Leader of AUR party, Simion, denied entry to Republic of Moldova, requests MAE intervention

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, declared that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has taken steps with the German authorities in order to identify solutions for streamlining border traffic, according to AGERPRES. The clarifications were made in a joint press conference held at…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, sent on Wednesday a letter to Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, reiterating the concern and dissatisfaction of Romanian authorities regarding the arbitrary way in which the Mexican institutions refused access to Mexico of the Romanian citizens and…

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu says he is convinced that Romanians will succeed this year, through unity and solidarity, in overcoming the obstacles caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a statement made on Sunday in a message on the Day of the Union of Principalities. "162 years…

- „Astazi am vazut vizita lui Klaus Iohannis in cel de-al doilea stat romanesc, in R. Moldova. O vizita indelung asteptata, vine dupa cinci ani. Klaus Iohannis trebuia sa puna accent pe romanitatea celui de-al doilea stat romanesc de peste Prut, pe inevitabila reintregire nationala, care este singura…

- George Simion, a criticat modul in care a avut loc vizita oficiala a președintelui Romaniei la Chișinau. Potrivit acestuia, vizita lui Klaus Iohannis ”a fost una modesta”, iar șeful statului ar fi trebuit sa puna mai mult accent pe ”romanitate”. George Simion, atac dur la Klaus Iohannis Intr-un live…

- The co-chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), senator Claudiu Tarziu, stated, on Wednesday, in the joint plenum of the Parliament, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "as guilty for the situation in the country today, as the PNL [National Liberal Party] Government, as the parties…

- Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, referring to the fact that Diana Sosoaca, senator elected on the party lists of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), was seen without a mask on Monday, in the plenum, that "any citizen of this country, regardless of the position he/she occupies,"…

- The co-chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, declared on Monday that he came to the meeting at Cotroceni with President Klaus Iohannis with a proposal of the prime minister - Calin Georgescu. "The AUR proposal for the post of prime minister, seeing that the parties…