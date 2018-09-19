LAPAR: Agriculture Minister's statements on record yields led to collapse of prices

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's industrial output prices (domestic and foreign market) declined in July by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month, while compared to June 2017, it increased by approximately 6 percent, according to a release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres informs.In respect…

- The College of Veterinarians of Romania (CMVR) says in a release on Wednesday that no country around the world has specialists in African swine fever and no veterinarian is specialist in any certain disease, either. "Veterinarians are graduates with competence acquired following research on…

- Romania allocated only 0.48 percent of its GDP for Research and Development, well below the average of 2.03 percent of the GDP spent at the level of the EU, ranking on the second to last place, before Latvia, according to data published by Eurostat on Wednesday. Moreover, Romania ranks second…

- Romania's resident population hit 19.524 million people on 1 January 2018, down 120,700 people as compared to the same period last year, show data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday. According to the quoted source, the main cause of this decrease is the negative…

- Pretul graul la poarta fermei va ajunge la 0,9 lei pe kilogram pana la sfarsitul anului agricol, in crestere cu 20% fata de anul precedent, potrivit lui Laurentiu Baciu, presedintele Ligii Asociatiilor Producatorilor Agricoli din Romania (LAPAR). Aceasta crestere se datoreaza faptului ca in piata exista…

- The Israeli Embassy in Bucharest on Thursday released a press statement expressing its "dismay" and "disappointment" with statements by Romania's Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea comparing the slaughter of sick hogs to the killing of innocent Jews at the Auschwitz concentration camp, accordin to…

- Romania's inflation rate stood at 5.4 percent in June 2018, slightly declining by 0.01 percentage points compared to the previous month (5.41 percent) due to a 3.86-percent increase in prices for food, a 7.82-percent increase in non-food prices and a 2.58-percent increase in service fees, according…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday will participate in Thessaloniki in the Quadrilateral Summit of Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia, announces the Executive in a release to AGERPRES. The debates at the summit will continue on the same topical issues discussed at the similar event…