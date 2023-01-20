Le Maire says US wants to oppose China, EU wants to engage it

Stiri Recomandate

Honda oprește temporar comenzile pentru Civic Type R în Japonia.

Honda oprește temporar comenzile pentru Civic Type R în Japonia. ...

Honda Civic Type R, versiunea de performanță a modelului compact japonez, se dovedește a fi în continuare un model extrem de dorit pe cele mai multe piețe din lume. Cea mai mare cerere pentru noua generație a lui Civic Type R este chiar în țara sa de origine,… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Accident violent la Tiraspol: Momentul în care două mașini se lovesc frontal, într-o intersecție

(video) Accident violent la Tiraspol: Momentul în care două mașini se lovesc frontal, într-o intersecție

Accident grav în orașul Tiraspol. Două automobile s-au ciocnit violent într-o intersecție. La fața locului a intervenit o ambulanță și un echipaj al poliției. Momentul impactului a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini cu drumul care a ucis trei mineri! "Câtă mocirlă e după ce au băgat lama de buldozer, vă dați seama cum era înainte?" FOTO

Imagini cu drumul care a ucis trei mineri! ”Câtă mocirlă e după ce au băgat lama de buldozer, vă dați seama cum era înainte?” FOTO

Pe pagina de Facebook Știri din minerit au apărut mai multe fotografii cu drumul unde a avut loc accidentul care s-a… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ cauta sef pentru una dintre cele mai importante sectii de politie din judetul Constanta

IPJ cauta sef pentru una dintre cele mai importante sectii de politie din judetul Constanta

Inspectoratul de Politie Judetean Constanta organizeaza concurs pentru ocuparea functiei vacante de sef sectie I la Sectia 4 Politie Rurala Medgidia, prevazuta la pozitia 1333 din statul de organizare al unitatii, cu recrutare… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Hutuca: Cazinoul va fi o perla stralucitoare pe faleza Constantei

Bogdan Hutuca: Cazinoul va fi o perla stralucitoare pe faleza Constantei

Presedintele Partidului National Liberal filiala Constanta, deputatul Bogdan Hutuca, a facut o declaratie importanta dupa ce au aparut mai multe imagini cu majestuosul Cazinou din Constanta."Cazinoul Constanta, emblema noastra Munca migaloasa va reda viata… [citeste mai departe]

Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu solicită accelerarea demersurilor pentru aderarea României la spațiul Schengen și elaborarea unei strategii naționale

Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu solicită accelerarea demersurilor pentru aderarea României la spațiul Schengen și elaborarea unei strategii naționale

Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu solicită accelerarea demersurilor pentru aderarea României… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciile BT care nu vor funcționa, respectiv vor funcționa cu intermitențe în nopțile de 22/23 și 23/24 ianuarie

Serviciile BT care nu vor funcționa, respectiv vor funcționa cu intermitențe în nopțile de 22/23 și 23/24 ianuarie

Banca Transilvania își testează sistemele informatice în perioada 22 – 24 ianuarie, iar în nopțile de 22/23 ianuarie și 23/24 ianuarie, timp de aproximativ trei… [citeste mai departe]

Corpuție la nivel înalt. Ce se va întâmpla cu Eva Kaili

Corpuție la nivel înalt. Ce se va întâmpla cu Eva Kaili

Fosta vicepreședintă a Parlamentului European, Eva Kaili, se află de 6 săptămâni în arest preventiv. Instanța din Belgia a decis că aceasta va rămâne în continuare în detenție, scrie Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Testul de atenție pe care numai geniile îl trec: găsește cifra 8 în doar 8 secunde! 

Testul de atenție pe care numai geniile îl trec: găsește cifra 8 în doar 8 secunde! 

În testul de atenție de astăzi, trebuie să identifici cifra 8 dintr-un lung șir de cifre 9.Provocarea vine și cu un timp fix: 8 secunde!Testul a devenit viral pe rețelele sociale, însă numai 1% dintre cei care se încumetă… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Daniel Suciu: „Voi fi mereu recunoscător pentru asemenea investiții"

Deputatul Daniel Suciu: „Voi fi mereu recunoscător pentru asemenea investiții”

„Voi fi mereu recunoscător celor ce mi-au fost alături atunci când, în cele 10 luni ale mandatului meu, au făcut posibile asemenea investiții”, a transmis deputatul Daniel Suciu. Într-o postare pe pagina sa de socializare, deputatul… [citeste mai departe]


Le Maire says US wants to oppose China, EU wants to engage it

Publicat:
Le Maire says US wants to oppose China, EU wants to engage it

Europe must not get embroiled in a standoff between China and the US, and should instead forge its own path in strengthening economic relations, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, according to Bloomberg. There is a “slight gap” between how Europe and the US deal with China, he told ’s at […] The post Le Maire says US wants to oppose China, EU wants to engage it appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

More than half of German companies report labour shortages

12:46, 12.01.2023 - More than half of Germany‘s companies are struggling to fill vacancies due to a lack of skilled workers, the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growth headwinds belabouring Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters.  The proportion of companies…

China iși redeschide granițele pentru prima data de la inceputul pandemiei de COVID-19

14:55, 08.01.2023 - Duminica, calatorii au intrat in China pe calea aerului, pe uscat și pe mare, mulți dintre ei dornici sa participe la reuniuni mult așteptate, in timp ce Beijingul a deschis granițele care au fost inchise de la inceputul pandemiei COVID-19, relateaza Reuters. Dupa trei ani, China continentala a deschis…

Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same

10:45, 29.12.2022 - Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…

VIDEO. Imagini din filmele de groaza in mai multe regiuni din China. Populația a sfidat autoritațile și a ieșit pe strada

18:50, 29.11.2022 - Situația cu restricțiile de coronavirus din China arata din ce in ce mai mult ca un fel de distopie infioratoare. Guvernul folosește frica, intimidarea și violența impotriva propriului popor pentru a-l controla. Pentru prima data in ultimele decenii, chinezii au sfidat autoritațile și au ieșit pe strazi,…

VIDEO. Proteste violente in China. Oamenii disperați distrug barierele din fața caselor unde sunt inchiși cu forța sub pretextul carantinei

15:25, 15.11.2022 - In timp ce in restul lumii masurile anti-COVID s-au relaxat aproape complet, carantinele stricte impuse in China continua sa-i aduca pe oameni la disperare. Locuitorii din orasul Guangzhou s-au ciocnit cu Politia și au distrus bariere anti-COVID, relateaza BBC News. Aceste violente au loc in timpul…

EU tells COP27 it will increase climate ambition

12:11, 15.11.2022 - The European Union plans to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate accord, the EU climate policy chief told the COP27 summit on Tuesday, with the upgrade expected before next year’s United Nations summit, according to Reuters. The announcement by the world’s third biggest polluter…

Germany wants new trade talks with US after midterm elections

15:45, 07.11.2022 - The German government wants the EU to enter swiftly into renewed trade talks with the U.S. following the midterm elections on Tuesday, a spokesperson said Monday, according to Politico. “There is a desire to have conversations [with the U.S. administration on a new trade deal] and move forward quickly,”…

Xi says China can work with US before potential Biden meeting

12:05, 27.10.2022 - Chinese President Xi Jinping said his nation is willing to work with the US to find ways to cooperate, comments that come before a potential meeting with President Joe Biden at a Group of 20 summit next month, according to Reuters. Better communication between the two nations would bolster global peace…


