LAPAR: Agriculture Minister's statements on record yields led to collapse of prices

Te simți mai bine? Doar doctorul poate întrerupe tratamentul

Când terapia şi-o hotărăşte singur bolnavul, după cele auzite la o vecină, la un neam, asta înseamnă un drum greşit şi periculos. Dar şi oprirea medicamentaţiei de către pacient este o decizie hazardată,... [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Iaşi: Planul de administrare al Aeroportului Iaşi a fost votat

Conducerea Aeroportului Iaşi a prezentat, astăzi, în plenul Consiliului Judeţean, planul de administrare pentru următoarea perioadă. Directorul Aeroportului, Cătălin Bulgariu, a precizat că până în toamna anului viitor, platforma de îmbarcare a avioanelor… [citeste mai departe]

LAPAR: Agriculture Ministers statements on record yields led to collapse of prices

Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea's statements, according to which Romania has had record wheat, maize and sunflower yields this year have caused the cereal prices to collapse, Laurentiu Baciu, chairman of the Association of Agricultural… [citeste mai departe]

PÎCCJ: Cristian Pomohaci a recunoscut acuzaţiile de evaziune fiscală

Fostul preot Cristian Pomohaci a încheiat miercuri cu procurorii Parchetului General un acord de recunoaştere a vinovăţiei, el acceptând să primească din partea instanţei o condamnare de 1 an închisoare cu suspendare pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de evaziune… [citeste mai departe]

Firea dezvăluie planul lui Dragnea: Vrea să ne dea afară, pe mine şi pe Stănescu

Gabriela Firea susţine că planul lui Liviu Dragnea pentru şedinţa CEx de vineri este să ceară excluderea ei şi a vicepremierului Paul Stănescu din PSD. Este cea mai joasă treapă unde poate să ajungă un lider, un președinte de partid,… [citeste mai departe]

Replica lunii în REVOLUȚIA din PSD vine de la Traian Băsescu: PSD e cel mai mare focar de pesta porcină africană. Şi când mă gândesc că boala nu se tratează...

Ce nu au reușit partidele din Opoziție și președintele Klaus… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 20 septembrie 2018. Află ce îţi rezervă astrele

Berbec Astăzi poți avea parte de o surpriză plăcută. Te bucuri atât de mult încât uiți de toate neplăcerile de care ai avut parte la începutul zilei. Vei dori neapărat să-i anunți și pe cei dragi. Trebuie să știe și ei ce ți s-a întâmplat. Taur Este posibil ca astăzi, să ai programul… [citeste mai departe]

Ceauşescu şi MEMORABILA întâlnire cu scriitorii GEO BOGZA, JEBELEANU și MARIN PREDA pe tema REALISMULUI SOCIALIST

Paul Cernat, critic literar și scriitor, rememorează, la 25 de ani de la moartea poetului Geo Bogza, un moment savuros din viața acestuia: o întrevedere cu Nicoale… [citeste mai departe]

Omul cu banii în PSD dă peste cap calculele puciștilor: Ce ar sta, de fapt, în spatele scrisorii

Președintele PSD Online, Mircea Drăghici, care este și trezorierul partidului, a scris miercuri, pe Facebook, că „adevăratele motive” din spatele scrisorii prin care se cere demisia lui Liviu Dragnea… [citeste mai departe]

Dolj: Rectorul Universităţii din Priştina - Marele Premiu la Festivalul Internaţional de Poezie Mihai Eminescu

Rectorul Universităţii din Priştina, Lulzim Tafa, a fost desemnat, miercuri, câştigătorul Marelui Premiu al Festivalului Internaţional de Poezie ''Mihai Eminescu'' care… [citeste mai departe]


LAPAR: Agriculture Minister's statements on record yields led to collapse of prices

Publicat:
Minister of 's statements, according to which Romania has had record wheat, maize and sunflower yields this year have caused the cereal prices to collapse, , chairman of the Association of ' Associations in Romania (LAPAR) stated on Wednesday
"Producers are discontent that these statements have led to the collapse of the market and have brought enormous damage. Yields are not by far historic, but lower than last year. For wheat, they are 30 percent lower than last year, for sunflower, by 30-35 percent," Baciu specified. 

Moreover,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


