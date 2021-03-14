Stiri Recomandate

China va înfiinţa o staţie de cercetare lunară, pentru ca astronauții să poată rămâne pe Lună mai mult timp

China va înfiinţa o staţie de cercetare lunară, pentru ca astronauții să poată rămâne pe Lună mai mult timp

China va înfiinţa o staţie de cercetare lunară, astfel încât astronauţii săi vor rămâne pe Lună perioade lungi de timp pentru a efectua cercetări ştiinţifice, a informat… [citeste mai departe]

Leader of AUR party, Simion, denied entry to Republic of Moldova, requests MAE intervention

Leader of AUR party, Simion, denied entry to Republic of Moldova, requests MAE intervention

The leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, is requesting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to intervene with the authorities in Chisinau so that he may be allowed access to the Republic… [citeste mai departe]

Un senator cere ajutor la Ministerul Dezvoltării pentru restaurarea Palatului Prefecturii

Un senator cere ajutor la Ministerul Dezvoltării pentru restaurarea Palatului Prefecturii

Nicuşor Cionoiu, senator PSD de Călăraşi, a cerut sprijinul Ministerului Dezvoltării pentru reabilitarea Palatului Prefecturii, clădire reprezentantivă pentru oraşul de pe malul Boricei, aflată în prezent în stare avansată… [citeste mai departe]

Noi măsuri restrictive în localități din Dolj

Noi măsuri restrictive în localități din Dolj

Ca urmare a actualizării incidenței cazurilor de coronavirus din ultimele 14 zile, Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență Dolj anunță instituirea de noi restricții în unele localități din județ. Pentru localitatea RADOVAN se instituie următoarele măsuri în domeniul sănătăţii publice:a) se interzice… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Grigore și-a anunțat plecarea de la Rapid după eșecul de la Slobozia: „În mare măsură, decizia este luată”

Nicolae Grigore și-a anunțat plecarea de la Rapid după eșecul de la Slobozia: „În mare măsură, decizia este luată”

Nicolae Grigore (37 de ani) a anunțat, imediat după eșecul cu Unirea Slobozia, 1-2, că cel mai probabil va demisiona de la cârma giuleștenilor. „Este… [citeste mai departe]

Cod Rutier 2021, neglijenţa care te poate costa o amendă de 2.900 de lei. Ce s-a schimbat în lege

Cod Rutier 2021, neglijenţa care te poate costa o amendă de 2.900 de lei. Ce s-a schimbat în lege

Potrivit noului Cod Rutier 2021, anumite categorii de șoferi riscă amenzi usturătoare dacă nu respectă noile prevederi. Noul Cod Rutier 2021 are o referire specifică pentru cei care nu au grijă ca vehiculele… [citeste mai departe]

Cel de-al treilea centru de vaccinare deschis de luni, la Iulius Mall

Cel de-al treilea centru de vaccinare deschis de luni, la Iulius Mall

Locuitorii municipiului Suceava au la dispoziție, începând de luni, 15 martie, cel de-al treilea centru comunitar de vaccinare anti-Covid, la Iulius Mall.Viceprimarul Lucian Harșovschi a precizat că deja se pot face programări pentru centrul de la Iulius Mall, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Ghiţă, despre bâlbele de la prima declaraţie din Parlament: „Niciodată nu am avut asemenea emoţii. Arată respectul pentru Parlament”

Daniel Ghiţă, despre bâlbele de la prima declaraţie din Parlament: „Niciodată nu am avut asemenea emoţii. Arată respectul pentru Parlament”

După ce a devenit viral cu discursul său, Daniel Ghiţă a explicat că a fost prima declaraţie susţinută… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE VIDEO Protest împotriva restricțiilor, în ziua în care starea de alertă se prelungește: Zeci de oameni sunt în Piața Universității

LIVE VIDEO Protest împotriva restricțiilor, în ziua în care starea de alertă se prelungește: Zeci de oameni sunt în Piața Universității

Zeci de oameni protestează în Piața Victoriei, împotriva restricțiilor impuse de Guvern, chiar în ziua în care… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul unei băimărence pentru viitoarele mămici: „Multă încredere, că totul va fi bine. Și la spital pot fi condiții bune!”

Mesajul unei băimărence pentru viitoarele mămici: „Multă încredere, că totul va fi bine. Și la spital pot fi condiții bune!”

