) from September 2019 to RON 268,294.7 million, while in year-on-year comparison they went up 7.5 percent (3.9 percent in real terms), according to data released on Tuesday by the of Romania (BNR).  RON-denominated loans went up 0.9 percent (0.5 percent in real terms) and foreign currency-denominated loans decreased 0.1 percent when expressed in RON (0.2 percent when expressed in EUR). 

RON-denominated non-government loans were standing…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


New orders in manufacturing go up in September

13:36, 12.11.2019 - Total manufacturers' new orders in Romania (domestic and foreign markets), in nominal terms, increased in September 2019 against the previous month by 13.7 percent, and by 5.6 percent against the corresponding month of 2018, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics…

Annual inflation rate drops to 3.4pct in October 2019

10:32, 12.11.2019 - Romania's annual inflation rate slightly decreased to 3.4 percent in October 2019, from 3.5 percent in September, in the context of food stuff prices increasing 4.16 percent and those of non-food goods by 2.57 percent, while the price of services recorded an advance of 4.14 percent, according to…

BNR's forex reserves decline to 34.98bn euros, in October

15:24, 01.11.2019 - The forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased by 1.45pct, to 34.908 billion euros, at the end of October, from 35.423 billion euros on 30 September 2019, according to BNR data released on Friday for AGERPRES.  During the month, there were inflows of 559 million euros, representing…

RON-denominated household deposits up 0.3 pct this September

14:42, 23.10.2019 - RON-denominated household deposits this September inched up 0.3 percent from August to RON 124.942 billion, and were 8.8 percent (5.2 percent in real terms) higher on a YoY basis, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday.  RON-denominated deposits of other sectors…

Non-governmental credit rises 0.8pct in September (BNR)

13:04, 23.10.2019 - The balance of non-governmental loans granted by lending institutions increased by 0.8pct (0.7pct in real terms), up to 266.776 billion lei, in September 2019, compared to August, whereas, compared to the corresponding period of last year, the advance is 7.7pct (4.1pct in real terms), according to…

BNR forex reserves decrease to 35.423bn euro in September

17:15, 01.10.2019 - The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased by 0.55pct, to 35.423 billion euro, at the end of September, from 35.619 billion euro on 31 August, 2019, according to BNR data released on Tuesday for Agerpres.During the month, the following flows were recorded:…

Balance of non-government loans, up 0.8 pct in August

12:08, 24.09.2019 - The balance of non-government loans granted by credit institutions increased in August 2019 by 0.8 percent (0.7 percent in real terms) compared to July 2019, to the level of 264.638 billion lei , according to a press release issued by the National Bank of Romania sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.RON-denominated…

Official statistics: Jan - July industrial production dips 0.9 pct YoY in unadjusted terms

11:16, 12.09.2019 - Romania's industrial production over Jan - July this year was down 0.9 percent in unadjusted terms from the similar period of the year before and 1.4 percent less as workday and seasonally adjusted series, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).  The decline…


