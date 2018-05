MAY 11 IN HISTORY

1849 - Death of professor and historian Stephan Ludwig Roth, a participant in the 1848-1849 Revolution in Transylvania. (b. November 24, 1796) 1849 - Revolutionary prefect Ioan Buteanu is killed by Hungarian troops. 1877 - The Romanian Government repeals tribute to the Sublime Porte (914,000 lei) and redirects the money to the Ministry of War. 1905 - Birth of biologist… [citeste mai departe]