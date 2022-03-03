Lavrov says Russia will continue Ukraine war till ‘the end’

Stiri Recomandate

Catedrale din Europa „plâng” soarta Ucrainei. Acestea vor bate clopotele timp de 7 minute în semn de SOLIDARITATE

Catedrale din Europa „plâng” soarta Ucrainei. Acestea vor bate clopotele timp de 7 minute în semn de SOLIDARITATE

Catedrale importante din Europa vor bate clopotele timp de 7 minute în semn de solidaritate față Ucraina. Este un număr simbolic: fiecare minut reprezintă câte o… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul disperat al autorităților din Mariupol, rămas fără curent, apă și căldură: „Ne distrug, e un genocid împotriva poporului ucrainean”

Mesajul disperat al autorităților din Mariupol, rămas fără curent, apă și căldură: „Ne distrug, e un genocid împotriva poporului ucrainean”

Consiliul orăşenesc din Mariupol a anunţat joi, 3 martie, că armata rusă bombardează constant… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 33 de ani surprins de polițiști din Teiuș în timp ce conducea un autoturism, fără a avea permis, pe strada Clujului

Bărbat de 33 de ani surprins de polițiști din Teiuș în timp ce conducea un autoturism, fără a avea permis, pe strada Clujului

În cursul nopții de astăzi, 3 martie 2022, în jurul orei 00.10, polițiștii din Teiuș au depistat un bărbat de 33 de ani, din Blaj, în timp… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina schimbă legea: civilii au liber la arme de foc. Jafurile vor fi pedepsite aspru

Ucraina schimbă legea: civilii au liber la arme de foc. Jafurile vor fi pedepsite aspru

Comisia de aplicare a legii a Parlamentului Ucrainean a votat în unanimitate pentru creșterea semnificativă a răspunderii penale pentru jafuri, în această perioadă. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Dans şi cântec de Dragobete, la Călineşti

Dans şi cântec de Dragobete, la Călineşti

Dragobetele a fost sărbătorit cu voie bună și în acest an la Călinești. Primarul Mihai Georgescu a sărbătorit alături de copiii din comună, care au oferit publicului un spectacol prin dans și cântece populare. În cadrul evenimentului, au mai cântat și prestigioși artiști, precum Gabriela Argeșeanu, Lucreția Racu,… [citeste mai departe]

Trupurile neînsuflețite ale soldaților ruși vor fi evacuate de pe teritoriul Ucrainei și duse în Rusia

Trupurile neînsuflețite ale soldaților ruși vor fi evacuate de pe teritoriul Ucrainei și duse în Rusia

Trupurile neînsuflețite ale soldaților ruși vor fi evacuate de pe teritoriul Ucrainei și duse în Rusia de către 20 de vagoane frigorifice. Despre aceasta a anunțat conducerea… [citeste mai departe]

„MasterChef” 2022. Chef Joseph Hadad, scos din sărite de concurenți. „Lăsați orgoliul”

„MasterChef” 2022. Chef Joseph Hadad, scos din sărite de concurenți. „Lăsați orgoliul”

„MasterChef” 2022, la PRO TV. După o lungă așteptare, show-ul culinar a început pe 12 ianuarie. Jurații, dar și concurenții au multe de demonstrat pe parcursul acestui sezon. UPDATE 3 martie: O nouă ediție… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE TEXT. Război în Ucraina, a opta zi. Putin a convocat Consiliul de Securitate. Lavrov: „Vestul se pregătește de război cu Rusia!”

LIVE TEXT. Război în Ucraina, a opta zi. Putin a convocat Consiliul de Securitate. Lavrov: „Vestul se pregătește de război cu Rusia!”

Război în Ucraina, a opta zi de conflict. În majoritatea orașelor sună, în continuare, sirenele. Orașul Herson a fost… [citeste mai departe]

22 de migranți depistaţi ascunşi în autovehicule la PTF Nădlac II

22 de migranți depistaţi ascunşi în autovehicule la PTF Nădlac II

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Nădlac II au depistat 22 de cetăţeni din Siria, Turcia, India, Irak și Afganistan care au încercat să treacă ilegal frontiera în Ungaria, ascunşi într-un camion încărcat cu mase plastice şi o… [citeste mai departe]

Scandaluri în familie la Alba Iulia și Cenade. Dosare penale și ordine de restricție împotriva a doi bărbați

Scandaluri în familie la Alba Iulia și Cenade. Dosare penale și ordine de restricție împotriva a doi bărbați

Scandaluri în familie la Alba Iulia și Cenade. Dosare penale și ordine de restricție împotriva a doi bărbați Polițiștii din Alba intervin la tot mai multe cazuri de violență… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Lavrov says Russia will continue Ukraine war till ‘the end’

Publicat:
Lavrov says Russia will continue Ukraine war till ‘the end’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia and that Moscow would press on with its military operation in Ukraine until “the end”, according to Reuters.  Lavrov also said Russia had no thoughts of nuclear war. Offering no evidence to back up his remarks […] The post Lavrov says Russia will continue Ukraine war till ‘the end’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ExxonMobil, Apple, Boeing join Western firms to cut ties with Russia

12:55, 02.03.2022 - Boeing suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines and U.S. energy firm Exxon Mobil said it would exit Russia, joining a growing list of Western companies spurning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.  U.S. tech giant Apple said it had stopped sales of iPhones…

Oil rises above $105 after Russia attacks Ukraine

13:55, 24.02.2022 - Oil prices increased on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply, according to Reuters.  Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest…

Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights amid Russian military action

11:35, 24.02.2022 - Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday, citing a high risk to safety, while Europe‘s aviation regulator also warned against the hazards to flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus, because of military activities, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized…

Ukraine hit by cyber attack as U.S. questions Russian troop pullback

08:50, 16.02.2022 - Kyiv appeared to blame Russia for a cyber attack on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine‘s borders after Moscow’s announcement of a partial pullback was met with skepticism, according to Reuters.  The Russian defense ministry…

Russia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine

15:16, 15.02.2022 - Some troops in Russia‘s military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West, according to Reuters.  A ministry spokesman said in a video published online…

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

11:20, 15.02.2022 - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR

16:30, 17.12.2021 - Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 martie 2022
Bucuresti -1°C | 8°C
Iasi 0°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 7°C
Timisoara -1°C | 9°C
Constanta -1°C | 6°C
Brasov -3°C | 4°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 27.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 1.101.984,72 10.841.179,28
II (5/6) 8 45.916,03 -
III (4/6) 499 736,12 -
IV (3/6) 10.311 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 11.885.165,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 martie 2022
USD 4.4635
EUR 4.9489
CHF 4.8535
GBP 5.974
CAD 3.5339
XAU 277.344
JPY 3.8567
CNY 0.7063
AED 1.2152
AUD 3.2599
MDL 0.243
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec