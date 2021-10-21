Lawmakers ask EU to act as ‘bridge builder’ between countries at COP26

Stiri Recomandate

Director de Spital, despre criza COVID: „Din păcate, începem să realizăm că avem un alt fenomen – al aparţinătorilor, care sunt nemulţumiţi”

Directorul Spitalului Județean din Slobozia, Liviu Patrichi spune că medicii din unitiatea…

Trei pacienți COVID-19, în stare gravă, transportați în Polonia

Trei pacienți COVID-19, în stare gravă, transportați în Polonia  Arhivă Foto: facebook.com/BucharestInternationalAirShow. O aeronavă C-27J Spartan a Forţelor Aeriene Române, configurată pentru misiuni medicale, efectuează astazi o misiune de transport…

Gina Pistol a vrut să participe la „Asia Express” în calitate de concurentă. Ce s-a întâmplat la casting

Gina Pistol a prezentat primele trei sezoane ale emisiunii „Asia Express", de la Antena 1, dar la cel de-al patrulea a fost nevoită să ia o pauză deoarece a devenit mamă. Irina…

Ca-n mafie: Polonia denunță PRESIUNEA ȘANTAJULUI pe care o face Comisia Europeană - Nu vom acţiona sub presiunea şantajului

Premierul polonez Mateusz Morawiecki, aflat în conflict cu Comisia Europeană în legătură cu independenţa justiţiei şi supremaţia dreptului european,…

Lider USR, reacție dură după nominalizarea lui Nicolae Ciucă pentru funcția de premier

Deputatul USR Cristian Seidler a atacat numirea lui Nicolae Ciucă pentru funcția de premier. Liderul USR lansează mai multe întrebări legate de strategia politică a președintelui Iohannis și a...

Florin Cîțu le cere prefecților să facă pregătirile de iarnă pentru populație

Premierul interimar Florin Cîțu le-a cerut, joi, prefecților să ignore criza politică și să se ocupe de pregătirile pentru sezonul rece. „Vreau să fie primul an când iarna nu ne ia prin surprindere", a spus...

S-a propus CARANTINĂ ZONALĂ pentru COMUNA RĂZVAD

S-a propus CARANTINĂ ZONALĂ pentru COMUNA RĂZVAD, urmează să fie emis avizul INSP, după aceea Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență Dâmbovița

(live) Ședința Parlamentului: Proiectele votate până la această oră

Deputații se întrunesc într-o nouă ședință. Astăzi urmează să fie examinată moțiunea simplă inițiată de Fracțiunea parlamentară a Blocului Comuniștilor și Socialiștilor împotriva ministrului Justiției, Sergiu Litvinenco.

Focare de COVID-19 la Garda de Mediu şi la Serviciul de Probaţiune al Tribunalului Prahova

Două focare de COVID-19 au fost identificate în ultimele 24 de ore pe raza judeţului Prahova, la Garda de Mediu şi la Serviciul de Probaţiune al Tribunalului Prahova, informează, joi, Instituţia Prefectului. Conform…

Episcopul Devei şi Hunedoarei, Părintele Gurie a murit de Covid, la 52 de ani

Episcopul Gurie, al Devei şi Hunedoarei, a murit, la Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă din Deva, unde fusese internat, în urma infectării cu Sars-CoV-2. De vineri, 8 octombrie, a fost internat la Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă din Deva, în urma unei…


Lawmakers ask EU to act as ‘bridge builder’ between countries at COP26

Publicat:
on Thursday urged the EU to step up its diplomatic outreach to secure tougher commitments to fight climate change at the upcoming COP26 summit and backed the bloc's negotiating position for the talks, according to Reuters summit, which runs from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland, will aim […]

