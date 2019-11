Voter turnout as of 12:00hrs: 16.60%

Voter turnout in today's second round of the presidential election as of noon nationwide was 16.60%, according to the data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). As many as 3,024,679 voters voted: 1,774,154 in the urban areas and 1,250,525 in the rural areas. In Bucharest, the turnout was 16.20%.