Sistemul medical din România a fost destul de blamat în ultima perioadă, însă din fericire aflăm că există încă multe unități… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Leader of AUR party, Simion, denied entry to Republic of Moldova, requests MAE intervention

Publicat:
Leader of AUR party, Simion, denied entry to Republic of Moldova, requests MAE intervention

The leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), , is requesting the Ministry of (MAE) to intervene with the authorities in Chisinau so that he may be allowed access to the Republic of Moldova, as a Romanian dignitary, the AUR MP claiming he is stuck at the , where he was informed that he is denied entry to the country until 2023.

"If it's necessary, I'll stay here until 2023, so that I am allowed access to the Republic of Moldova. I request diplomatic assistance and I am waiting on the authorities in Chisinau, the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ForMin Aurescu: MAE takes steps to identify solutions for streamlining traffic at border with Germany

16:05, 16.02.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, declared that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has taken steps with the German authorities in order to identify solutions for streamlining border traffic, according to AGERPRES. The clarifications were made in a joint press conference held at…

ForMin Aurescu requests Mexican counterpart Ebrard to halt "abusive practice" of refusing Romanians access to Mexico

19:01, 03.02.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, sent on Wednesday a letter to Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, reiterating the concern and dissatisfaction of Romanian authorities regarding the arbitrary way in which the Mexican institutions refused access to Mexico of the Romanian citizens and…

Opposition leader Ciolacu: I am certain this year we are overcoming pandemic

19:16, 24.01.2021 - PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu says he is convinced that Romanians will succeed this year, through unity and solidarity, in overcoming the obstacles caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a statement made on Sunday in a message on the Day of the Union of Principalities. "162 years…

George Simion, dupa vizita lui Klaus Iohannis la Chișinau!

09:25, 31.12.2020 - „Astazi am vazut vizita lui Klaus Iohannis in cel de-al doilea stat romanesc, in R. Moldova. O vizita indelung asteptata, vine dupa cinci ani. Klaus Iohannis trebuia sa puna accent pe romanitatea celui de-al doilea stat romanesc de peste Prut, pe inevitabila reintregire nationala, care este singura…

George Simion, atac dur la Klaus Iohannis. Detaliul observat la vizita președintelui in R. Moldova

17:45, 29.12.2020 - George Simion, a criticat modul in care a avut loc vizita oficiala a președintelui Romaniei la Chișinau. Potrivit acestuia, vizita lui Klaus Iohannis ”a fost una modesta”, iar șeful statului ar fi trebuit sa puna mai mult accent pe ”romanitate”. George Simion, atac dur la Klaus Iohannis Intr-un live…

AUR's Claudiu Tarziu: PSD, just as guilty for situation in country as PNL gov't

21:45, 23.12.2020 - The co-chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), senator Claudiu Tarziu, stated, on Wednesday, in the joint plenum of the Parliament, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "as guilty for the situation in the country today, as the PNL [National Liberal Party] Government, as the parties…

Nicolae Ciuca, regarding MPs that don't wear masks: Checks must be done by competent institutions

15:45, 21.12.2020 - Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, referring to the fact that Diana Sosoaca, senator elected on the party lists of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), was seen without a mask on Monday, in the plenum, that "any citizen of this country, regardless of the position he/she occupies,"…

Consultations at Cotroceni/Simion: We decide to propose Calin Georgescu as PM

16:25, 14.12.2020 - The co-chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, declared on Monday that he came to the meeting at Cotroceni with President Klaus Iohannis with a proposal of the prime minister - Calin Georgescu. "The AUR proposal for the post of prime minister, seeing that the parties…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 martie 2021
Bucuresti 3°C | 16°C
Iasi 4°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 14°C
Timisoara 6°C | 16°C
Constanta 6°C | 13°C
Brasov 3°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 11.03.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 215.860,80 4.129.334,16
II (5/6) 11 6.541,23 -
III (4/6) 486 148,05 -
IV (3/6) 7.171 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.488.371,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 martie 2021
USD 4.0985
EUR 4.8854
CHF 4.4038
GBP 5.7102
CAD 3.266
XAU 224.516
JPY 3.7589
CNY 0.6298
AED 1.1158
AUD 3.1772
MDL 0.2304
BGN 2.4978

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec