Leaders of 23 countries back EU’s pandemic treaty idea

Facultatea de Constructii a Universitatii Ovidius din Constanta a organizat primul workshop in domeniul proiectarii asistate de calculator, pentru studenti

Facultatea de Constructii din cadrul Universitatii Ovidius din Constanta UOC , in parteneriat… [citeste mai departe]

Euro a depășit pragul psihologic de 4,9 lei. Dan Suciu: Veniturile populației nu vor fi afectate semnificativ

Euro a trecut astăzi de pragul psihologic de 4,90 lei. La cursul oficial, moneda europeană a atins un nou maxim istoric, cotația de referință fiind de 4.9156 lei, în creștere cu… [citeste mai departe]

CTP, atac nemilos la adresa lui George Simion: “Vrea să dăm dracului morții de la ATI și să relansăm HoReCa prin hore și paranghelii”

Jurnalistul CTP a revenit în atenția publicului cu o analiză obiectivă a protestelor desfășurate în ultimele două… [citeste mai departe]

Floria.ro: 25% dintre români au comandat flori fără un motiv anume în pandemie

Aproape jumătate dintre românii care au trimis flori celor dragi de la debutul pandemiei au făcut-o cu ocazia diverselor aniversări, arată datele Floria.ro, cea mai mare florărie online din România. Cele mai dăruite flori au fost trandafirii… [citeste mai departe]

Subiectele la Matematică, simularea Examenului de Evaluare Națională

Subiectele la Matematică, simularea Examenului de Evaluare Națională Fracții, mulțimi, probleme de geometrie plană și în spațiu au fost subiectele la matematică pe care le-au avut de rezolvat astăzi elevii de clasa a opta care au susținut proba la Matematică… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL: 1405 de pacienți COVID la ATI. Date din 30 martie: 6.204 de cazuri noi, 175 de decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

Au fost raportate 6.204 de  noi cazuri de COVID-19, în ultimele 24 de ore, la nivel național, potrivit datelor transmise marți, 30 martie, de Grupul de Comunicare… [citeste mai departe]

Un fost internațional e categoric după România - Germania: „Asta e problema românului, crede că e rupt din stele și că e miezul!”

Viorel Moldovan, fost internațional și antrenor secund al României, a comentat înfrângerea României cu Germania, 0-1, din… [citeste mai departe]

698 de argeșeni au pierdut lupta cu Covid-19, dintre care 4 în ultimele 24 de ore

Instituția Prefectului Argeș informează că, potrivit datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, situația epidemiologică din județ se prezintă astfel: -persoane aflate în carantină instituționalizată: 1; -persoane ieșite din carantină… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier pe strada Bogdan Vodă din Sighetu Marmației. O persoană a ajuns la spital

Luni, 29 martie, polițiștii din Sighetu Marmației au fost sesizați cu privire la producerea unui accident rutier pe strada Bogdan Vodă din municipiu. La fața locului polițiștii au constatat faptul că un vehicul și un… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din Teiuș, posesor al unui mandat de arestare pentru abandon de familie, DEPISTAT de polițiști. A fost depus în Penitenciarul Gherla

Bărbat din Teiuș, posesor al unui mandat de arestare pentru abandon de familie, DEPISTAT de polițiști. A fost depus… [citeste mai departe]


Leaders of 23 countries back EU’s pandemic treaty idea

Publicat:
Leaders of 23 countries and the (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters.  The treaty got the formal backing of the leaders of Fiji, Portugal, Romania, Britain, […] The post Leaders of 23 countries back EU’s pandemic treaty idea appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Criza de pe Canalul Suez continua. 130.000 de animale din Romania risca sa piara

18:25, 28.03.2021 - Echipele de salvare ale Canalului Suez au alternat duminica intre dragare și remorcare pentru a disloca o nava de containere masiva care bloca calea navigabila aglomerata, in timp ce doua surse au spus ca eforturile au fost complicate de stanca de sub prova navei, relateaza Reuters. 11 nave cu peste…

NATO Meeting in Brussels: Romania supports New Strategic Concept

14:35, 24.03.2021 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday in Brussels at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance’s member states, that Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, according to Agerpres.    The first meeting addressed…

EU ministers to confirm budget rule suspension in May

15:15, 17.03.2021 - Portugal’s Finance Minister Joao Leao said on Tuesday, that EU countries agree with the criteria proposed by the European Commission to determine how long budgetary rules should be suspended for and should decide in May whether to continue the suspension in 2022, according to euractiv.com. Joao Leao…

Romania’s central bank raises 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4%

18:41, 16.03.2021 - Romania’s central bank (BNR) decided on Tuesday to raise its 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4% from 2.5% predicted in November, close to the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, according to seenews.com. “Since the release of the November 2020 Inflation Report, some significant inflationary pressures…

US and Canada, taken off Romania’s quarantine list

18:50, 15.03.2021 - Romania’s government has amended its travel quarantine list on Sunday and has taken off the US and Canada after a drop in Covid-19 cases within the two countries, according to universul.net. Most countries remain on the list which is updated every week. The list includes Moldova, Israel, Bulgaria and…

Romania’s Central Bank bond buying paves way for more debt supply

18:50, 11.03.2021 - Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…

New Amazon investment further boost for Romania’s IT sector, creating more that 500 jobs

18:06, 09.03.2021 - Online retailer Amazon announced on Tuesday a major expansion of its operations as it plans to open three new offices in Romania over the next three years and aims to create more than 500 jobs bringing the number of staff employed in the country to over 3,000, according to seenews.com. The first office…

Reuters: Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter for not deleting protest content

13:21, 09.03.2021 - Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, said a Moscow court on Tuesday, according to Interfax and  Reuters. Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable…


