Le Maire says US wants to oppose China, EU wants to engage it

Le Maire says US wants to oppose China, EU wants to engage itPublicat:
Europe must not get embroiled in a standoff between China and the US, and should instead forge its own path in strengthening economic relations, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, according to Bloomberg. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the US deal with China, he told Bloomberg Television's Francine Lacqua at […]
