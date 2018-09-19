LAPAR: Agriculture Minister's statements on record yields led to collapse of prices

LAPAR: Agriculture Minister's statements on record yields led to collapse of pricesPublicat:
Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea's statements, according to which Romania has had record wheat, maize and sunflower yields this year have caused the cereal prices to collapse, Laurentiu Baciu, chairman of the Association of Agricultural Producers' Associations in Romania (LAPAR) stated on Wednesday.
"Producers are discontent that these statements have led to the collapse of the market and have brought enormous damage. Yields are not by far historic, but lower than last year. For wheat, they are 30 percent lower than last year, for sunflower, by 30-35 percent," Baciu specified.
Moreover,
