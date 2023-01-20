Le Maire says US wants to oppose China, EU wants to engage it

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- More than half of Germany‘s companies are struggling to fill vacancies due to a lack of skilled workers, the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growth headwinds belabouring Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters. The proportion of companies…

- Duminica, calatorii au intrat in China pe calea aerului, pe uscat și pe mare, mulți dintre ei dornici sa participe la reuniuni mult așteptate, in timp ce Beijingul a deschis granițele care au fost inchise de la inceputul pandemiei COVID-19, relateaza Reuters. Dupa trei ani, China continentala a deschis…

- Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…

- Situația cu restricțiile de coronavirus din China arata din ce in ce mai mult ca un fel de distopie infioratoare. Guvernul folosește frica, intimidarea și violența impotriva propriului popor pentru a-l controla. Pentru prima data in ultimele decenii, chinezii au sfidat autoritațile și au ieșit pe strazi,…

- In timp ce in restul lumii masurile anti-COVID s-au relaxat aproape complet, carantinele stricte impuse in China continua sa-i aduca pe oameni la disperare. Locuitorii din orasul Guangzhou s-au ciocnit cu Politia și au distrus bariere anti-COVID, relateaza BBC News. Aceste violente au loc in timpul…

- The European Union plans to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate accord, the EU climate policy chief told the COP27 summit on Tuesday, with the upgrade expected before next year’s United Nations summit, according to Reuters. The announcement by the world’s third biggest polluter…

- The German government wants the EU to enter swiftly into renewed trade talks with the U.S. following the midterm elections on Tuesday, a spokesperson said Monday, according to Politico. “There is a desire to have conversations [with the U.S. administration on a new trade deal] and move forward quickly,”…

- Chinese President Xi Jinping said his nation is willing to work with the US to find ways to cooperate, comments that come before a potential meeting with President Joe Biden at a Group of 20 summit next month, according to Reuters. Better communication between the two nations would bolster global peace…