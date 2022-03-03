Lavrov says Russia will continue Ukraine war till ‘the end’ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia and that Moscow would press on with its military operation in Ukraine until “the end”, according to Reuters. Lavrov also said Russia had no thoughts of nuclear war. Offering no evidence to back up his remarks […] The post Lavrov says Russia will continue Ukraine war till ‘the end’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

