Romanias Jan - May primary energy resources drop 5 pct YoY

Romania's primary energy resources over January 1 - May 31, 2024 were 5 percent down year-over-year, with the country's main primary energy resources in the reporting period amounting to 12.801 million toe, by 669,800 toe less compared to the year-ago period, shows data released by the… [citeste mai departe]