Loans to non-government sector advance 0.6pct in Oct. 2019 At end-October 2019, loans to non-government sector granted by credit institutions advanced by 0.6 percent (0.1 percent in real terms) from September 2019 to RON 268,294.7 million, while in year-on-year comparison they went up 7.5 percent (3.9 percent in real terms), according to data released on Tuesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). RON-denominated loans went up 0.9 percent (0.5 percent in real terms) and foreign currency-denominated loans decreased 0.1 percent when expressed in RON (0.2 percent when expressed in EUR).



